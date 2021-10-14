Direcional Engenharia S A : 3Q21 Operating Preview

OPERATING PREVIEW 3Q21

LAUNCHES

In 3Q21, Direcional launched 10 new projects/phases, totaling a PSV of BRL 1.1 billion (BRL 927 million % Company), an 88% increase versus 3Q20 and a 37% increase over 2Q21, which had been the highest level ever recorded by the Company. Thus,

Direcional hits another record in terms of Launches in a single quarter.

In 9M21, there was a 3-digit growth in comparison with 9M20. The 129% growth in the period contributed to the achievement of a PSV of BRL 2.4 billion in the year to date.

Considering the last twelve months (3T21 LTM), Launches totaled BRL 3.1 billion.