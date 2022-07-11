Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Dipula Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIB   ZAE000203394

DIPULA INCOME FUND LIMITED

(DIB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
3.570 ZAR    0.00%
10:54aDIPULA INCOME FUND : Dealing in securities by a director of the company
PU
06/30TRP121 : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities
PU
06/23TRP121 : Notification of a decrease in beneficial interest in securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dipula Income Fund : Dealing in securities by a director of the company

07/11/2022 | 10:54am EDT
DIPULA INCOME FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2005/013963/06)

JSE share code: DIB ISIN: ZAE000203394 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Dipula" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealing in securities by a director of Dipula:

Name of director:

Ridwaan Asmal

Transaction date:

7 July 2022

Class of securities:

Dipula B ordinary shares

Number of securities:

15 000

Price per security:

R3.57

Total value:

R53 550.00

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to trade:

Yes

11 July 2022

Sponsor

Disclaimer

Dipula Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
