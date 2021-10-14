DIP : Financial Results for the 1st Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

1. Qualitative Information

A comparative analysis with FY'21/2 has not been made since the Group has adopted consolidated accounting from the third quarter of FY'21/2.

The AI/RPA business has been renamed DX business, starting FY'22/2.

(1) Operating Results

Since its establishment in 1997, dip Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") has assisted its client companies with the recruiting and deployment of human resources by providing online job information sites, as well as creating an environment where each job seeker can work with enthusiasm and energy, based on its corporate philosophy of 'Here at dip, we want to tap into dreams, ideas and passion to create a better society.' Since FY'20/2, under the corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company,' the Company has been striving to solve diverse labor-related issues as a 'General Trading Company Dealing in Labor Force' that provides clients with personnel recruiting services and DX (digital transformation) services.

The first half of FY'22/2 saw a series of state of emergency declarations and the subsequent expansion and extension in duration of those declarations across various regions in Japan as COVID-19 continued to have an effect around the world, such as through the emergence of variant strains. These circumstances had a negative impact on client companies' job advertising, which resulted in sales ending at ¥17,614 million for the first half. With regard to expenses, the Company made aggressive advertising investments to boost recognition of Baitoru PRO and expand the user and customer bases in anticipation of a rapid recovery of the job market. As a result, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent for the first half of FY'22/2 ended at ¥3,040 million, ¥2,900 million, and ¥2,152 million, respectively.

The following is an overview of results by segment.

(i) Personnel Recruiting Services Business

The personnel recruiting services business operates job advertising platforms, including Baitoru, a job information site for part-time workers, Baitoru NEXT, a job information site for regular employees and contract employees, and Hatarako.net, a comprehensive job information site. The Company aims to expand the user and customer bases for these platforms through the vigorous efforts of its sales force and the award-winning quality of its websites.

Despite the state of emergency declarations and subsequent expansion and extension in duration of those declarations, sales remained on a recovery trend, resulting in segment sales of ¥16,528 million and segment profit of ¥5,156 million for the first half of FY'22/2. Furthermore, the growth of market share gathered pace as the Company focused on expanding its customer base despite the pandemic. The Company will aim to grow its share further by continuing to enhance its customer engagement in anticipation of a rapid recovery of the job market going forward.

Baitoru PRO, a comprehensive job information site for specialized jobs that was launched in May 2021, saw steady progress with more than 200,000 job postings and a significant rise in recognition. The Company will continue to make efforts to expand services in the specialized job sector, which is facing a serious labor shortage, by making the most of its sales force, customer base, and promotion know-how.

(ii) DX Business

Since September 2019, the DX business has been supporting the digital transformation (DX) of SMEs through the offering of KOBOT, a DX service packaged according to the workflows of client companies. The product is based on a subscription model, and is designed specifically for small and medium sized companies and is packaged with a limited number of functions.

During the first half of FY'22/2, efforts to strengthen the sales system led to a growth in sales of the KOBOT series, primarily the Interview Scheduling KOBOT, which automatically schedules interviews with job applicants, and the Corporate Recruiting Page KOBOT, which creates client recruiting pages featuring Baitoru's unique functions, such as workplace introduction videos. As a result, segment sales were ¥1,086 million and segment profit was ¥154 million.

The Company will strive to further expand its business by continuing to enhance its customer base and product lineup and strengthening the customer success function, thereby ensuring stable stock revenue.