Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. DIP Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2379   JP3548640006

DIP CORPORATION

(2379)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
3850.00 JPY   +4.05%
02:14aDIP : Notice of Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock (with Performance Conditions, etc.)
PU
02:14aDIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)
PU
02:14aDIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)（120KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)（120KB）

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023

(Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)

July 13,

2022

Name of company:

dip Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

2379

URL:

https://www.dip­net.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO, Head of Corporate Management Group

Phone: +81­3­5114­1177

Scheduled date of filing financial statements:

July 14, 2022

Dividend payment date:

-

Supplementary documents to the financial results:

Available

Financial results briefing:

Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(All figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Quarter of FY'23/2 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated business performance

(Percentage figures indicate year­on­year change)

Net Income

Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Owners of Parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

FY'23/2 Q1

12,342

33.8

3,158

70.1

3,090

73.2

2,006

66.5

FY'22/2 Q1

9,226

1,856

1,784

1,204

(Reference) Comprehensive income:

FY'23/2 Q1 ¥2,454 million (101.1%)

FY'22/2 Q1

¥1,220 million (­%)

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

per Share

per Share

¥

¥

FY'23/2 Q1

35.96

35.88

FY'22/2 Q1

21.77

21.74

Note: Figures for FY'22/2 Q1 represent figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The percentage changes were calculated using the consolidated earnings for FY'22/2 Q1 before applying said accounting standard and others. However, year­on­year changes for FY'22/2 Q1 are not shown since consolidated accounting was adopted from FY'21/2 Q3.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

FY'23/2 Q1

¥ million

¥ million

%

43,065

33,624

76.7

FY'22/2

42,454

32,989

76.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: FY'23/2 Q1 ¥33,051 millionFY'21/22 ¥32,415 million

Note: Figures for FY'22/2 Q1 represent figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1.

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year­end

Total

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

FY'22/2

­

27.00

­

34.00

61.00

FY'23/2

­

FY'23/2 (forecast)

27.00

­

29.00

56.00

~44.00

~57.00

~101.00

Note: Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Operating Results Forecast for FY'23/2 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

(Percentage figures indicate year­on­year change)

Net Income

Net Income

Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

per Share

Owners of Parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

1st half

23,800

35.1

4,400

44.7

4,300

48.3

2,800

30.1

50.40

27,500

56.1

7,300

140.1

7,200

148.2

4,800

123.0

86.40

Full-year

49,400

25.0

9,400

67.8

9,100

71.0

5,900

69.2

106.20

59,300

50.1

16,900

201.7

16,600

212.0

11,100

218.3

199.80

Notes: Revisions to the latest operating results forecast: None

The consolidated operating results forecast above represents figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The percentage changes were calculated using the consolidated earnings for the same fiscal period of the previous year before applying said accounting standard and others.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries causing changes in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included: None
    Excluded: None
  2. Adoption of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements during the period under review

1.

Changes in accounting policies resulting from revisions to accounting standards:

Yes

2.

Changes in accounting policies other than those in 1 above:

None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4.

Restatements:

None

  1. Number of outstanding shares (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares)
    2. Number of treasury shares at the end of period
    3. Average number of shares outstanding during period

FY'23/2 Q1

60,140,000 shares

FY'22/2

60,140,000 shares

FY'23/2 Q1

4,332,599 shares

FY'22/2

4,371,937 shares

FY'23/2 Q1

55,780,716 shares

FY'22/2 Q1

55,330,423 shares

Treasury shares include the number of Company shares owned by the ESOP trust account (1,562,485 shares at the end of FY'22/2; 1,532,895 shares at the end of FY'23/2 Q1) and the number of Company shares owned by BIP trust account (100,706 shares at the end of FY'22/2; 100,706 shares at the end of FY'23/2 Q1).

  • The summary report on quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly audits by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
  • Explanation on the appropriate use of operating results forecasts and other notes

(Notes on forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the information currently available to the Company's management and certain assumptions the Company deems reasonable at the time of preparing Financial Results. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors. For assumptions regarding operating results forecasts and notes on the use of the forecasts, see the section "(3) Operating Results Forecast" under "1. Qualitative Information" on page 3.

