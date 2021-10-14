DIP : Financial Results for the 1st Half of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022

Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO
Contact:
Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO, Head of Corporate Management Group
Phone: +81-3-5114-1177
Scheduled date of filing financial statements:
October 15, 2021
Dividend payment date:
November 18, 2021
Supplementary documents to the financial results:
Available
Financial results briefing:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(All figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Half of FY'22/2 (from March 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated business performance
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Net Income
Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Owners of Parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
FY'22/2 1st Half
17,614
-
3,040
-
2,900
-
2,152
-
FY'21/2 1st Half
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Reference) Comprehensive income:
FY'22/2 1st Half ¥2,168 million (-%)
FY'21/2 1st Half
- million (-%)
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
per Share
per Share
¥
¥
FY'22/2 1st Half
38.88
38.81
FY'21/2 1st Half
-
-
Note: Figures for FY'21/2 1st Half and year-on-year changes are not shown since consolidated accounting has been adopted from FY'21/2 Q3.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
FY'22/2 1st Half
39,373
32,942
82.0
FY'21/2
35,869
31,178
84.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
FY'22/2 1st Half ¥32,302 million
FY'21/2
¥30,269 million
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Year-end
Total
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
FY'21/2
-
27.00
-
29.00
56.00
FY'22/2
-
27.00
FY'22/2 (forecast)
-
34.00
61.00
~52.00
~79.00
(Note) Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: No
3. Consolidated Operating Results Forecast for FY'22/2 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(Percentage figures indicate year-on-year change)
Net Income
Net Income
Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
per Share
Owners of Parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Full-year
42,800
31.7
7,700
5.3
7,300
12.3
4,950
714.6
89.47
~49,000
~50.8
~11,800
~61.4
~11,400
~75.4
~7,800
~ -
~140.99
(Note) Revisions to the latest operating results forecast: No
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries causing changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: None
Excluded: None
Adoption of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements during the period under review
1.
Changes in accounting policies resulting from revisions to accounting standards:
None
2.
Changes in accounting policies other than those in 1 above:
None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4.
Restatements:
None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (Common stock)
1.
Number of shares issued at the end of period
FY'22/2 Q2
60,140,000 shares
FY'21/2
60,140,000 shares
(including treasury shares)
2.
Number of treasury shares at the end of
FY'22/2 Q2
4,430,702 shares
FY'21/2
4,815,802 shares
period
3. Average number of shares outstanding
FY'22/2
55,362,876 shares
FY'21/2
54,307,190 shares
during period
1st Half
1st Half
Treasury shares include the number of Company shares owned by the ESOP trust account (1,644,240 shares at the end of FY'21/2; 1,603,265 shares at the end of FY'22/2 Q2) and the number of Company shares owned by BIP trust account (74,206 shares at the end of FY'21/2; 100,706 shares at the end of FY'22/2 Q2).
The Financial Results are not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Explanation on the appropriate use of operating results forecasts and other notes
(Notes on forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the information currently available to the Company's management and certain assumptions the Company deems reasonable at the time of preparing Financial Results. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors. For assumptions regarding operating results forecasts and notes on the use of the forecasts, see the section "(3) Operating Results Forecast" under "1. Qualitative Information" on page 3.
(Delivery of supplementary documents on the financial results)
Supplementary documents on the financial results are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website on October 14, 2021.
A comparative analysis with FY'21/2 has not been made since the Group has adopted consolidated accounting from the third quarter of FY'21/2.
The AI/RPA business has been renamed DX business, starting FY'22/2.
(1) Operating Results
Since its establishment in 1997, dip Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") has assisted its client companies with the recruiting and deployment of human resources by providing online job information sites, as well as creating an environment where each job seeker can work with enthusiasm and energy, based on its corporate philosophy of 'Here at dip, we want to tap into dreams, ideas and passion to create a better society.' Since FY'20/2, under the corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company,' the Company has been striving to solve diverse labor-related issues as a 'General Trading Company Dealing in Labor Force' that provides clients with personnel recruiting services and DX (digital transformation) services.
The first half of FY'22/2 saw a series of state of emergency declarations and the subsequent expansion and extension in duration of those declarations across various regions in Japan as COVID-19 continued to have an effect around the world, such as through the emergence of variant strains. These circumstances had a negative impact on client companies' job advertising, which resulted in sales ending at ¥17,614 million for the first half. With regard to expenses, the Company made aggressive advertising investments to boost recognition of Baitoru PRO and expand the user and customer bases in anticipation of a rapid recovery of the job market. As a result, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent for the first half of FY'22/2 ended at ¥3,040 million, ¥2,900 million, and ¥2,152 million, respectively.
