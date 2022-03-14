Direcional Engenharia S A : 4Q21 Earnings Release 03/14/2022 | 06:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q21 Belo Horizonte, March 14th, 2022 - Direcional Engenharia S.A., one of the largest homebuilders and real estate development companies in Brazil, focused on the development of low-income and medium-income projects, and operating in several regions of the Brazilian Territory, discloses here its operating and financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). Unless otherwise expressed, the information in this document is expressed in the national currency (Brazilian Reais - R$ or BRL) and the Potential Sales Value (PSV) demonstrates the value consolidated (100%). The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, which are based on Brazilian Corporate Law and on the regulations issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). 4Q21 EARNINGS RELEASE ADJUSTED NET INCOME 1 OF BRL 166 MILLION IN 2021, A 47% GROWTH VERSUS 2020

OF BRL 166 MILLION IN 2021, A 47% GROWTH VERSUS 2020 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 2 OF 36.7% IN 4Q21 AND 2021

OF 36.7% IN 4Q21 AND 2021 ADJUSTED NET MARGIN 1 OF 9.3% IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 1.8 p.p. WHEN COMPARED TO 2020

OF 9.3% IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 1.8 p.p. WHEN COMPARED TO 2020 RECORD-HIGH LAUNCHES IN 2021 (BRL 3.1 BILLION), GROWING 78% VERSUS 2020

LAUNCHES IN 2021 (BRL 3.1 BILLION), GROWING 78% VERSUS 2020 NET SALES RECORD IN 2021 (BRL 2.4 BILLION), A 45% INCREASE OVER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Launches reached BRL 693 million in the quarter and BRL 3.1 billion in the year: the highest annual level ever achieved in Company's history.

in the quarter and in the year: the highest annual level ever achieved in Company's history. Net Sales of BRL 668 million in 4Q21, setting new all-time high: the 6 th record in the last 7 quarters.

in 4Q21, setting new all-time high: the 6 record in the last 7 quarters. Net Sales Speed ratio (VSO) of 17% in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 reached BRL 110 million in 4Q21 and BRL 378 million in 2021, record marks for the Company.

reached in 4Q21 and in 2021, record marks for the Company. Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 of 22.5% in 4Q21 (+0.3 p.p. over 3Q21) and 21.3% in 2021 (+3.1 p.p. over 2020).

of in 4Q21 (+0.3 p.p. over 3Q21) and in 2021 (+3.1 p.p. over 2020). Adjusted Net Income 1 of BRL 51 million in 4Q21, resulting in an Adjusted Net Margin 1 of 10.5% . RIVA Riva's Launches reached BRL 358 million in 4Q21, a 54% growth relative to 4Q20.

reached in 4Q21, a growth relative to 4Q20. In 2021, Launches totaled BRL 1.3 billion , growing 368% versus 2020.

Net Sales of BRL 776 million in 2021, up 178% on an annual basis.

