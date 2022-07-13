DIP : Financial results for FY'23/2 Q1（4150KB）

In response to the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and feel a strong sense of outrage at this barbaric act.

During his term in office, Prime Minister Abe showed strong leadership in overcoming deflation and getting Japan's economy back on track.

In particular, I have strongly agreed with his efforts to raise wages and promote the realization of a society where individuals can work more comfortably.

We would like to express our deepest respect for his great achievements and offer our sincere condolences to his family.

Hideki Tomita, President and CEO, dip Corporation