  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Direct Communication Solutions, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DCSI   US25460P1049

DIRECT COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DCSI)
Summary 
Summary

Direct Communication : DCS partners with Simetric to deliver cross-carrier, single pane of glass IoT device management

01/18/2022 | 01:40pm EST
DCS selects Simetric to consolidate wireless connectivity providers and optimize IoT rate plan utilization and business processes. The inclusion of Simetric expands DCS's solution offering, strengthening their robust connectivity management solution offering. The partnership extends the value of connectivity management, across all carriers consolidating an unlimited number of platforms into a single pane of glass.

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. AND ALPHARETTA, GA. (PRWEB) JANUARY 18, 2022

DCS will begin utilizing the Simetric platform to enhance the management of diverse IoT platforms and wireless providers, extending new services and capabilities to its customers. The partnership extends the value of connectivity management, across all carriers consolidating an unlimited number of platforms into a single pane of glass.

DCS customers, of any size or vertical, can now take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks. Assembling close to 400 APIs for over 150 global carriers into one single management pane.

"The ability for DCS to manage all of its customer's carriers in to a single, consolidated platform will enable them to drive business process optimization and automation to customers, while driving out unnecessary and hidden costs all the while meeting its customers' evolving needs," says Allen Boone, Simetric CEO.

"Simetric was chosen by DCS, based on the simplicity of creating a "Single Pane of Glass" for the management of our direct customers. But more importantly Simetric created a rating and mediation engine tool to clearly identify the need for rate plan utilization at our fingertips. Hierarchy management, to support our ever-growing number of customers, was a must for our success along with the need to consolidate our wireless providers within the platform. Simetric's support throughout the onboarding process has been exceptional and we look forward to a great relationship moving forward." John Hubler, Co-Founder BHIOT Group & DCS Board Member.

The Simetric platform will give DCS the ability to extend customers greater unified IoT management across connectivity and device performance. Customers can benefit from automation and data analytics, see devices in real-time and act on them in near real-time with the new service offerings provided by this partnership

Simetric CEO concludes, "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with DCS. They are a company and team dedicated to providing world-class service and solutions to their customers, and that echoes Simetric's commitment to customer success. We look forward to working with the team for many years to come!"

About DCS

DCS provides products, services, solutions, and support to the emerging Internet of Things industry with a goal is to assist our customer's efforts to bring wireless projects to life, implement wireless technology solutions and to keep their devices, employees and business connected. For more information, please visit us at dcsbusiness.com

About Simetric
Simetric is a holistic, cross-carrier IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in real-time. For more information, please visit us at simetric.com

For more information, press only:

Melody Brown
Simetric CRO
pr@simetric.com
425-985-3327

Disclaimer

Direct Communication Solutions Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 18:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
