DIP : Notice of Selection to Prime Market on the Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

December 22, 2021

dip Corporation

Notice of Selection to Prime Market

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

On July 9, 2021, dip Corporation ("the Company") received from the Tokyo Stock Exchange the results of its initial assessment of compliance with the listing standards for the new market category, and confirmed that the Company complies with the listing requirements for the 'Prime Market'.

Based on these results, the Board of Directors of the Company concluded today to apply for listing on the 'Prime Market' created as part of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's transition to new market segments.

The Company will move forward with formal application for selection to the new market segment in accordance with the procedures set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

