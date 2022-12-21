Advanced search
    DRCT   US25461T1051

DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(DRCT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
2.600 USD   +4.00%
Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

12/21/2022 | 09:01am EST
HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced that the Company will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference from January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Mark Walker, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Keith Smith, President, and Susan Echard, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the conference. Management will be hosted in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET and will also be available for meetings. A replay of the fireside chat will be available the following day on the Direct Digital Holdings IR Website at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage approximately 90,000 clients monthly, generating over 100 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels. Direct Digital Holdings is the ninth black-owned company to go public in the U.S and was named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-digital-holdings-to-participate-in-the-25th-annual-icr-conference-301707791.html

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings


© PRNewswire 2022
