Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRCT   US25461T1051

DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(DRCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.080 USD   -0.95%
04:16pREMINDER : Direct Digital Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
04/19Direct Digital Holdings to Present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference
PR
04/12Direct Digital Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reminder: Direct Digital Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/11/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital"), a leading advertising and marketing technology holding group, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/

About Direct Digital Holdings
Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage 17,500 clients daily, generating over 30 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reminder-direct-digital-holdings-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301545448.html

SOURCE Direct Digital Holdings


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
04:16pREMINDER : Direct Digital Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
04/19Direct Digital Holdings to Present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth An..
PR
04/12Direct Digital Holdings to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
03/31DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/30AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Drct, chwy, cala
MT
03/30Direct Digital Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Releases Q1, 2022 Revenue Guidance; Shares S..
MT
03/30Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/29MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Drct, chwy, cala
MT
03/29DIRECT DIGITAL : Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/29DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations