Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRCT   US25461T1051

DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(DRCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 03:59:53 pm EDT
1.750 USD   +8.02%
05:10pDirect Digital Holdings to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII
PR
05/27Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference
PR
05/26DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII

05/31/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform, today announced that Keith Smith, President and Co-Founder of Direct Digital Holdings, and Susan Echard, Chief Financial Officer of Direct Digital Holdings, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII investor conference at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California from June 7 to June 9, 2022.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please visit: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/ or contact your Sequire representative.

About the Conference
The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 7th and 8th, with a morning session on that Thursday. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Direct Digital Holdings
Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' buy-side solutions manages over 200 clients daily, and the sell-side solution serves over 80,000 advertisers generating over 70+ billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-digital-holdings-to-participate-in-the-ld-micro-invitational-xii-301558344.html

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:10pDirect Digital Holdings to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII
PR
05/27Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Confer..
PR
05/26DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued List..
AQ
05/16DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/12Earnings Flash (DRCT) DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $11.4M, vs. Street Est..
MT
05/12DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12Direct Digital Holdings Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
05/12Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/12Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022
CI
05/11REMINDER : Direct Digital Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations