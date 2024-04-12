OPERATING PREVIEW 1Q24 Belo Horizonte, April 11th, 2024 - Direcional Engenharia S/A, one of the largest homebuilders and real estate development companies in Brazil, focused on the development of low-income and medium-income projects and operating in several regions of the Brazilian Territory, discloses here its operating statements for the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24). Unless otherwise stated, the information in this document is expressed in national currency (Brazilian Reais - BRL or R$) and the Potential Sales Value ("PSV") demonstrates the consolidated amount (PSV 100%). NOTICE TO THE MARKET 1Q24 OPERATING PREVIEW BEST QUARTER IN NET SALES: BRL 1.3 BILLION IN 1Q24, A 63% GROWTH VERSUS 1Q23,



EXCEEDING THE PREVIOUS RECORD BY 29% 1 IN 1Q24 LTM, NET SALES OF BRL 4.5 BILLION, 41% HIGHER THAN IN 1Q23 LTM NET SALES SPEED RATIO (VSO INDEX) REACHED 22% IN THE QUARTER IN THE

CONSOLIDATED VIEW, A 530-BPS GROWTH OVER 4Q23 1

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS PSV launched in the 12-month period ending in March (1Q24 LTM) reached BRL 5.1 billion , an increase of 41% in relation to 1Q23 LTM.

in the 12-month period ending in March (1Q24 LTM) reached , an increase of in relation to 1Q23 LTM. VSO index of Direcional segment came in at 21% in the quarter, a 410-bps increase versus 4Q23.

of Direcional segment came in at in the quarter, a increase versus 4Q23. Riva VSO reached 22% in 1Q24, growing 730 bps when compared to 4Q23. 1 - Disregarding the projects sold under the Pode Entrar Program, in 4Q23. 1

OPERATING PREVIEW 1Q24 LAUNCHES In the 1st quarter of 2024 (1Q24), Direcional Group launched 9 new projects, representing a PSV of BRL 897 million (BRL 653 million % Company), up by 47% in relation to the year-ago period (1Q23). In the 12-month period ending in 1Q24 (1Q24 LTM), a total amount of BRL 5.1 billion (BRL 4.3 billion % Company) in PSV was launched. As a consequence, the growth observed in this metric versus 1Q23 LTM was 41%, reaffirming the continued growth of operations, in line with Company's strategy. Quarterly Launches Last 12 months Launches (PSV 100% - BRL million) (PSV 100% - BRL million) +47% +41% 897 5,143 206 3,648 611 564 2,208 134 1,332 477 332 2,316 2,729 1Q23 1Q24 1Q23 LTM 1Q24 LTM Pode Entrar Riva Direcional Launches 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Δ % Δ % (a) (b) (c) (a/b) (a/c) PSV Launched - 100% (BRL million) 896.5 1,390.2 611.2 -35.5% 46.7% Direcional 332.3 703.0 477.2 -52.7% -30.4% Riva 564.2 481.3 134.0 17.2% 321.2% Pode Entrar - 206.0 - n/a n/a PSV Launched - % Company (BRL million) 653.5 1,336.6 610.5 -51.1% 7.0% Direcional 259.0 649.3 476.5 -60.1% -45.6% Riva 394.5 481.3 134.0 -18.0% 194.5% Pode Entrar - 206.0 - n/a n/a Launched Units 2,238 4,998 2,762 -55.2% -19.0% Direcional 918 Riva 1,320 Pode Entrar - Average % Company 72.9% 2,936 1,072 990 96.1% 2,476 286 - 99.9% -68.7% 23.1% n/a -23 p.p. -62.9% 361.5% n/a -27 p.p. 2

OPERATING PREVIEW 1Q24 CONTRACTED SALES With the operation's growth planning moving in the expected direction, especially through the acceleration of launches and the reconstitution of the product portfolio, Direcional Group entered 2024 ready to make this the year of sales. Several initiatives on this front have been implemented and the effects have met expectations so far, as shown below. The gross contracted PSV reached BRL 1.4 billion (BRL 1.1 billion % Company) in 1Q24. Accordingly, Net Sales reached a record- high BRL 1.3 billion (BRL 1.0 billion % Company) PSV. As a result, despite the well-known seasonality of 1st quarters in the civil construction industry, 1Q24 surpassed by 29% the previous record, which had been recorded in 4Q231. When compared to 1Q23, Net Sales grew by a significant 63%. Considering 1Q24 LTM, Net Sales totaled BRL 4.5 billion (BRL 3.5 billion % Company), a 41% growth versus 1Q23 LTM. Based on this, the growth observed in all segments stands out, with Riva brand products growing 72% in the period, while Direcional segment sales grew 17%. It is also worth noting that part of the quarter´s sales was originated from products developed in SPVs that are not consolidated in the Company´s balance sheet (jointly controlled and non-controlled ventures). Thus, 75% of the net PSV contracted in the quarter refers to projects whose revenue is consolidated in Company´s Net Revenue line, while 25% of the net PSV must contribute to the result via equity income. Quarterly Net Sales Best Quarters Evolution (PSV 100% - BRL million) (PSV 100% - BRL million) +63% 29% 1,308 14% 4% 1% 551 803 234 1,308 847 962 1,005 1,015 757 570 -1 5th best 4th best 3rd best 2nd best 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 quarter quarter quarter quarter Old Harvest Riva Direcional 1 - Disregarding the projects sold under the Pode Entrar Program, in 4Q23. 3

