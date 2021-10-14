Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DIP Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2379   JP3548640006

DIP CORPORATION

(2379)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIP : Financial Results for the 1st Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

10/14/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the 1st Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

(Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)

October 14, 2021

Name of company:

dip Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

2379

URL:

https://www.dip-net.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO, Head of Corporate Management Group

Phone: +81-3-5114-1177

Scheduled date of filing financial statements:

October 15, 2021

Dividend payment date:

November 18, 2021

Supplementary documents to the financial results:

Available

Financial results briefing:

Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(All figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Half of FY'22/2 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated business performance

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Net Income

Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Owners of Parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

FY'22/2 1st Half

17,614

-

3,040

-

2,900

-

2,152

-

FY'21/2 1st Half

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Reference) Comprehensive income:

FY'22/2 1st Half ¥2,168 million (-%)

FY'21/2 1st Half

- million (-%)

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

per Share

per Share

¥

¥

FY'22/2 1st Half

38.88

38.81

FY'21/2 1st Half

-

-

Note: Figures for FY'21/2 1st Half and year-on-year changes are not shown since consolidated accounting has been adopted from FY'21/2 Q3.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

FY'22/2 1st Half

39,373

32,942

82.0

FY'21/2

35,869

31,178

84.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

FY'22/2 1st Half ¥32,302 million

FY'21/2

¥30,269 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year-end

Total

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

FY'21/2

-

27.00

-

29.00

56.00

FY'22/2

-

27.00

FY'22/2 (forecast)

-

34.00

61.00

~52.00

~79.00

(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: No

3. Consolidated Operating Results Forecast for FY'22/2 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)

Net Income

Net Income

Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

per Share

Owners of Parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full-year

42,800

31.7

7,700

5.3

7,300

12.3

4,950

714.6

89.47

~49,000

~50.8

~11,800

~61.4

~11,400

~75.4

~7,800

~ -

~140.99

(Note) Revisions to the latest operating results forecast: No

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries causing changes in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included: None
    Excluded: None
  2. Adoption of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements during the period under review

1.

Changes in accounting policies resulting from revisions to accounting standards:

None

2.

Changes in accounting policies other than those in 1 above:

None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4.

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (Common stock)

1.

Number of shares issued at the end of period

FY'22/2 Q2

60,140,000 shares

FY'21/2

60,140,000 shares

(including treasury shares)

2.

Number of treasury shares at the end of

FY'22/2 Q2

4,430,702 shares

FY'21/2

4,815,802 shares

period

3. Average number of shares outstanding

FY'22/2

55,362,876 shares

FY'21/2

54,307,190 shares

during period

1st Half

1st Half

Treasury shares include the number of Company shares owned by the ESOP trust account (1,644,240 shares at the end of FY'21/2; 1,603,265 shares at the end of FY'22/2 Q2) and the number of Company shares owned by BIP trust account (74,206 shares at the end of FY'21/2; 100,706 shares at the end of FY'22/2 Q2).

  • The Financial Results are not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on the appropriate use of operating results forecasts and other notes

(Notes on forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the information currently available to the Company's management and certain assumptions the Company deems reasonable at the time of preparing Financial Results. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors. For assumptions regarding operating results forecasts and notes on the use of the forecasts, see the section "(3) Operating Results Forecast" under "1. Qualitative Information" on page 3.

(Delivery of supplementary documents on the financial results)

Supplementary documents on the financial results are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website on October 14, 2021.

○Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information..........................................................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Operating Results .............................................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position.............................................................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Operating Result Forecasts...............................................................................................................................................................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes .........................................................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet .............................................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ....................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Income ..................................................................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.........................................................................................................................

6

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................................

7

(4)

Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................................................................................

8

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................................................................................

8

(Change in Scope of Consolidation or Scope of Application of Equity Method)...............................................................................

8

(Additional Information)....................................................................................................................................................................

8

(Notes on Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) .....................................................................................................................

11

(Segment Information, etc.) .............................................................................................................................................................

11

(Significant Subsequent Events) ......................................................................................................................................................

12

1

1. Qualitative Information

A comparative analysis with FY'21/2 has not been made since the Group has adopted consolidated accounting from the third quarter of FY'21/2.

The AI/RPA business has been renamed DX business, starting FY'22/2.

(1) Operating Results

Since its establishment in 1997, dip Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") has assisted its client companies with the recruiting and deployment of human resources by providing online job information sites, as well as creating an environment where each job seeker can work with enthusiasm and energy, based on its corporate philosophy of 'Here at dip, we want to tap into dreams, ideas and passion to create a better society.' Since FY'20/2, under the corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company,' the Company has been striving to solve diverse labor-related issues as a 'General Trading Company Dealing in Labor Force' that provides clients with personnel recruiting services and DX (digital transformation) services.

The first half of FY'22/2 saw a series of state of emergency declarations and the subsequent expansion and extension in duration of those declarations across various regions in Japan as COVID-19 continued to have an effect around the world, such as through the emergence of variant strains. These circumstances had a negative impact on client companies' job advertising, which resulted in sales ending at ¥17,614 million for the first half. With regard to expenses, the Company made aggressive advertising investments to boost recognition of Baitoru PRO and expand the user and customer bases in anticipation of a rapid recovery of the job market. As a result, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent for the first half of FY'22/2 ended at ¥3,040 million, ¥2,900 million, and ¥2,152 million, respectively.

The following is an overview of results by segment.

(i) Personnel Recruiting Services Business

The personnel recruiting services business operates job advertising platforms, including Baitoru, a job information site for part-time workers, Baitoru NEXT, a job information site for regular employees and contract employees, and Hatarako.net, a comprehensive job information site. The Company aims to expand the user and customer bases for these platforms through the vigorous efforts of its sales force and the award-winning quality of its websites.

Despite the state of emergency declarations and subsequent expansion and extension in duration of those declarations, sales remained on a recovery trend, resulting in segment sales of ¥16,528 million and segment profit of ¥5,156 million for the first half of FY'22/2. Furthermore, the growth of market share gathered pace as the Company focused on expanding its customer base despite the pandemic. The Company will aim to grow its share further by continuing to enhance its customer engagement in anticipation of a rapid recovery of the job market going forward.

Baitoru PRO, a comprehensive job information site for specialized jobs that was launched in May 2021, saw steady progress with more than 200,000 job postings and a significant rise in recognition. The Company will continue to make efforts to expand services in the specialized job sector, which is facing a serious labor shortage, by making the most of its sales force, customer base, and promotion know-how.

(ii) DX Business

Since September 2019, the DX business has been supporting the digital transformation (DX) of SMEs through the offering of KOBOT, a DX service packaged according to the workflows of client companies. The product is based on a subscription model, and is designed specifically for small and medium sized companies and is packaged with a limited number of functions.

During the first half of FY'22/2, efforts to strengthen the sales system led to a growth in sales of the KOBOT series, primarily the Interview Scheduling KOBOT, which automatically schedules interviews with job applicants, and the Corporate Recruiting Page KOBOT, which creates client recruiting pages featuring Baitoru's unique functions, such as workplace introduction videos. As a result, segment sales were ¥1,086 million and segment profit was ¥154 million.

The Company will strive to further expand its business by continuing to enhance its customer base and product lineup and strengthening the customer success function, thereby ensuring stable stock revenue.

2

(2) Financial Position

(ⅰ) Analysis of Financial Position

Total assets recorded at the end of FY'22/2 Q2 were ¥39,373 million, an increase of ¥3,504 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were increases of ¥2,353 million in cash and deposits, ¥353 million in property, plant and equipment, and ¥469 million in intangible assets.

Total liabilities were ¥6,431 million, an increase of ¥1,740 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases of ¥1,247 million in income taxes payable and ¥300 million in other current liabilities.

Net assets recorded at the end of FY'22/2 Q2 were ¥32,942 million, an increase of ¥1,764 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were increases of ¥1,165 million in capital surplus and ¥687 million in retained earnings.

  1. Status of Cash Flows
    Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") stood at ¥14,816 million at the end of FY'22/2 1st Half. The breakdown of the cash flow is as follows:

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥5,781 million. This mainly reflected net income before income taxes of ¥3,092 million, depreciation of ¥1,185 million, share-based remuneration expenses of ¥355 million, an increase in accounts payable - other by ¥267 million, and an income tax refund of ¥607 million.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥2,131 million. This mainly reflected the purchase of intangible assets amounting to ¥1,604 million and the purchase of property, plant and equipment of ¥477 million.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,296 million. This was mainly due to ¥1,651 million in dividends paid exceeding ¥292 million in proceeds from exercise of employee share options.

(3) Operating Result Forecasts

There are no changes to the FY'22/2 consolidated operating result forecasts that were published in the summary report on financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, dated April 7, 2021.

Consolidated operating results forecast for FY'22/2 (from March 2021 to February 2022)

FY'21/2

FY'22/2

Change

Change

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(in amount)

(in percentage)

¥

million

¥ million

¥

million

%

Sales

32,494

42,800 ~ 49,000

10,305 ~ 16,505

+31.7%

~ +50.8%

Operating Income

7,312

7,700

~ 11,800

387

~ 4,487

+5.3%

~ +61.4%

Ordinary Income

6,501

7,300

~ 11,400

798

~ 4,898

+12.3%

~ +75.4%

Net Income Attributable

607

4,950 ~ 7,800

4,342

~ 7,192

+714.6% ~ -%

to Owners of Parent

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DIP Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIP CORPORATION
02:02aDIP : Notice of Difference Between Forecast and Actual Results for the First Half of FY'22..
PU
02:02aDIP : Notice of Payment of Dividends
PU
02:02aDIP : Financial Results for the 1st Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022
PU
10/07DIP : Endorsement of the recommendations of the TCFD
PU
08/30DIP CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/27DIP : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stoc..
PU
07/21DIP : Q&A Summary of Financial Results for FY'22/2 Q1（465KB）
PU
07/09DIP : Financial results for FY'22/2 Q1（4192KB）
PU
07/09DIP : Financial results for FY'22/2 Q1（4188KB）
PU
07/08DIP : Financial results for FY'22/2 Q1（2596KB）
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 43 140 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2022 6 415 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net cash 2022 19 230 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 231 B 2 035 M 2 033 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DIP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4 170,00 JPY
Average target price 3 352,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideki Tomita President, CEO & Representative Director
Haruhiko Arai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Katsumi Ueki Director & Chief Information Officer
Yoshinobu Toyohama Chief Technology Officer
Masatsugu Shidachi Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIP CORPORATION51.47%2 035
SEEK LIMITED11.57%8 163
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC80.03%2 828
EN-JAPAN INC.39.48%1 707
MEDLEY, INC.-18.50%1 051
TONGDAO LIEPIN GROUP-38.65%770