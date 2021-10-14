DIP : Notice of Payment of Dividends

October 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

dip Corporation

3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 2379, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO

Head of Corporate Management Group Phone: +81-3-5114-1177

Notice of Payment of Dividends

Dip Corporation ("dip") announces that a payment of dividends to registered shareholders (as recorded on August 31, 2021) was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 14, 2021, as follows.

1. Details of Dividends

Decided Details Most Recent Forecast Actual Dividend (As of April 7, 2021) in Q2 FY'21/2 Date of Record August 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Dividend per Share ¥27.00 ¥27.00 ¥27.00 Total Dividend ¥1,550 million - ¥1,540 million Amount Effective Date November 18, 2021 - November 12, 2020 Source of Funds Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Explanation of Dividend Policy

Dip considers income distribution to shareholders to be one of its most important management responsibilities. We pay a regular dividend twice per fiscal year (an interim dividend and a year-end dividend), while maintaining the internal reserves necessary to invest in the future growth of the company and to address changes in the business environment. Dip has been using a dividend payout ratio of 50% as a guide as well as taking into consideration the dividend results of the prior fiscal year in determining dividend payments.

Based on the above income distribution policy, dip will pay an interim dividend of ¥27 per share for FY'22/2, the same amount as the interim dividend for the previous fiscal year.