DIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)

1. Qualitative Information

The Company has adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and others since the beginning of FY'23/2 Q1. The year-on-year comparisons and comparison with the end of FY'22/2 in "(1) Operating Results" and "(i) Analysis of Financial Position" and "(ii) Status of Cash Flows" under "(2) Financial Position" are based on the consolidated earnings for FY'22/2 before applying said Accounting Standard and others. For further details, see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies)."

(1) Operating Results

Since its establishment in 1997, dip Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") has assisted its client companies with the recruiting and deployment of human resources by providing online job information sites, as well as creating an environment where each job seeker can work with enthusiasm and energy, based on its corporate philosophy of 'Here at dip, we want to tap into dreams, ideas and passion to create a better society.' Since FY'20/2, under the corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company,' the Company has been striving to solve diverse labor-related issues as a 'General Trading Company Dealing in Labor Force' that provides clients with personnel recruiting services and DX (digital transformation) services.

Thanks to the steady recovery of the personnel recruiting services business and the high growth of the DX business, sales in FY'23/2 Q1 amounted to ¥12,342 million (up 33.8% year on year).

With regard to costs, the Company made investments in human resources,* such as in the recruitment of new graduate employees, to boost its sales capabilities, as well as upfront, aggressive advertising investments to further increase market share in the part-time and personnel dispatch media and to increase recognition of Baitoru PRO.

As a result, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent for FY'23/2 Q1 came to ¥3,158 million (up 70.1% year on year), ¥3,090 million (up 73.2% year on year), and ¥2,006 million (up 66.5% year on year), respectively.

The Company hired 414 new graduate employees in April 2022. The following is an overview of results by segment.

Personnel Recruiting Services Business

The personnel recruiting services business operates job advertising platforms, including Baitoru, a job information site for part-time workers, Baitoru NEXT, a job information site for regular employees and contract employees, Hatarako.net, a comprehensive job information site, and Baitoru PRO, a comprehensive job information site for specialized jobs. The Company aims to expand the user and customer bases for these platforms through the vigorous efforts of its sales force and the award-winning quality of its websites.

During FY'23/2 Q1, sales of the personnel recruiting services business recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the part-time and temporary job information media market that have not recovered to such levels. As a result, segment sales and segment profit stood at ¥11,246 million (up 28.9% year on year) and ¥4,145 million (up 37.2% year on year).

In particular, Baitoru PRO saw steady growth, recording sales of ¥1,052 million (up 58.7% year on year). The Company will continue to make efforts to increase sales in the specialized job sector through its sales force, and promotion.

(ii) DX Business

The DX business has been supporting the digital transformation (DX) of SMEs through the offering of KOBOT, a DX service packaged to facilitate introduction and continuous use of the service. The product is designed specifically for small and medium sized companies and is packaged with a limited number of functions.

During FY'23/2 Q1, a reinforcement of the sales promotion system, among others, led to an increase in sales of the Interview KOBOT, which automatically schedules interviews with job applicants, and HR KOBOT, which supports dispatch companies' sales activities with automated sales list creation services, as well as recurring products* including the Corporate Recruiting Page KOBOT, which creates client recruiting pages featuring Baitoru's unique functions, such as workplace introduction videos. As a result, segment sales were ¥1,096 million (up 118.5% year on year) and segment profit was ¥489 million (up 902.0% year on year).

The Company will continue to make efforts to enhance the quality of its products and improve its marketing efficiency by selling multiple DX products in packaged deals. It will also strive to reduce cancellation rates by improving the efficiency of CS operations and boost upselling.

* Recurring products: Products with automatic renewal or long-term contracts