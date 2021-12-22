DIP : Notice of Selection to Prime Market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

December 22, 2021
dip Corporation
3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 2379, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO
Head of Corporate Management Group Phone: +81-3-5114-1177
Notice of Selection to Prime Market
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments
On July 9, 2021, dip Corporation ("the Company") received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange the results of its initial assessment of compliance with the listing standards for the new market category, and confirmed that the Company complies with the listing requirements for the 'Prime Market'.
Based on these results, the Board of Directors of the Company concluded today to apply for listing on the 'Prime Market' created as part of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's transition to new market segments.
The Company will move forward with formal application for selection to the new market segment in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
(Note) English documents are prepared as a courtesy to our shareholders. In the event of any inconsistency between English-language documents and the Japanese-language documents, the Japanese-language documents will prevail.
