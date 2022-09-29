Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Dios Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOS   CA25455U1003

DIOS EXPLORATION INC.

(DOS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:24 2022-09-29 am EDT
0.0450 CAD   +12.50%
11:58aOngoing Diamond Drilling on DIOS K2 Copper-Gold-Silver Project Several Specks of Visible Gold Identified in Core
GL
09/19Dios Exploration Provides Update on K2 Project
MT
09/19Diamond Drill Running on DIOS Northeast K2 Copper-Gold-Silver Project
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ongoing Diamond Drilling on DIOS K2 Copper-Gold-Silver Project Several Specks of Visible Gold Identified in Core

09/29/2022 | 11:58am EDT
MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (TSX-V: DOS) reports ongoing diamond drilling is well underway as planned in felsic volcanic rocks of northeastern K2 property, 10 km SW of Patwon gold discovery. Several specks of visible gold were identified while logging core.

Some seven diamond drill holes are completed for 1,550 meters mainly on Badji horizon to date (PP5 and PP6 induced polarization one-km long IP conductor) as well as on PP9 700 meters long IP conductor (Shiva horizon). See August 31, September 2 & 19, 2022 releases. Wholly-owned no royalties K2, Eeyou Istche James Bay, Quebec, is hosted in same geological formation as underlies directly adjacent Azimut’s Elmer property.

M.J. Girard M.Sc. P. Geo, President of Dios, stated: "We are undertaking the rest of this drilling program with great enthusiasm in this very promising area with these IP anomalies, some of them being associated with pyrite and chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and gold-copper-silver occurrences."      

Diamond Drilling, logging and field work is under the supervision of Mr. Harold Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo and 43-101 Qualified Person. Some 13-14 holes are planned for 2,300-2,500 meters. Dios’ Share Capital is pretty tight and was never restructured.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :
Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP
President
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. (514) 923-9123                         

Website: www.diosexplo.com


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,28 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net cash 2021 1,42 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,59 M 3,35 M 3,35 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DIOS EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Dios Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie-José Girard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
René Lacroix Chief Financial Officer & Director
Normand Payette Independent Director
Aline Leclerc Independent Director & Geologist
Roger Guévremont Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIOS EXPLORATION INC.-35.71%3
NEWMONT CORPORATION-31.97%33 485
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-19.46%26 291
POLYUS-35.94%19 398
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-23.37%18 525
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.28%14 098