OPERATING PREVIEW 1Q24 Table below presents information about Net Sales in 1Q24: Net Sales 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Δ % Δ % (a) (b) (c) (a/b) (a/c) Net Sales - PSV 100% (BRL million) 1,307.7 1,014.7 803.4 28.9% 62.8% Direcional 756.9 658.9 570.2 14.9% 32.8% Riva 550.7 353.1 234.0 56.0% 135.4% Old Harvest1 0.0 2.6 -0.8 -100.0% -100.0% Net Sales - PSV % Company (BRL million) 1,004.2 788.5 642.9 27.4% 56.2% Direcional 587.4 513.7 463.2 14.3% 26.8% Riva 416.8 272.8 180.0 52.8% 131.5% Old Harvest 0.0 2.0 -0.4 -100.0% -100.0% Contracted Units 4,227 3,516 3,246 20.2% 30.2% Direcional 2,864 2,657 2,532 7.8% 13.1% Riva 1,363 848 716 60.7% 90.4% Old Harvest 0 11 -2 -100.0% -100.0% Net Sales Speed (VSO) in PSV 22% 16% 17% 5 p.p. 5 p.p. Direcional 21% 17% 19% 4 p.p. 3 p.p. Riva 22% 15% 13% 7 p.p. 9 p.p. Old Harvest 0% 7% -3% -7 p.p. 3 p.p. Pode Entrar Program PSV (BRL million) - 206.0 - n/a n/a Contracted Units - 990 - n/a n/a Consolidated VSO (in PSV) 22% 19% 17% 3 p.p. 5 p.p. 1 - Old Harvest: Comprises projects of the middle income, upper-middle income and commercial segments, developed in the former model. NET SALES SPEED (VSO) In line with the Company's objective of making 2024 the year of sales, the significant growth in Net Sales in the quarter led the consolidated Net Sales Speed - measured by the VSO index (sales-over-supply ratio) - to 22% in 1Q24, a 530-bps growth in comparison with the previous quarter1. Considering only the projects under Direcional brand (excluding Old Harvest projects), Net Sales Speed reached 21% in 1Q24, an increase of 410 bps versus 4Q23. Riva VSO index came in at 22%, growing 730 bps in the period. Net Sales Speed (VSO index) (PSV 100% - BRL million) 22% 22% 18% 19% 21% 19% 18% 17% 17% 17% 16% 17% 13% 15% 15% 1,308 962 1,005 1,015 Old Harvest Sales 551 Riva Sales 3 3 803 0 353 Direcional Sales 380 441 234 Direcional VSO 570 582 561 659 757 Riva VSO Consolidated VSO -1 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1 - Disregarding the projects sold under the Pode Entrar Program, in 4Q23. 4

OPERATING PREVIEW 1Q24 INVENTORY At the end of the 1st quarter of 2024, Direcional Group had 15,747 units in Inventory, totaling a PSV of BRL 4.8 billion (BRL 4.0 billion % Company). Table below shows the Inventory at market value, detailed by stage of construction and by the type of product. It is worth mentioning that about 3% of the total PSV refers to completed units. PSV Total PSV % Company Breakdown of Inventory at Market Value In progress (BRL million) % Total Completed (BRL million) Direcional 2,690 56% 124 Riva 1,926 40% 4 Old Harvest 0 0% 34 Total 4,616 97% 161 Direcional 2,364 60% 69 Riva 1,513 38% 3 Old Harvest 0 0% 19 Total 3,876 98% 91 % Total 3% 0% 1% 3% 2% 0% 0% 2% Total (BRL million) 2,813 1,930 34 4,778 2,433 1,516 19 3,968 % Total 59% 40% 1% 100% 61% 38% 0% 100% Total Units 11,181 4,466 100 15,747 11,181 4,466 100 15,747 % Total Units 71% 28% 1% 100% 71% 28% 1% 100% LANDBANK Direcional Group's landbank totaled a PSV of BRL 37.3 billion (BRL 34.0 billion % Company) at the end of 1Q24, corresponding to a development potential of 186,181 units. The average cost of acquisition was equivalent to 11% of the PSV, and 84% the payment shall be made through swaps, which causes a reduced impact on the Company's cash position before the beginning of the development of the projects. Evolution of Landbank (BRL million) PSV Total 2023 1Q24 1Q24 Landbank Acquisitions Launches 36,301 1,689 (897) Adjustment1 189 1Q24 Landbank 37,283 1Q24 (PSV % Co.) 33,956 Units 186,181 1 - Adjustment: update of sales prices, canceled sales and swaps. Land Acquisition During 1Q24, 13 plots of lands were acquired, with a construction potential of 6,848 units and a PSV of BRL 1.7 billion (BRL 1.5 billion % Company). The average cost of acquisition in the quarter was equivalent to 12% of total PSV, with 88% of the payment being made through swaps. CASH GENERATION ¹ As a result of the acceleration of the Company's operational growth, especially after the follow-on offering, there was a cash consumption of BRL 58 million in 1Q24. With that, considering the 12-month period ending in March (1Q24 LTM), cash consumption totaled BRL 102 million. 1 - Cash Generation: variation in net debt adjusted by payment of dividends, repurchase of shares and the variation in the balance of interest swap operation agreements Prior unaudited information. 5

OPERATING PREVIEW 1Q24 Statements contained in this notice regarding business perspectives, operational and financial projection results, and references to the Company's potential of growth constitute mere estimates and were based on the Board's expectations and estimates regarding the Company's future performance. Although the Company believes that such estimates are based on reasonable assumptions, Company does not ensure they are achievable. The expectations and estimates underlying the Company's future perspectives are highly dependent on the market behavior, the Brazil's economic and political situation, the current and future state regulations, the industry and international markets, and are therefore subject to changes which are beyond control by part of the Company and its Board. The Company shall not commit to publish updates neither to revise the expectations, estimates, and provisions contained herein arising from future information or events. IR Team www.direcional.com.br/ri ri@direcional.com.br (+55 31) 3431-5509 | (+55 31) 3431-5512 6