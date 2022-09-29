Ongoing Diamond Drilling on DIOS K2 Copper-Gold-Silver Project Several Specks of Visible Gold Identified in Core

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (TSX-V: DOS) reports ongoing diamond drilling is well underway as planned in felsic volcanic rocks of northeastern K2 property, 10 km SW of Patwon gold discovery. Several specks of visible gold were identified while logging core.



Some seven diamond drill holes are completed for 1,550 meters mainly on Badji horizon to date (PP5 and PP6 induced polarization one-km long IP conductor) as well as on PP9 700 meters long IP conductor (Shiva horizon). See August 31, September 2 & 19, 2022 releases. Wholly-owned no royalties K2, Eeyou Istche James Bay, Quebec, is hosted in same geological formation as underlies directly adjacent Azimut’s Elmer property.

M.J. Girard M.Sc. P. Geo, President of Dios, stated: "We are undertaking the rest of this drilling program with great enthusiasm in this very promising area with these IP anomalies, some of them being associated with pyrite and chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and gold-copper-silver occurrences."

Diamond Drilling, logging and field work is under the supervision of Mr. Harold Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo and 43-101 Qualified Person. Some 13-14 holes are planned for 2,300-2,500 meters. Dios’ Share Capital is pretty tight and was never restructured.

