DIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)

Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO
Contact:
Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO, Head of Corporate Management Group
Phone: +81351141177
Scheduled date of filing financial statements:
July 14, 2022
Dividend payment date:
-
Supplementary documents to the financial results:
Available
Financial results briefing:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(All figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st Quarter of FY'23/2 (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated business performance
(Percentage figures indicate yearonyear change)
Net Income
Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Owners of Parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
FY'23/2 Q1
12,342
33.8
3,158
70.1
3,090
73.2
2,006
66.5
FY'22/2 Q1
9,226
－
1,856
－
1,784
－
1,204
－
(Reference) Comprehensive income:
FY'23/2 Q1 ¥2,454 million (101.1%)
FY'22/2 Q1
¥1,220 million (%)
Net Income
Diluted Net Income
per Share
per Share
¥
¥
FY'23/2 Q1
35.96
35.88
FY'22/2 Q1
21.77
21.74
Note: Figures for FY'22/2 Q1 represent figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The percentage changes were calculated using the consolidated earnings for FY'22/2 Q1 before applying said accounting standard and others. However, yearonyear changes for FY'22/2 Q1 are not shown since consolidated accounting was adopted from FY'21/2 Q3.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
FY'23/2 Q1
¥ million
¥ million
%
43,065
33,624
76.7
FY'22/2
42,454
32,989
76.4
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: FY'23/2 Q1 ¥33,051 millionFY'21/22 ¥32,415 million
Note: Figures for FY'22/2 Q1 represent figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1.
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Yearend
Total
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
FY'22/2
27.00
34.00
61.00
FY'23/2
FY'23/2 (forecast)
27.00
29.00
56.00
~44.00
~57.00
~101.00
Note: Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Operating Results Forecast for FY'23/2 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
(Percentage figures indicate yearonyear change)
Net Income
Net Income
Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
per Share
Owners of Parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
1st half
23,800
35.1
4,400
44.7
4,300
48.3
2,800
30.1
50.40
～27,500
～56.1
～7,300
～140.1
～7,200
～148.2
～4,800
～123.0
～86.40
Full-year
49,400
25.0
9,400
67.8
9,100
71.0
5,900
69.2
106.20
～59,300
～50.1
～16,900
～201.7
～16,600
～212.0
～11,100
～218.3
～199.80
Notes: Revisions to the latest operating results forecast: None
The consolidated operating results forecast above represents figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The percentage changes were calculated using the consolidated earnings for the same fiscal period of the previous year before applying said accounting standard and others.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries causing changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: None
Excluded: None
Adoption of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements during the period under review
1.
Changes in accounting policies resulting from revisions to accounting standards:
Yes
2.
Changes in accounting policies other than those in 1 above:
None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4.
Restatements:
None
Number of outstanding shares (Common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of period
Average number of shares outstanding during period
FY'23/2 Q1
60,140,000 shares
FY'22/2
60,140,000 shares
FY'23/2 Q1
4,332,599 shares
FY'22/2
4,371,937 shares
FY'23/2 Q1
55,780,716 shares
FY'22/2 Q1
55,330,423 shares
Treasury shares include the number of Company shares owned by the ESOP trust account (1,562,485 shares at the end of FY'22/2; 1,532,895 shares at the end of FY'23/2 Q1) and the number of Company shares owned by BIP trust account (100,706 shares at the end of FY'22/2; 100,706 shares at the end of FY'23/2 Q1).
The summary report on quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly audits by a certified public accountant or an audit firm.
Explanation on the appropriate use of operating results forecasts and other notes
(Notes on forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the information currently available to the Company's management and certain assumptions the Company deems reasonable at the time of preparing Financial Results. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to a variety of factors. For assumptions regarding operating results forecasts and notes on the use of the forecasts, see the section "(3) Operating Results Forecast" under "1. Qualitative Information" on page 3.
(Delivery of supplementary documents on the financial results)
Supplementary documents on the financial results are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
The Company has adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others since the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The year-on-year comparisons and comparison with the end of FY'22/2 in "(1) Operating Results" and "(i) Analysis of Financial Position" and "(ii) Status of Cash Flows" under "(2) Financial Position" are based on the consolidated earnings for FY'22/2 before applying said Accounting Standard and others. For further details, see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)."
(1) Operating Results
Since its establishment in 1997, dip Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") has assisted its client companies with the recruiting and deployment of human resources by providing online job information sites, as well as creating an environment where each job seeker can work with enthusiasm and energy, based on its corporate philosophy of 'Here at dip, we want to tap into dreams, ideas and passion to create a better society.' Since FY'20/2, under the corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company,' the Company has been striving to solve diverse labor-related issues as a 'General Trading Company Dealing in Labor Force' that provides clients with personnel recruiting services and DX (digital transformation) services.
Thanks to the steady recovery of the personnel recruiting services business and the high growth of the DX business, sales in FY'23/2 Q1 amounted to ¥12,342 million (up 33.8% year on year).
