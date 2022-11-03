Direct Digital : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 26, 2022

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.

1177 West Loop South, Suite 1310

Houston, Texas 77027

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (832) 402-1051

1233 West Loop South, Suite 1170

Houston, Texas77027

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 26, 2022, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") terminated its Credit Agreement, dated as of September 30, 2020 (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"), by and among the Company, Colossus Media, LLC, Huddled Masses LLC, Orange142, LLC, Universal Standards for Digital Marketing, LLC, and East West Bank ("EWB"), after having repaid in full all indebtedness under the Credit Agreement. The Company's payment to EWB was approximately $403,696.28, inclusive of principal, interest and fees, which satisfied all of the Company's outstanding debt obligations under the Credit Agreement. The Company did not incur any prepayment fees or penalties as a result of the foregoing transactions. Simultaneous with the termination of the Credit Agreement, the Company also terminated the related (i) Revolving Credit Note, dated as of September 30, 2020, by and among the Company, Colossus Media, LLC, Huddled Masses, LLC, Orange142, LLC, Universal Standards for Digital Marketing, LLC and EWB and (ii) Preferred Equity Subordination Agreement, entered into as of September 30, 2020, among EWB, USDM Holdings, Inc. and the Company. The material terms of the Credit Agreement are described in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022.

