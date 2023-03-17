Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Diploma PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPLM   GB0001826634

DIPLOMA PLC

(DPLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:03:58 2023-03-17 am EDT
2698.00 GBX   +2.35%
04:56aDiploma raises GBP235 million amid Tennessee Industrial acquisition
AN
04:04aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After Gains on Wall Street
DJ
03:20aDiploma Raises GBP236 Million from Share Placing, Retail Offer
MT
Summary 
Summary

Diploma raises GBP235 million amid Tennessee Industrial acquisition

03/17/2023 | 04:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Diploma PLC on Friday said that it has raised gross proceeds of GBP235 million through a placing of 9.3 million shares at 2,525 pence each.

The London-based group, which supplies specialised technical products and services, placed the shares with institutional investors Barclays Bank PLC and Numis Securities Ltd.

Each of the directors have subscribed for an aggregate of 3,960 new shares, the proceeds of which will be GBP100,000. Retail investors have separately subscribed for a total of 50,000 new shares, raising gross proceeds of GBP1 million.

Diploma on Thursday said it acquired Tennessee Industrial Electronics LLC, a Nashville-based aftermarkets parts distributor, for GBP76 million.

The proceeds of the capital raise will be used to refinance the acquisition of Tennessee Industrial Electronics, as well as provide the company with "greater flexibility" to execute on its mergers & acquisitions pipeline to accelerate future organic growth, Diploma said.

Diploma shares were trading 2.3% higher at 2,696.00 pence each in London on Friday morning. The company has a market capitalisation of GBP3.36 billion.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.60% 144.4936 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
DIPLOMA PLC 2.88% 2712 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
