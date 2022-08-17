Direct Digital : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 16, 2022
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.
|
Delaware
|
|
001-41261
|
|
83-0662116
|
1177 West Loop South, Suite 1310
Houston, Texas
|
|
77027
|
As previously disclosed, on May 20, 2022, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders' equity for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, nor was it in compliance with either of the alternative listing standards.
On August 16, 2022, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notifying the Company that, based on its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), and that Nasdaq considers the matter closed.
