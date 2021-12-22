Log in
    2379   JP3548640006

DIP CORPORATION

(2379)
  Report
DIP : Notice of Selection to Prime Market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
December 22, 2021

For Immediate Release

dip Corporation

3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 2379, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO

Head of Corporate Management Group Phone: +81-3-5114-1177

Notice of Selection to Prime Market

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

On July 9, 2021, dip Corporation ("the Company") received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange the results of its initial assessment of compliance with the listing standards for the new market category, and confirmed that the Company complies with the listing requirements for the 'Prime Market'.

Based on these results, the Board of Directors of the Company concluded today to apply for listing on the 'Prime Market' created as part of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's transition to new market segments.

The Company will move forward with formal application for selection to the new market segment in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

(Note) English documents are prepared as a courtesy to our shareholders. In the event of any inconsistency between English-language documents and the Japanese-language documents, the Japanese-language documents will prevail.

Disclaimer

DIP Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