(Delivery of supplementary documents on the financial results)

Supplementary documents on the financial results are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

○Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information..........................................................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Operating Results .............................................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position.............................................................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Operating Results Forecast...............................................................................................................................................................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes .......................................................................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet .............................................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income....................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Income ..................................................................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.........................................................................................................................

6

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................................

7

(4)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................................................................

8

(Notes to Going Concern Assumption) ..............................................................................................................................................

8

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ......................................................................................................................................................

8

(Additional Information)....................................................................................................................................................................

9

(Notes to Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ......................................................................................................................

11

(Segment Information, etc.) .............................................................................................................................................................

12

(Significant Subsequent Events) ......................................................................................................................................................

13

1

1. Qualitative Information

The Company has adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others since the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The year-on-year comparisons and comparison with the end of FY'22/2 in "(1) Operating Results" and "(i) Analysis of Financial Position" and "(ii) Status of Cash Flows" under "(2) Financial Position" are based on the consolidated earnings for FY'22/2 before applying said Accounting Standard and others. For further details, see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)."

(1) Operating Results

Since its establishment in 1997, dip Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") has assisted its client companies with the recruiting and deployment of human resources by providing online job information sites, as well as creating an environment where each job seeker can work with enthusiasm and energy, based on its corporate philosophy of 'Here at dip, we want to tap into dreams, ideas and passion to create a better society.' Since FY'20/2, under the corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company,' the Company has been striving to solve diverse labor-related issues as a 'General Trading Company Dealing in Labor Force' that provides clients with personnel recruiting services and DX (digital transformation) services.

Thanks to the steady recovery of the personnel recruiting services business and the high growth of the DX business, sales in FY'23/2 Q1 amounted to ¥12,342 million (up 33.8% year on year).

With regard to costs, the Company made investments in human resources,* such as in the recruitment of new graduate employees, to boost its sales capabilities, as well as upfront, aggressive advertising investments to further increase market share in the part-time and personnel dispatch media and to increase recognition of Baitoru PRO.

As a result, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent for FY'23/2 Q1 came to ¥3,158 million (up 70.1% year on year), ¥3,090 million (up 73.2% year on year), and ¥2,006 million (up 66.5% year on year), respectively.

  • The Company hired 414 new graduate employees in April 2022. The following is an overview of results by segment.
  1. Personnel Recruiting Services Business

The personnel recruiting services business operates job advertising platforms, including Baitoru, a job information site for part-time workers, Baitoru NEXT, a job information site for regular employees and contract employees, Hatarako.net, a comprehensive job information site, and Baitoru PRO, a comprehensive job information site for specialized jobs. The Company aims to expand the user and customer bases for these platforms through the vigorous efforts of its sales force and the award-winning quality of its websites.

During FY'23/2 Q1, sales of the personnel recruiting services business recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the part-time and temporary job information media market that have not recovered to such levels. As a result, segment sales and segment profit stood at ¥11,246 million (up 28.9% year on year) and ¥4,145 million (up 37.2% year on year).

In particular, Baitoru PRO saw steady growth, recording sales of ¥1,052 million (up 58.7% year on year). The Company will continue to make efforts to increase sales in the specialized job sector through its sales force, and promotion.

(ii) DX Business

The DX business has been supporting the digital transformation (DX) of SMEs through the offering of KOBOT, a DX service packaged to facilitate introduction and continuous use of the service. The product is designed specifically for small and medium sized companies and is packaged with a limited number of functions.

During FY'23/2 Q1, a reinforcement of the sales promotion system, among others, led to an increase in sales of the Interview KOBOT, which automatically schedules interviews with job applicants, and HR KOBOT, which supports dispatch companies' sales activities with automated sales list creation services, as well as recurring products* including the Corporate Recruiting Page KOBOT, which creates client recruiting pages featuring Baitoru's unique functions, such as workplace introduction videos. As a result, segment sales were ¥1,096 million (up 118.5% year on year) and segment profit was ¥489 million (up 902.0% year on year).