in 2021, up on an annual basis. Riva's VSO reached 19% in the quarter. Adjustment excluding non-recurring expenses with the sale of receivables of BRL 6 million in 4Q21. Adjustment excluding capitalized interest for financing of production. 1 EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q21 TABLE OF CONTENTS HIGHLIGHTS ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 1 RIVA .......................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 1 TABLE OF CONTENTS ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 2 MESSAGE FROM THE BOARD............................................................................................................................................................................... 3 MAIN INDICATORS .................................................................................................................................................................................................. 6 LAUNCHES............................................................................................................................................................................................................... 7 CONTRACTED SALES ............................................................................................................................................................................................ 8 NET SALES SPEED (VSO) ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 9 Canceled Sales...................................................................................................................................................................................................... 9 INVENTORY............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 10 TRANSFERS........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 11 PROJECTS DELIVERED........................................................................................................................................................................................ 11 LANDBANK ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 11 Land Acquisition................................................................................................................................................................................................. 11 ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE .................................................................................................................................................. 12 Gross Operating Revenue.................................................................................................................................................................................. 12 Revenue from Real Estate Sales ....................................................................................................................................................................... 12 Revenue from Services ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 13 Net Revenue ........................................................................................................................................................................................................ 13 Gross Profit ......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 14 General and Administrative Expenses (G&A) .................................................................................................................................................. 14 Sales Expenses................................................................................................................................................................................................... 15 Financial Results ................................................................................................................................................................................................ 15 EBITDA................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 16 Net Income before Minority Interest.................................................................................................................................................................. 16 Net Income........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 17 Deferred Results from Real Estate Sales ......................................................................................................................................................... 17 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS ........................................................................................................................................................................... 18 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Financial Investments ....................................................................................................................................... 18 Accounts Receivable.......................................................................................................................................................................................... 18 Indebtedness....................................................................................................................................................................................................... 19 Cash Generation (Cash Burn)1 .......................................................................................................................................................................... 20 DIRETO ................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 20 RIVA - Operating Highlights ................................................................................................................................................................................ 21 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET .................................................................................................................................................................... 23 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT ............................................................................................................................................................. 25 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT ...................................................................................................................................................... 26 GLOSSARY ............................................................................................................................................................................................................ 27 2 EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q21 MESSAGE FROM THE BOARD Over the last two years, the pandemic has revealed a new reality in the most different areas of our lives, whether in the way we act and think our business, or in the way we see and evaluate what is important for us and also for our stakeholders. We witnessed big changes in the status quo hitherto in force, with relevant impacts on habits in the economy, in our operations and those of the other agents operating in our sector. Despite all the challenges to this scenario, we managed to go through this turbulent period solidly and efficiently, based on a lot of work, creativity and commitment of our teams. Therefore, we were able to turn an extremely challenging year into the best year in our history. In 2021, the launches of Grupo Direcional totaled BRL 3.1 billion in PSV, an absolute record in our history, representing a growth of 78% compared to the volume of 2020. We should mention Riva's great contribution to this milestone: our middle income segment, which has just over two years of existence, was responsible for just over 40% of the year's launches, reaching BRL 1.3 billion. The success achieved in terms of launches was also observed in terms of sales. Once again, we reached values never before reached in this metric, when we analyzed the real estate development segment - it was the 6th record in the last 7 quarters. In 4Q21, net sales totaled BRL 668 million, which contributed to closing 2021 with a total of BRL 2.4 billion in net contracted PSV, an increase of 45% compared to 2020. Also here, our products classified in the middle segment played a relevant role, reaching BRL 776 million in the year, an increase of 178% in the period. The continuous search for improvement and overcoming - something that we do not get tired of repeating - is converted into the numbers that we present below, starting with the clear leveling up of our operational figures, which we have consistently talked about in our last letters. The graphs below illustrate this evolution: Launches Track Record Net Sales Track Record (PSV 100% - BRL million) (PSV 100% - BRL million) 3,138 2,440 1,946 1,680 1,905 1,763 1,451 1,320 1,109 914 832 494 502 389 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Other important figures for 4Q21 and 2021 were: (i) consolidated VSO of 17% in the quarter, with Riva's VSO reaching 19%; (ii) Adjusted Gross Margin¹ of 36.7% in both 4Q21 and 2021, despite the inflation that has been impacting the market in general during the year; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA¹ of BRL 110 million in the quarter and BRL 378 million in the year, both absolute records; Adjusted Net Profit² reaching BRL 166 million in 2021, representing a 47% growth over 2020; and (v) Adjusted Net Margin² of 9.3% in the year, up 1.8 p.p. compared to the previous year. For the year, Direcional presented BRL 1.9 billion in