DIP : Notice of Disposition of Treasury Stock Following Continuation of Performance-Based Stock Compensation Plan (Board Incentive Plan Trust) for Directors

July 7, 2021

For Immediate Release

dip Corporation

3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideki Tomita, Representative Director, President and CEO (Securities Code: 2379, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Haruhiko Arai, Corporate Officer, CFO,

Head of Corporate Management Group Phone: +81-3-5114-1177

Notice of Disposition of Treasury Stock through Third-Party Allotment Following Continuation of Performance-Based Stock Compensation Plan (Board Incentive Plan Trust) for Directors

Dip Corporation ("dip") announces as follows that, at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 7, 2021, it resolved to dispose of its treasury stock (the "Disposition of Treasury Stock" or the "Disposition") through a third-party allotment following the continuation of the performance-based stock compensation plan (Board Incentive Plan (BIP) Trust) (the "Plan"), an incentive plan targeted for directors other than outside directors (the "Eligible Directors").

1. Outline of the Disposition

(1) Date of Disposition July 29, 2021 (2) Type and number of shares to be 26,500 shares of common stock disposed of (3) Disposition price 3,385 yen per share (4) Total value of disposition 89,702,500 yen (5) Allottee The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (BIP Trust Account) (6) Other The Disposition of Treasury Stock will be carried out on the condition that filing under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act takes effect.

2. Purpose of and Reason for the Disposition

At the Board of Directors meeting held on June 22, 2021, dip resolved to continue the Plan in order to encourage Eligible Directors to maximize the social and economic value of dip by strengthening their alignment with our shareholders and thereby contributing toward the realization of our corporate vision of becoming a 'Labor force solution company'.

The Disposition of Treasury Stock involves the disposing of treasury stock following the continuation of the Plan through a third-party allotment to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (BIP Trust Account), a joint trustee of the BIP Trust contract executed between dip and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

The number of shares to be disposed of is based on the number of shares expected to be vested to the directors during the trust period in accordance with the share vesting rules, resulting in a dilution ratio

