Direcional Engenharia S A : 3Q21 Operating Preview

OPERATING PREVIEW
3Q21
Belo Horizonte, October 14, 2021 - A Direcional Engenharia S.A., one of the largest homebuilders and real estate development companies in Brazil, focused on the development of low-income and medium-income projects and operating in several regions of the Brazilian Territory, discloses here its operating statements for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). Unless otherwise expressed, the information in this document is expressed in the national currency (Brazilian Reais - R$ or BRL) and the Potential Sales Value ("PSV") demonstrates the value consolidated (100%).
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
3Q21 OPERATING PREVIEW
RECORD-BREAKINGIN LAUNCHES IN 3Q21 (BRL 1.1 BILLION), GROWING 88% OVER 3Q20;
NET SALES RECORD IN 3Q21 (BRL 643 MILLION), A 40% INCREASE VERSUS 3Q20;
RIVA GREW 281% YoY IN NET SALES IN 3Q20, ACCOUNTING FOR 37% OF GRUPO DIRECIONAL.
HIGHLIGHTS
Record-highin Launches for the second quarter in a row, +37%over 2Q21.
Volume launched in the year to September period (9M21) grew129%in comparison with 9M20, totaling BRL 2.4 billion.
Net Salesagain at the highest level in Direcional's history: 5threcord in the last 6 quarters, totalingBRL 643 million.
In 9M21, Net Sales reached BRL 1.8 billion, a growth rate of 53%versus 9M20.
Net Sales Speed ratio (VSO)of17%in the quarter.
RIVA
Riva's LaunchesreachedBRL 621 millionin 3Q21, the highest level in segment's history.
281%growth in Net Sales in comparison with 3Q20 and 33%growth versus 2Q21.
In 3Q21, Riva's Net Sales accounted for37%of the total sales by Grupo Direcional.
Riva's VSO reached 21%in the quarter.
OPERATING PREVIEW
3Q21
LAUNCHES
In 3Q21, Direcional launched 10 new projects/phases, totaling a PSV of BRL 1.1 billion (BRL 927 million % Company), an 88% increase versus 3Q20 and a 37% increase over 2Q21, which had been the highest level ever recorded by the Company. Thus,
Direcional hits another record in terms of Launches in a single quarter.
In 9M21, there was a 3-digit growth in comparison with 9M20. The 129% growth in the period contributed to the achievement of a PSV of BRL 2.4 billion in the year to date.
Considering the last twelve months (3T21 LTM), Launches totaled BRL 3.1 billion.
Launches
Launches Track Record
(PSV 100% - BRL million)
(PSV 100% - BRL million)
+129%
3,142
2,445
+88%
935
1,905
1,946
1,763
1,081
1,066
1,109
787
45
574
+37%
832
621
1,509
188
502
45
1,021
599
530
459
3Q20
2Q21
3Q21
9M20
9M21
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
3Q21
LTM
Riva
Direcional
Table below provides further information on projects launched in 3Q21 and 9M21:
3Q21
2Q21
Q3T20
%
%
Launches
(a)
(b)
(c)
(a/b)
(a/c)
PSV Launched - 100% (BRL '000)
1,080,620
786,923
574,480
37.3%
88.1%
Direcional
459,356
599,155
529,743
-23.3%
-13.3%
Riva
621,265
187,768
44,737
230.9%
1288.7%
PSV Launched - % Company (BRL '000)
927,228
662,361
458,127
40.0%
102.4%
Direcional
459,356
474,593
435,758
-3.2%
5.4%
Riva
467,872
187,768
22,368
149.2%
1991.7%
Launched Units
3,764
4,153
3,358
-9.4%
12.1%
Direcional
1,800
3,385
3,142
-46.8%
-42.7%
Riva
1,964
768
216
155.7%
809.3%
Average % Company
85.8%
84.2%
79.7%
2 p.p.
6 p.p.
Average Price (BRL/unit)
287,094
189,483
171,078
51.5%
67.8%
Direcional
255,198
177,003
168,601
44.2%
51.4%
Riva
316,326
244,490
207,115
29.4%
52.7%
9M21
9M20
%
(d)
(e)
(d/e)
2,444,603
1,065,543
129.4%
1,509,373
1,020,807
47.9%
935,230
44,737
1990.5%
2,043,818
876,337
133.2%
1,261,981
853,969
47.8%
781,837
22,368
3395.3%
10,388
6,342
63.8%
7,194
6,126
17.4%
3,194
216
1378.7%
83.6%
82.2%
1 p.p.
235,330
168,014
40.1%
209,810
166,635
25.9%
292,808
207,115
41.4%
OPERATING PREVIEW
3Q21
CONTRACTED NET SALES
Contracted Net Sales reached a PSV of BRL 643 million (BRL 525 million % Company) in 3Q21, a growth rate of 40% when compared to 3Q20, and 5% when compared to 2Q21. Once again, Direcional set its best quarter in terms of Net Sales - the 5th record in the last 6 quarters.
As has been happening in recent quarters, Riva's relevant role in sales volume stands out. In 3Q21, it accounted for 37% of the total sold by Grupo Direcional.
In 9M21, Net Sales totaled BRL 1.8 billion, a 53% growth in comparison with the total amount of 9M20.
