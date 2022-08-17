Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRCT   US25461T1051

DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(DRCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
3.090 USD   +4.75%
06:14aDIRECT DIGITAL : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
06:06aDIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16Earnings Flash (DRCT) DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Revenue $21.3M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Digital : Material Event - Form 8-K

08/17/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 16, 2022

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-41261 83-0662116
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
1177 West Loop South, Suite 1310
Houston, Texas 		77027
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (832) 402-1051

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act:

Title of each class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share DRCT The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to purchase Class A common stock DRCTW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on May 20, 2022, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum of $2,500,000 in stockholders' equity for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, nor was it in compliance with either of the alternative listing standards.

On August 16, 2022, the Company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notifying the Company that, based on its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), and that Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

August 16, 2022 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.
(Date) (Registrant)
/s/ Susan Echard
Susan Echard
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
06:14aDIRECT DIGITAL : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
06:06aDIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16Earnings Flash (DRCT) DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Revenue $21.3M
MT
08/15DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/12Benchmark Adjusts Direct Digital Holdings' Price Target to $9 from $8, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/11EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Direct Digital Holdings Inc, 100.0% Follow-Through Indicator, ..
MT
08/11Earnings Flash (DRCT) DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Revenue $21.3M, vs. Street Est..
MT
08/11/C O R R E C T I O N -- Direct Digital Holdings/
PR
08/11DIRECT DIGITAL : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/11DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 71,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,77 M 9,77 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 12,2%
Chart DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,09 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Walker Managing Partner
Keith W. Smith Managing Partner
Susan Echard Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anu Pillai Chief Technology Officer
Richard M. Cohen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%10
CLARIVATE PLC-42.73%9 072
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED0.29%4 261
JMDC INC.-18.65%2 943
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.18.01%2 918
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION9.33%2 584