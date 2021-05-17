REFILE-UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 slips as energy, industrial stocks weigh; Diploma jumps

(Corrects typographical error in headline)
* Diploma surges on upbeat annual result outlook
* UK reopens for business, but caution remains
* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 flat
May 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday,
dragged by heavyweight energy and industrial stocks, while
shares of Diploma Plc jumped after the company gave an upbeat
earnings update.
The blue-chip index fell 0.4% as oil majors BP
and Royal Dutch Shell slipped after crude prices
declined.
Banks and aero stocks were
among the biggest losers on the index.
The domestically focused FTSE 250 index traded flat.
Shares of technical products and services provider Diploma
jumped 7.3% to the top of index after it forecast
annual results ahead of expectations.
"It's a big day for many businesses as the UK lifts more
COVID-19-related restrictions. This should have been cause for
celebration, but all eyes are on the Indian variant and whether
the government is going to impose new lockdowns, be it localised
or national," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
"Businesses will have to make hay while the sun shines,
albeit interspersed by lots of dark clouds."
Broadly, from Monday, most Britons will be free once again
to hug, albeit cautiously, drink in their pub, sit down to an
indoor meal or visit the cinema after a series of lockdowns that
imposed the strictest restrictions in peacetime history.
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson served notice that the
spread of the coronavirus variant first identified in India
meant that the final UK reopening in June could be delayed.
After rising nearly 11% this year on reopening optimism, the
FTSE 100 has pared some of those gains in the last few sessions
on concerns around resurgence in virus cases across the globe
and sooner-than-expected tightening of ultra-loose monetary
policies to curb inflation.
Among other stocks, homebuilder Vistry Group added
1.9% after it raised its annual profit forecast on strong
demand.
Novacyt jumped 7.9% after the French biotechnology
group said UK's National Health Service will use its product for
detecting COVID-19.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)