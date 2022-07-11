Dipula Income Fund : Dealing in securities by a director of the company

DIPULA INCOME FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/013963/06)
JSE share code: DIB ISIN: ZAE000203394 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Dipula" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealing in securities by a director of Dipula:
|
Name of director:
|
Ridwaan Asmal
|
|
Transaction date:
|
7 July 2022
|
|
Class of securities:
|
Dipula B ordinary shares
|
|
Number of securities:
|
15 000
|
|
Price per security:
|
R3.57
|
|
Total value:
|
R53 550.00
|
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase
|
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
|
Clearance to trade:
|
Yes
|
|
11 July 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sponsor
|
|
