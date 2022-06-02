Direcional Engenharia S A : 1Q22 Financial Statements

Edifício Phelps Offices Towers Rua Antônio de Albuquerque, 156 11º andar - Savassi

A free translation from Portuguese into English of Independent Auditor's Review Report on individual and consolidated quarterly information prepared in Brazilian currency in accordance Brazilian Accounting Standard NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting and with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to Brazilian real estate development entities registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM)

Independent auditor's review report on quarterly information

Shareholders, Board of Directors and Officers

Direcional Engenharia S.A.

Belo Horizonte - MG

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of Direcional Engenharia S.A. for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, comprising the statement of financial position as of March 31, 2022 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for preparation of the individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with Accounting Pronouncement NBC TG 21 - Interim Financial Reporting, and IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), applicable to Brazilian real estate development entities registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as well as for the fair presentation of this information in conformity with the rules issued by the CVM applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Information Form (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review Engagements (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