With regard to costs, the Company made investments in human resources,* such as in the recruitment of new graduate employees, to boost its sales capabilities, as well as upfront, aggressive advertising investments to further increase market share in the part-time and personnel dispatch media and to increase recognition of Baitoru PRO.
As a result, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent for FY'23/2 Q1 came to ¥3,158 million (up 70.1% year on year), ¥3,090 million (up 73.2% year on year), and ¥2,006 million (up 66.5% year on year), respectively.
The Company hired 414 new graduate employees in April 2022. The following is an overview of results by segment.
Personnel Recruiting Services Business
The personnel recruiting services business operates job advertising platforms, including Baitoru, a job information site for part-time workers, Baitoru NEXT, a job information site for regular employees and contract employees, Hatarako.net, a comprehensive job information site, and Baitoru PRO, a comprehensive job information site for specialized jobs. The Company aims to expand the user and customer bases for these platforms through the vigorous efforts of its sales force and the award-winning quality of its websites.
During FY'23/2 Q1, sales of the personnel recruiting services business recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the part-time and temporary job information media market that have not recovered to such levels. As a result, segment sales and segment profit stood at ¥11,246 million (up 28.9% year on year) and ¥4,145 million (up 37.2% year on year).
In particular, Baitoru PRO saw steady growth, recording sales of ¥1,052 million (up 58.7% year on year). The Company will continue to make efforts to increase sales in the specialized job sector through its sales force, and promotion.
(ii) DX Business
The DX business has been supporting the digital transformation (DX) of SMEs through the offering of KOBOT, a DX service packaged to facilitate introduction and continuous use of the service. The product is designed specifically for small and medium sized companies and is packaged with a limited number of functions.
During FY'23/2 Q1, a reinforcement of the sales promotion system, among others, led to an increase in sales of the Interview KOBOT, which automatically schedules interviews with job applicants, and HR KOBOT, which supports dispatch companies' sales activities with automated sales list creation services, as well as recurring products* including the Corporate Recruiting Page KOBOT, which creates client recruiting pages featuring Baitoru's unique functions, such as workplace introduction videos. As a result, segment sales were ¥1,096 million (up 118.5% year on year) and segment profit was ¥489 million (up 902.0% year on year).
The Company will continue to make efforts to enhance the quality of its products and improve its marketing efficiency by selling multiple DX products in packaged deals. It will also strive to reduce cancellation rates by improving the efficiency of CS operations and boost upselling.
* Recurring products: Products with automatic renewal or long-term contracts
(2) Financial Position
(ⅰ) Analysis of Financial Position
Total assets recorded at the end of FY'23/2 Q1 were ¥43,065 million, an increase of ¥610 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were a decrease of ¥110 million in cash and deposits and increases of ¥224 million in notes and accounts receivable - trade, and ¥628 million in investment securities.
Total liabilities stood at ¥9,440 million, a decrease of ¥25 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected decreases of ¥709 million in income taxes payable and ¥246 million in provision for bonuses and an increase of ¥856 million in other current liabilities.
Net assets recorded at the end of FY'23/2 Q1 were ¥33,624 million, an increase of ¥635 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. The major factors were increases of ¥124 million in retained earnings and ¥448 million in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.
(ⅱ) Status of Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter referred to as "cash") stood at ¥16,459 million in FY'23/2 Q1. The breakdown of the cash flow is as follows:
(Cash flows from operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥2,598 million (a decrease of ¥1,592 million year on year). This was mainly attributable to net income before income taxes of ¥2,928 million, depreciation of ¥705 million, an increase in contract liabilities of ¥279 million, and an increase in other liabilities of ¥918 million, which offset a decrease in accounts payable - other of ¥358 million and the payment of income taxes amounting to ¥1,975 million.
(Cash flows from investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥853 million (a decrease of ¥88 million year on year). This was mainly attributable to the purchase of intangible assets amounting to ¥881 million.
(Cash flows from financing activities)
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,855 million (an increase of ¥315 million year on year). This was mainly attributable to a dividend payment of ¥1,928 million.
(3) Operating Results Forecast
There are no changes to the FY'23/2 consolidated operating results forecast that was published in the summary report on financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, dated April 14, 2022.
Consolidated operating results forecast for FY'23/2 (from March 2022 to February 2023)
FY'22/2
FY'23/2
Change
Change
(Actual)
(Forecast)
(in amount)
(in percentage)
¥
million
¥ million
¥ million
%
Sales
39,515
49,400
~ 59,300
9,884 ~ 19,784
+25.0% ~ +50.1%
Operating Income
5,602
9,400
~ 16,900
3,797 ~ 11,297
+67.8%
~ +201.7%
Ordinary Income
5,320
9,100
~ 16,600
3,779 ~ 11,279
+71.0%
~ +212.0%
Net Income Attributable
3,487
5,900 ~ 11,100
2,412 ~ 7,612
+69.2%
~ +218.3%
to Owners of Parent
Note: Figures for FY'23/2 represent figures that have been applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others, which were adopted from the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The actual figures for FY'22/2 and the percentage changes were calculated using the consolidated earnings for FY'22/2 Q1 before applying said accounting standard and others.
