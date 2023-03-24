Eric Lemieux, Expert Analysis: Lithium North Project acquired by DIOS
03/24/2023 | 11:59am EDT
Eric Lemieux, Expert AnalysisLithium North Project acquired by DIOS, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec
Dios announced on March 7, 2023 the acquisition of the large Lithium North Project some ~12 to 20 km north of its Lithium33 property totalling 136 wholly-owned claims for 7,142 ha in James Bay region of NW Québec.Recall Dios had reported on February 16, 2023 that it had acquired the Lac LeCaron lithium projecttotaling ~57 claims for 3,000ha north of LeCaron Lake, ~14 km NNE of Eastmain-1 powerhouse and facilities (see:https://www.linkedin.com/posts/eric-lemieux-9468715_quebec-jamesbay-lithium-activity-7032198740056637440-2XrE?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop).The new Lithium North Project covers 2 prospective areas of pegmatites: 1) NE-SW striking 13 km-long section and 2) NW-SE 6 km long one, both hosting porphyritic/pegmatitic granodiorite with pegmatite pockets and 5-50% dykes, wrapped around a magnetic biotite granite. The claims are also located near N-S & NE magnetic lineament swarms crosscutting the general NW magnetic trend. The claim area host lithium metal lake sediment anomalies (up to 27, 21.5, 14.6, 12.7 and 8ppm Li) combined with other anomalous critical elements (30.5 and 13.9ppm Rb; >2ppm, up to 8ppm Cs) near pegmatitic outcrops.
