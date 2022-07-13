DIP : Notice of Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock (with Performance Conditions, etc.)

July 13, 2022 For Immediate Release dip Corporation Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 2379, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 2379, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO, Head of Corporate Management Group Phone: +81-3-5114-1177 Notice of Disposition of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock (with Performance Conditions, etc.) dip Corporation announces that, at the Board of Directors meeting held today, it resolved to dispose of its treasury stock (the "Disposition of Treasury Stock" or the "Disposition") as restricted stock (with performance conditions, etc.) that will be granted to employees who joined the company or were promoted in June 2021 onward (the "Eligible Employees"), as described below. 1. Outline of the Disposition (1) Date of Disposition August 26, 2022 (2) Type and number of 132,039 shares of common stock shares to be disposed of (3) Disposition price 3,700 yen per share (4) Total value of Disposition 488,544,300 yen Allottees, number thereof, (5) and number of shares to 962 employees of dip; 132,039 shares be disposed of 2. Purpose of and Reason for the Disposition At its Board of Directors meeting held on May 27, 2020, dip decided to implement an incentive plan (the "Plan") utilizing restricted stock (with performance conditions, etc.) with the aim of encouraging all employees to maximize the social and economic value of dip by strengthening their alignment with our shareholders and thereby contributing toward the realization of our corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company'. The allotment was completed on August 27, 2020. Furthermore, at its Board of Directors meeting held on June 22, 2021, dip decided on an allotment to employees who joined the company on or after April 2, 2020, or who were promoted in May 2020 onward. The allotment was completed on August 27, 2021. This time, dip will carry out an allotment to dip employees who joined the company or were promoted in June 2021 onward. dip has set performance targets three years in advance, the achievement of which will be the condition for lifting transfer restrictions. These performance targets are set as aspirations for the entire company to aim for. dip considers the Plan as a key strategy for achieving future growth and will continue to work to further advance its business. Going forward, dip plans to continue carrying out allotments to new graduate and mid- career employees as well as employees who are promoted. dip resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today that, based on the Plan, a total of 488,544,300 1

yen in monetary claims (the "Monetary Claims") and 132,039 shares of common stock (the "Allotted Shares") would be granted to 962 Eligible Employees as restricted stock compensation for the fiscal year ending February 2023 through the fiscal year ending February 2025, subject to conditions pertaining to the enrollment of the Eligible Employees (the "Enrollment Conditions"), the position of the Eligible Employees (the "Position Conditions"), and the achievement of the performance targets set out by dip (the "Performance Conditions"). In the Plan, because dip grants each Eligible Employee monetary claims for contribution in kind, the Eligible Employees' salaries will not be reduced as a result of the Disposition of Treasury Stock. In addition, the Allotted Shares will be allotted only to Eligible Employees who choose to subscribe. Accordingly, if there are no applications for subscription, the Monetary Claims will be extinguished. With respect to the Disposition of Treasury Stock, the Eligible Employees will pay all of the Monetary Claims to dip as payment in kind in accordance with the Plan and receive disposition of the Allotted Shares. Further, regarding the Disposition of Treasury Stock, the outline of the agreement for the allotment of restricted stock that will be executed between dip and the Eligible Employees (the "Allotment Agreement") is as described in 3. below. 3. Outline of the Allotment Agreement (1) Period of Restriction on Transfer: From August 26, 2022, to April 15, 2025 During the Period of Restriction on Transfer stipulated above (the "Period of Restriction on Transfer in Question"), the Eligible Employees may not transfer, create a pledge, take out a mortgage, gift inter vivos, bequeath, or otherwise dispose of to a third party the Allotted Shares allotted to said Eligible Employees (the "Transfer Restriction"). (2) Conditions for Lifting the Transfer Restriction The Transfer Restriction will be lifted at the expiry of the Period of Restriction on Transfer in Question (or when the summary report on financial results for the year ending February 2025 is released, if such report is released prior to the expiry of the Period of Restriction on Transfer) for all or part of the Allotted Shares, subject to the Enrollment Conditions, which require Eligible Employees to remain in a position of director, executive officer (who does not hold a position as director), employee or equivalent throughout the Period of Restriction on Transfer in Question and based on the Position Conditions and the Performance Conditions, which are set forth below. dip will automatically acquire the Allotted Shares for which the Transfer Restriction is not lifted, for no consideration. However, if an Eligible Employee retires or resigns from the position of director, executive officer (who does not hold a position as director), employee or equivalent prior to the expiry of the Period of Restriction on Transfer in Question for reasons deemed justifiable by the Board of Directors, the number of Allotted Shares for which the Transfer Restriction will be lifted and the timing of the lifting of the Transfer Restriction shall be adjusted reasonably as needed. [Performance Conditions] a. Employees belonging to the DX Business Group The Transfer Restriction will be lifted depending on the level to which the DX business achieves the sales and operating income targets disclosed in the summary report on financial results for the year ending February 2025. The targets will be 45 billion yen for sales and 10.8 billion yen for operating income. b. Employees belonging to any department other than the DX Business Group The Transfer Restriction will be lifted depending on the level to which dip achieves consolidated sales and consolidated operating income (or non-consolidated sales and non-consolidated operating income if non-consolidated) targets disclosed in the summary report on financial results for the year ending February 2025. The targets will be 100 billion yen for sales and 30 billion yen for operating income. 2