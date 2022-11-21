Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Diploma PLC
  News
  Summary
    DPLM   GB0001826634

DIPLOMA PLC

(DPLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:36 2022-11-21 am EST
2845.00 GBX   +1.61%
04:21aFTSE 100 Falls as China Concerns Weigh; Compass Slides
DJ
04:00aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks fall, dollar rallies as sentiment weakens
AN
03:13aLondon Stocks Seen Opening Lower as China Concerns Weigh
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Diploma profit increases following revenue growth across all divisions

11/21/2022 | 05:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Diploma PLC on Monday said profit increased in its recent financial year, following revenue growth across all divisions and a 5% foreign exchange benefit.

The London-based specialised technical products and services company reported pretax profit growth of 34% in the 12 months that ended September 30 to GBP129.5 million, up from GBP96.6 million the year before.

Revenue increased 29% to GBP1.01 billion from GBP787.4 million, as revenue grew 44% in the Controls division, 26% in Seals, and 5% in Life Sciences.

Over the course of the year, Diploma invested GBP187 million in seven acquisitions, which it said made a "positive" contribution to revenue.

Diploma declared a full-year dividend of 53.8 pence, up from 42.6p. Earning per share increased 26% to 107.5p from 85.2p in financial 2021.

Looking ahead to financial 2023, Diploma expects mid-single digit organic revenue growth which it said is likely to be weighted to the first half of the financial year.

Diploma said it expects its operating margin to be in the range of 18% to 19%, compared to an operating margin at 18.9% during financial 2022.

Diploma shares were up 2.6% to 2,872p on Monday morning in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 961 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net income 2022 91,8 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2022 282 M 337 M 337 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,8x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 3 488 M 4 159 M 4 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart DIPLOMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Diploma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIPLOMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 800,00 GBX
Average target price 2 864,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan David Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Davies Chief Financial Officer
David Soutar Lowden Chairman
Andrew Patrick Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Thorburn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIPLOMA PLC-17.01%4 159
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.15.20%30 167
FASTENAL COMPANY-19.36%29 589
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.06%4 994
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.1.37%4 761
NOW INC.52.69%1 440