terms of Gross Revenue, the highest value ever recorded by the Company. The real estate sales segment confirmed the maintenance of its relevance in the mix, while revenue from services remained at the same levels observed in the previous year. Net Revenue in 4Q21 grew 7% compared to 3Q21 and 14% compared to 4Q20, reaching BRL 487 million. Thus, in 2021, it totaled BRL 1.8 billion, representing an increase of 18% over the previous year. Due to the latest sales records that we had in the past quarters, and also considering the expectations regarding the evolution of the construction volume of these units, we see a favorable scenario to achieve new growth in this line. 3 EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q21 The inflation observed during the year raised serious doubts about how companies in the construction sector would react to the profitability of their projects since the deterioration of the macroeconomic environment tended to impact margins significantly. The permanent monitoring of the variables imposed by the macroeconomic scenario, associated with the assertiveness of the pricing strategy we have adopted since the end of 2020, has allowed us to maintain the already characteristic solidity of our Gross Margin, a constant highlight among the peers of the sector. In this sense, we would also like to highlight the fundamental role of our process of monitoring project budgets, seeking to maintain strict control of expected costs. Relying on monthly meetings to monitor the progress of the budget, we identify and adjust, when necessary, the budgets of the works in a timely manner. In addition, from the stage of feasibility analysis of each product, our budgets incorporate an expected forecast for inflation, in order to try to minimize impacts arising from changes in macroeconomic dynamics. These strategies are responsible for much of the consistency observed in our Gross Margin, which has accompanied us over the last few years. As a result, Adjusted Gross Profit1 in 4Q21 was BRL 179 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Margin1 of 36.7%. The same index was recorded in the 2021 aggregate, when we accumulated BRL 651 million of Adjusted Gross Profit, another record reached by Direcional, corroborating again our continuous search for operational efficiency. Another factor that we kept in continued attention was the possibility of dilution in our general, administrative and sales expenses lines. In 4Q21 and 2021, we had: General and Administrative Expenses being diluted in relation to Gross Revenue (6.5% in 4Q21 and 6.9% in 2021); Sales Expenses represented 8.0% compared to Net Sales in 4Q21, and 7.8% in 2021. If the quarter and year set a series of records for Direcional, it was no different with regard to EBITDA. Considering the adjustment for capitalized interest on production financing, which makes up the Costs line, Adjusted EBITDA1 reached BRL 110 million in 4Q21, an increase of 9% over 3Q21 and 12% over 4Q20, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 22.5%. For the year, Adjusted EBITDA totaled BRL 378 million, up 38% compared to 2020, and representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21.3%, a gain of 3.1 p.p. in the period. As a result, both in the quarter and in the year, the Company recorded its highest values in this line. Net Income for the quarter was BRL 45 million, contributing to a total of BRL 160 million in the year, an increase of 41% compared to 2020. Thus, the Net Margin for the period was 9.0%, an increase of 1.5 p.p. in the annual comparison. To analyze how the Company's recurring result would be, we also evaluated Adjusted Net Income2, considering the non-recurring expenses that occurred due to the sale of part of our receivables portfolio. In this context, Adjusted Net Income reached BRL 51 million in the quarter, representing an Adjusted Net Margin2 of 10.5% in the period and an Adjusted Annualized ROE2 of 16%. In the year, Adjusted Net Income totaled BRL 166 million, an increase of 47% over 2020, with an Adjusted Net Margin of 9.3%, which would represent an increase of 1.8 p.p. over 2020. We ended the year with a Cash, Cash Equivalents and Financial Investments position of BRL 1.0 billion, maintaining our characteristic responsible and conservative profile regarding our capital structure. Having successfully completed yet another debenture issuance during 4Q21 - in which an amount of BRL 100 million was raised - we further reinforced the cash position and extended the weighted average maturity of our indebtedness to 39 months, with approximately 90% of the Loans and Financing balance being long-term. Thus, the Company's cash is more than sufficient to cover the next 4 years of total gross debt, with a leverage ratio of 13.4% (measured by Adjusted Net Debt3/Shareholders' Equity), representing a decrease of 6 p.p. when compared to 3Q21.. As mentioned above, we also highlight another successful sale of part of our receivables portfolio, which added approximately BRL 90 million in our cash balance, and consolidated the recurrence of this type of operation aimed at optimizing the balance sheet, increasing the turnover of the Company's assets and always looking at the return of capital to the shareholder. We highlight here the new developments regarding the swaps referenced in the CRIs indexed to the Brazilian inflation index (IPCA), about which we have already commented in the letters of the last quarters. In 3Q21, we made a point of explaining that the accounting for one of these derivative instruments, which had been carried out through mark-to-market (MtM) since its contracting, had started to be carried out via hedge accounting. In this methodology, the difference between the accumulated debt balance of the debt security (accrual) and the marked-to-market balance is also accounted for, assuming the existence of effectiveness in the protection relationship between the debt security and the derivative. 4 EARNINGS RELEASE 4Q21 In 4Q21, we started using the hedge accounting methodology to also account for the other swap. Thus, now the two instruments are being recorded in order to properly safeguard the Company's balance sheet in relation to the volatility of the IPCA and the opening of the prefixed curves, as well as other macroeconomic factors that affect the market in general, giving another important step towards maintaining predictability and financial solidity. We were very happy to have shared with our stakeholders another movement carried out by Grupo Direcional, now aiming at expanding our range of activities. In a Material Fact, released in December 2021, we formalized to the market our partnership with XP Inc., which became our partner at Direto, our subsidiary that will operate on various fronts of the real estate credit market. Initially, the company should act in (i) intermediation of loans for individuals in general, including in partnership with other financial institutions, to enable the acquisition of new and used properties; (ii) origination of home equity, that is, intermediation of loans with real estate guarantee - which we understand to be a market with great potential for development and still little explored in Brazil; and (iii) intermediation in the acquisition of portfolios of receivables originated in sales of real estate with and without real estate guarantee, entered into between developers or builders of various sizes and their customers. Having been approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), and relying on the expertise of Direcional and XP in the real estate, financial and credit markets, in order to aggregate in business and in the development of technological solutions focused on the relationship and customer experience, we are very excited to say that Direto has everything to follow a very successful journey. In a year marked by so many important steps, we could not fail to address here our increasingly focused look at sustainability and ESG best practices. In that sense, we are committed to the release, in 2022, of our first Annual Sustainability Report, referring to the 2021 period. We have just completed our materiality matrix, which brought up the most relevant topics from the perspective of the customers, suppliers, investors, employees and managers of the Company. These topics will be the guiding thread of the report, and will allow us to share with the public the good practices that are part of the daily life of our operations, as well as the actions we intend to implement and accelerate to always evolve in this agenda, after all we know that it is a continuous search. We believe that this move marks an important commitment assumed with our stakeholders, the community in general and the Company itself. Everything we achieved in 2021 had a more than fundamental contribution from our team. The results that we present below were the result of the hard work and high performance demonstrated by our employees throughout the year. We thank each one of you for the constant effort that allows Direcional to continue fulfilling the dreams of our customers. With the objectives in line, we are confident that we will follow firmly in our purpose of changing lives, building a better future. Thank You, The Management - Direcional Engenharia S.A. 1. Adjustment excluding capitalized interest for financing of production. Adjustment excluding non-recurring expenses with the sale of receivables of BRL 6 million in 4Q21. Net Debt: adjusted by balance of interest swap operation agreements. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

