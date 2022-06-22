Dios more than doubles land package acquisition for Lithium33 Battery Metal property

MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Dios Exploration Inc. is very pleased to report it has more than doubled the land package acquisition for its Lithium33 Battery Metal property, James Bay, Quebec, to protect the lithium trend discovered in the area.

The Dios’ Lithium33 Battery Metal property now covers some 146 claims for 7,705 hectares directly adjacent to Dios’ large AU33 gold property, in the neighbouring area of advanced Pivert-Rose lithium project of Critical Elements Corp. and in the general area up-ice north-east of Pontax-Lithium occurrences.

The Lithium33 Battery Metal claims now cover seven (7) significant lithium metal anomalies (combined with useful other anomalous critical elements) uncovered through proprietary data analysis and recent research work and forming a more than fifteen km prospective lithium trend. The geochemical signature is comparable to that of Pivert-Rose and Pontax-Lithium, with even higher values in the secondary environment.

Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and successfully drilled in the scope of a former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under the supervision of Harold Desbiens Geo M.Sc., V.P. of Dios & 43-101 Qualified Person. Field work is planned on Dios’ wholly-owned map-designated claims. The road towards the village of Nemiscau some 50 km south crosses the AU33 property with the large Nemaska lithium deposit located near Nemiscau.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of lithium-ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial-scale energy storage.

Contact information : Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP President mjgirard@diosexplo.com Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com



