  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Dios Exploration Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DOS   CA25455U1003

DIOS EXPLORATION INC.

(DOS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:32 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   -12.50%
Dios Exploration : more than doubles land package acquisition for Lithium33 Battery Metal property

07/02/2022 | 09:03pm EDT
Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Management of Dios Exploration Inc. is very pleased to report it has more than doubled the land package acquisition for its Lithium33 Battery Metal property, James Bay, Quebec, to protect the lithium trend discovered in the area.

[Link]The Dios' Lithium33 Battery Metal property now covers some 146 claims for 7,705 hectares directly adjacent to Dios' large AU33 gold property, in the neighbouring area of advanced Pivert-Rose lithium project of Critical Elements Corp. and in the general area up-ice north-east of Pontax-Lithium occurrences.

[Link]The Lithium33 Battery Metal claims now cover seven (7) significant lithium metal anomalies (combined with useful other anomalous critical elements) uncovered through proprietary data analysis and recent research work and forming a more than fifteen km prospective lithium trend. The geochemical signature is comparable to that of Pivert-Rose and Pontax-Lithium, with even higher values in the secondary environment.

[Link]Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and successfully drilled in the scope of a former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under the supervision of Harold Desbiens Geo M.Sc., V.P. of Dios & 43-101 Qualified Person. Field work is planned on Dios' wholly-owned map-designated claims. The road towards the village of Nemiscau some 50 km south crosses the AU33 property with the large Nemaska lithium deposit located near Nemiscau.

[Link]Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial-scale energy storage.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com

Disclaimer

Dios Exploration Inc. published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 01:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,28 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,01 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart DIOS EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Dios Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie-José Girard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Lacroix Chief Financial Officer & Director
Normand Payette Independent Director
Aline Leclerc Independent Director & Geologist
Roger Guévremont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIOS EXPLORATION INC.-50.00%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.37%48 745
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.36%31 296
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-13.89%21 572
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.27%20 787
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.55%16 221