The Company will continue to make efforts to enhance the quality of its products and improve its marketing efficiency by selling multiple DX products in packaged deals. It will also strive to reduce cancellation rates by improving the efficiency of CS operations and boost upselling.

* Recurring products: Products with automatic renewal or long-term contracts

2

(2) Financial Position

(ⅰ) Analysis of Financial Position

Total assets recorded at the end of FY'23/2 Q1 were ¥43,065 million, an increase of ¥610 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were a decrease of ¥110 million in cash and deposits and increases of ¥224 million in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and ¥628 million in investment securities.

Total liabilities stood at ¥9,440 million, a decrease of ¥25 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected decreases of ¥709 million in income taxes payable and ¥246 million in provision for bonuses and an increase of ¥856 million in other current liabilities.

Net assets recorded at the end of FY'23/2 Q1 were ¥33,624 million, an increase of ¥635 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were increases of ¥124 million in retained earnings and ¥448 million in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.

(ⅱ) Status of Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") stood at ¥16,459 million in FY'23/2 Q1. The breakdown of the cash flow is as follows:

(Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥2,598 million (a decrease of ¥1,592 million year on year). This was mainly attributable to net income before income taxes of ¥2,928 million, depreciation of ¥705 million, an increase in contract liabilities of ¥279 million, and an increase in other liabilities of ¥918 million, which offset a decrease in accounts payable - other of ¥358 million and the payment of income taxes amounting to ¥1,975 million.

(Cash flows from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥853 million (a decrease of ¥88 million year on year). This was mainly attributable to the purchase of intangible assets amounting to ¥881 million.

(Cash flows from financing activities)

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,855 million (an increase of ¥315 million year on year). This was mainly attributable to a dividend payment of ¥1,928 million.

(3) Operating Results Forecast

There are no changes to the FY'23/2 consolidated operating results forecast that was published in the summary report on financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, dated April 14, 2022.

Consolidated operating results forecast for FY'23/2 (from March 2022 to February 2023)

FY'22/2

FY'23/2

Change

Change

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(in amount)

(in percentage)

¥

million

¥ million

¥ million

%

Sales

39,515

49,400

~ 59,300

9,884 ~ 19,784

+25.0% ~ +50.1%

Operating Income

5,602

9,400

~ 16,900

3,797 ~ 11,297

+67.8%

~ +201.7%

Ordinary Income

5,320

9,100

~ 16,600

3,779 ~ 11,279

+71.0%

~ +212.0%

Net Income Attributable

3,487

5,900 ~ 11,100

2,412 ~ 7,612

+69.2%

~ +218.3%

to Owners of Parent

Note: Figures for FY'23/2 represent figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The actual figures for FY'22/2 and the percentage changes were calculated using the consolidated earnings for FY'22/2 Q1 before applying said accounting standard and others.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DIP Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIP CORPORATION
02:14aDIP : Notice of Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock (with Performance Condit..
PU
02:14aDIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (J..
PU
02:14aDIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (J..
PU
02:14aDIP : Financial results for FY'23/2 Q1（4150KB）
PU
07/08Dip to Join Women Empowerment and ESG Indices in Japan
MT
05/24DIP : Notice of Personnel Changes of Board Directors
PU
04/28DIP : Notice of Personnel Change of Corporate Officers
PU
04/28Dip Corporation Appoints Shoji Fujiwara as Corporate Officer, Head of COO Office and De..
CI
04/14DIP : FY2022 Q4 and Full Year Financial Results（3592KB）
PU
04/14DIP : Notice of Extraordinary Losses Due to Change in DX Business Product Lineup
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 53 095 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2023 8 471 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net cash 2023 22 829 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 206 B 1 510 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart DIP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 700,00 JPY
Average target price 4 332,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideki Tomita Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Haruhiko Arai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Masatsugu Shidachi COO, Director & Chief Information Officer
Yoshinobu Toyohama Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Eriko Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIP CORPORATION-4.21%1 510
SEEK LIMITED-34.90%5 085
ZIPRECRUITER, INC.-35.16%1 883
VISIONAL, INC.-37.90%1 683
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC0.00%757
MEDLEY, INC.19.52%661