  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  DIP Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2379   JP3548640006

DIP CORPORATION

(2379)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
3850.00 JPY   +4.05%
02:14aDIP : Notice of Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock (with Performance Conditions, etc.)
PU
02:14aDIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)
PU
02:14aDIP : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP, Consolidated)（120KB）
PU
DIP : Financial results for FY'23/2 Q1（4150KB）

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
dip Corporation Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code: 2379)

Financial results for FY'23/2 Q1

(The fiscal year ending February 28, 2023)

July 13, 2022

© dip Corporation.

CONTENTS

1

Toward Enhancing Corporate Value

P

3

2

FY'23/2 Q1 Financial Results

P

12

3

FY'23/2 Full-year Forecasts

P

16

4

Business Overview and Progress in the DX Business

P

20

5

Progress in the Personnel Recruiting Services Business

P

31

6

Shareholder Returns

P

42

7

Appendix

P

44

© dip Corporation.

1

In response to the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and feel a strong sense of outrage at this barbaric act.

During his term in office, Prime Minister Abe showed strong leadership in overcoming deflation and getting Japan's economy back on track.

In particular, I have strongly agreed with his efforts to raise wages and promote the realization of a society where individuals can work more comfortably.

We would like to express our deepest respect for his great achievements and offer our sincere condolences to his family.

Hideki Tomita, President and CEO, dip Corporation

© dip Corporation.

2

  • Toward Enhancing Corporate Value
    1. Progress toward reaching 'No.1'
    2. Strengthening the human resource base
    3. Assessment of ESG management

© dip Corporation.

3

1. Progress toward reaching 'No.1'

In accordance with our 'philosophy'

Toward the realization of a society in which everyone can feel the joy and happiness of work

Contribute to improving conditions for workers.

From March, 2020

Financial Assistance for

Leave of Absence

From July, 2021

From November, 2021

Vaccine Incentive Project

dip incentive Project

© dip Corporation.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DIP Corporation published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 53 095 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2023 8 471 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net cash 2023 22 829 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 206 B 1 510 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart DIP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DIP Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3 700,00 JPY
Average target price 4 332,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideki Tomita Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Haruhiko Arai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Masatsugu Shidachi COO, Director & Chief Information Officer
Yoshinobu Toyohama Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Eriko Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIP CORPORATION-4.21%1 510
SEEK LIMITED-34.90%5 085
ZIPRECRUITER, INC.-35.16%1 883
VISIONAL, INC.-37.90%1 683
HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC0.00%757
MEDLEY, INC.19.52%661