The following is an overview of results by segment.
(i) Personnel Recruiting Services Business
The personnel recruiting services business operates job advertising platforms, including Baitoru, a job information site for part-time workers, Baitoru NEXT, a job information site for regular employees and contract employees, and Hatarako.net, a comprehensive job information site. The Company aims to expand the user and customer bases for these platforms through the vigorous efforts of its sales force and the award-winning quality of its websites.
Despite the state of emergency declarations and subsequent expansion and extension in duration of those declarations, sales remained on a recovery trend, resulting in segment sales of ¥16,528 million and segment profit of ¥5,156 million for the first half of FY'22/2. Furthermore, the growth of market share gathered pace as the Company focused on expanding its customer base despite the pandemic. The Company will aim to grow its share further by continuing to enhance its customer engagement in anticipation of a rapid recovery of the job market going forward.
Baitoru PRO, a comprehensive job information site for specialized jobs that was launched in May 2021, saw steady progress with more than 200,000 job postings and a significant rise in recognition. The Company will continue to make efforts to expand services in the specialized job sector, which is facing a serious labor shortage, by making the most of its sales force, customer base, and promotion know-how.
(ii) DX Business
Since September 2019, the DX business has been supporting the digital transformation (DX) of SMEs through the offering of KOBOT, a DX service packaged according to the workflows of client companies. The product is based on a subscription model, and is designed specifically for small and medium sized companies and is packaged with a limited number of functions.
During the first half of FY'22/2, efforts to strengthen the sales system led to a growth in sales of the KOBOT series, primarily the Interview Scheduling KOBOT, which automatically schedules interviews with job applicants, and the Corporate Recruiting Page KOBOT, which creates client recruiting pages featuring Baitoru's unique functions, such as workplace introduction videos. As a result, segment sales were ¥1,086 million and segment profit was ¥154 million.
The Company will strive to further expand its business by continuing to enhance its customer base and product lineup and strengthening the customer success function, thereby ensuring stable stock revenue.
―2－
(2) Financial Position
(ⅰ) Analysis of Financial Position
Total assets recorded at the end of FY'22/2 Q2 were ¥39,373 million, an increase of ¥3,504 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were increases of ¥2,353 million in cash and deposits, ¥353 million in property, plant and equipment, and ¥469 million in intangible assets.
Total liabilities were ¥6,431 million, an increase of ¥1,740 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected increases of ¥1,247 million in income taxes payable and ¥300 million in other current liabilities.
Net assets recorded at the end of FY'22/2 Q2 were ¥32,942 million, an increase of ¥1,764 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were increases of ¥1,165 million in capital surplus and ¥687 million in retained earnings.
Status of Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") stood at ¥14,816 million at the end of FY'22/2 1st Half. The breakdown of the cash flow is as follows:
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥5,781 million. This mainly reflected net income before income taxes of ¥3,092 million, depreciation of ¥1,185 million, share-based remuneration expenses of ¥355 million, an increase in accounts payable - other by ¥267 million, and an income tax refund of ¥607 million.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥2,131 million. This mainly reflected the purchase of intangible assets amounting to ¥1,604 million and the purchase of property, plant and equipment of ¥477 million.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,296 million. This was mainly due to ¥1,651 million in dividends paid exceeding ¥292 million in proceeds from exercise of employee share options.
(3) Operating Result Forecasts
There are no changes to the FY'22/2 consolidated operating result forecasts that were published in the summary report on financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, dated April 7, 2021.
Consolidated operating results forecast for FY'22/2 (from March 2021 to February 2022)
FY'21/2
FY'22/2
Change
Change
(Actual)
(Forecast)
(in amount)
(in percentage)
¥
million
¥ million
¥
million
%
Sales
32,494
42,800 ~ 49,000
10,305 ~ 16,505
+31.7%
~ +50.8%
Operating Income
7,312
7,700
~ 11,800
387
~ 4,487
+5.3%
~ +61.4%
Ordinary Income
6,501
7,300
~ 11,400
798
~ 4,898
+12.3%
~ +75.4%
Net Income Attributable
607
4,950 ~ 7,800
4,342
~ 7,192
+714.6% ~ -%
to Owners of Parent
―3－
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
DIP Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 06:01:04 UTC.