Table below consolidates the information on contracted Net Sales in 3Q21 and 9M21:
Contracted Net Sales
PSV Contracted Net Sales - 100% (BRL '000)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
%
(a)
(b)
(c)
(a/b)
642,716
614,496
458,407
4.6%
%
9M21
9M20
%
(a/c)
(d)
(e)
(d/e)
40.2%
1,772,176
1,157,552
53.1%
Direcional
402,842
433,406
393,027
-7.1%
2.5%
1,221,317
966,195
26.4%
Riva
236,459
178,387
62,133
32.6%
280.6%
536,996
184,105
191.7%
Old Harvest1
3,414
2,703
3,247
26.3%
5.2%
13,864
7,252
91.2%
PSV Contracted Net Sales - % Company (BRL '000)
525,002
515,665
368,944
1.8%
42.3%
1,479,611
961,015
54.0%
Direcional
342,509
364,201
312,154
-6.0%
9.7%
1,030,178
791,516
30.2%
Riva
180,159
149,183
55,234
20.8%
226.2%
439,359
165,920
164.8%
Old Harvest
2,334
2,281
1,556
2.3%
50.1%
10,074
3,579
181.5%
Contracted Units
3,211
3,168
2,457
1.4%
30.7%
9,081
6,312
43.9%
Direcional
2,370
2,491
2,224
-4.9%
6.6%
7,111
5,568
27.7%
Riva
831
668
215
24.4%
286.5%
1,929
719
168.3%
Old Harvest
10
9
18
11.1%
-44.4%
41
25
64.0%
VSO in PSV
17%
18%
16%
-1 p.p.
1 p.p.
36%
33%
3 p.p.
Direcional
16%
17%
18%
-1 p.p.
-2 p.p.
36%
35%
1 p.p.
Riva
21%
26%
15%
-5 p.p.
6 p.p.
38%
33%
4 p.p.
Old Harvest
3%
2%
2%
1 p.p.
1 p.p.
9%
4%
5 p.p.
1 Old Harvest: Comprises projects of the middle income, upper-middle income and commercial segments, developed in the former model.
OPERATING PREVIEW
3Q21
NET SALES SPEED (VSO)
Net Sales Speed, measured by the VSO index (sales-over-supply ratio), reached 17% in 3Q21. The VSO of projects at Direcional, excluding Old Harvest segment, reached 17% in the quarter. The VSO of Riva segment reached 21% in the same period.
Net Sales and VSO
(PSV 100% - BRL million)
26%
18%
20%
18%
21%
18%
17%
17%
17%
16%
17%
17%
16%
16%
15%
9%
5%
3%
2%
2%
643
Old Harvest Sales
614
Riva Sales
3
523
3
515
458
Direcional Sales
178
236
16
8
62
3
95
122
Direcional VSO
Consolidated VSO
393
412
385
433
403
Riva VSO
Old Harvest VSO
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
INVENTORY
Direcional ended 3Q21 with 14,573 units in Inventory, totaling a PSV of BRL 3.2 billion (BRL 2.7 billion % Company).
Table below shows the Inventory at market value, detailed by stage of construction and by type of product. It is worth mentioning that there are only BRL 9 million in PSV of Direcional (ex-Old Harvest) completed units, representing less than 1% of total Inventory.
PSV Total
PSV % Company
Breakdown of Inventory at
Direcional
Riva
Old Harvest
Total
Direcional
Riva
Old Harvest
Total
Market Value
In progress (BRL million)
2,157
891
1
3,049
1,890
694
1
2,585
% Total
68%
28%
0%
96%
70%
26%
0%
96%
Completed (BRL million)
9
5
116
129
8
4
89
102
% Total
0%
0%
4%
4%
0%
0%
3%
4%
Total (BRL million)
2,166
896
116
3,178
1,898
698
90
2,686
% Total
68%
28%
4%
100%
71%
26%
3%
100%
Total Units
11,128
3,124
321
14,573
11,128
3,124
321
14,573
% Total Units
76%
21%
2%
100%
76%
21%
2%
100%
OPERATING PREVIEW
3Q21
LANDBANK
In 3Q21, 13 plots of lands were acquired, with a construction potential of 7,831 units and a PSV of BRL 1.7 billion (BRL 1.7 billion % Company).
The average cost of acquisition was equivalent to 13% of PSV, and 69% of the payment shall be made via swaps, which causes a reduced impact on the Company's cash position in the short term. It is important to mention that approximately BRL 627 million of the landbank acquired in 3Q21 is intended to Riva projects.
In 9M21, land acquisitions totaled a PSV of BRL 4.8 billion (BRL 4.6 billion % Company), with an average cost of 13% of the PSV, and with 72% of the payment to be made through swaps.
Direcional landbank ended 3Q21 with a development potential of 151 thousand units and a PSV of BRL 27 billion (BRL 25 billion % Company).
CASH GENERATION (CASH BURN) ¹
In 3Q21, there was a cash burn in the amount of BRL 23 million. In the last twelve months ended in 3Q21, there was a total cash generation of BRL 26 million.
It should be noted that the cash burn observed is due to the significant operational growth that the Company has been reporting, leading to a considerable expansion in the volume of launches, which more than doubled in 9M21 in comparison with 9M20.
In addition, we also highlight the importance of the strategy of anticipating the purchase of inputs before price increases, with the objective of mitigating most of the effects of the inflationary pressure that has been occurring in the country in recent quarters. This decision was crucial for maintaining the resilience of the Gross Margin that the Company has reported in the period.
Cash Generation by Quarter
Cash Generation by Year
(R$ million)
(R$ million)
63
362
15
76
158
167
146
-29
-23
53
38
26
-71
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
3Q21
LTM
1 Cash Generation (Cash Burn): variation in net debt adjusted by payment of dividends, repurchase of shares and the variation in the balance of interest swap operation agreements. Prior unaudited information.
