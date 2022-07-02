Dios Exploration : acquires the Lithium33 Battery Metal property

Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Management of Dios Exploration Inc. is very pleased to report the acquisition of the Lithium33 Battery Metal property, James Bay, Quebec.

The Dios' Lithium33 Battery Metal property covers some 66 claims for 3,483 hectares adjacent to Dios large AU33 gold property, in the neighbouring area of advanced Pivert-Rose lithium project of Critical Elements Corp. and in the general area up-ice north-east of Pontax-Lithium occurrences.

[Link]The Lithium33 Battery Metal claims cover 4 significant lithium metal anomalies (combined with useful other anomalous critical elements) uncovered through proprietary data analysis and recent research work. The geochemical signature is comparable to that of Pivert-Rose and Pontax-Lithium, with even higher values in the secondary environment.

[Link]Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and successfully drilled in the scope of a former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under the supervision of Harold Desbiens Geo M.Sc., V.P. of Dios & 43-101 Qualified Person. Field work is planned during next campaign on these wholly-owned map-designated claims.

[Link]Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com