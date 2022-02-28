Log in
Diös Fastigheter : Diös acquires properties for 564 million

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
Press release

Östersund 28 February 2022

Diös acquires properties for 564 million

Diös acquires 12 properties in Borlänge and Falun. The properties contain residential, one hotel and commerical premises and complement the company's existing portfolio. The property value amounts to a total of SEK 564 million and the seller is Mecastell Förvaltnings AB. Transfer of ownership will take place 1st April 2022.

The acquired properties have a total lettable area of approximately 36 000 squre meters, of which just over half are residential. The annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 40 million and the rental duration is 3.6 years. The occupancy rate for the commercial premises amounts to 95 per cent and the largest commercial tenants are hotels Scandic, Erlaskolan and Nordea. The transaction takes place in a company form and will be reported in the second quarter of 2022.

"We continue to acquire strategically well positioned properties that both complement our existing portfolio and strengthen our position in Falun and Borlänge. In Borlänge, we are starting tup the project of moving the university into the city center. We are experiencing an increased demand for both commercial premises and housing in connection with this. The properties have great potential, which increases our opportunities to continue to create growth and develop attractive neighborhoods and places in both cities. Friday's news about Northvolt's plans for a new gigafactory in Borlänge is also very exciting for the development of the region", says Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions, Diös.

"With an already strong presence in Falun and Borlänge and a strategic focus on development for both cities, Diös is the right buyer of the properties we sell", says Stefan Ericson, Mecastell Förvaltnings AB.

For further information please contact:

Annie Franzon, Head of Transactions, Diös.

Telephone: +46 (0)70-223 20 47

E-mail: annie.franzon@dios.se

Mikael Hedh, Business Manager, Diös Dalarna

Telephone: +46 (0)10-470 97 50

E-mail: mikael.hedh@dios.se

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops commercial and residential properties in prioritized cities of growth. With a property value of SEK 28 billion, a portfolio of 338 properties and a lettable area of 1,511 thousand sq.m, our vision is to create Sweden's most inspiring cities. Our market extends from Borlänge to Luleå, and the company's head office is in Östersund. Since it started in 2005, the company has had continuous growth in the value of its property portfolio and its shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Find out more about Diös at www.dios.se

Diös Fastigheter AB (publ), Box 188, 831 22 Östersund | Tel: +46 770-33 22 00, info@dios.se, www.dios.se | Org.no: 556501-1771

