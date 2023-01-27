Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Direct Line Insurance Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:23:23 2023-01-27 am EST
178.38 GBX   -0.24%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Line CEO departs immediately after skipped dividend

01/27/2023 | 03:38am EST
(Alliance News) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC on Friday said Chief Executive Officer Penny James has agreed to step down immediately.

The Bromley, England-based insurance company said it has named Chief Commercial Officer Jon Greenwood as acting CEO until it finds a successor. Greenwood is to join the board, subject to any additional regulatory approvals.

Chair Danuta Gray said: "During her time as CEO, Penny has overseen significant strategic progress, transforming the technology and capability across the business, accelerating the digitalisation of customer journeys and helping to set the company up for the future."

Earlier this month, Direct Line shares dropped by a quarter in one day after saying it won't pay a final dividend due a big increase in weather related claims, pushing the insurer into a loss on underwriting.

It said it had helped 3,000 customers deal with burst pipes, water tanks and other related damage due to a prolonged period of sub-zero temperatures across the UK. It scrapped its final payout as it expects related claims of around GBP90 million across the home and commercial divisions.

In August last year, Direct Line had reported a 32% drop in pretax profit to GBP178.1 million in the six months ended June 30 from GBP261.3 million a year before.

Shares were down 0.8% at 177.40 pence each on Friday morning in London. They are down 20% over the past month and 42% over the past year.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 999 M 3 707 M 3 707 M
Net income 2022 147 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 753 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 7,54%
Capitalization 2 323 M 2 872 M 2 872 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 786
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 178,80 GBX
Average target price 222,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Chairman
Ash Jokhoo Chief Information Officer
Sebastian Richard Edward James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-19.20%2 872
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.17%47 536
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.73%44 589
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.07%42 617
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.15%34 106
SAMPO OYJ-1.66%26 690