Direct Line Insurance : Brits now hit by flooding, following the third storm in a week

Brits now hit by flooding, following the third storm in a week

Following multiple red and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office across parts of the UK, now select areas are facing further red flood warnings, with 300 total warnings in place

Direct Line is already receiving calls from customers following the damage from Storm Dudley and Eunice this past week, now Storm Franklin is bringing the threat of rising flood waters, which could have a significant impact on many homes

Direct Line's fast response teams will be assisting customers who have been affected, with experts and extreme weather vehicles on standby to support our most vulnerable customers

Home insurance experts available for interview across the UK

Following multiple red and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office1 this past week for parts of the UK, now select areas have been issued with red warnings related to flood concerns. A total of 300 warnings2 are in place across the UK, causing a concern for many. Direct Line Home Insurance provides advice for householders on how to protect their homes from the ongoing weather conditions and what to do if their home has been affected by the rising flood waters.

The impact of a flood can be devastating, especially following two major storms. Flood waters can cause significant damage to flooring, furniture, and contents around your home in a matter of minutes, which is why acting quickly can be most effective.

David Geddes, Response Operations Lead said: "With homes being affected by rising flood water, and many still with significant storm damage, following both Storm Dudley and Eunice last week, householders should monitor weather warnings and take a few extra precautions to keep themselves and their properties safe from the ongoing weather conditions."

Direct Line has the following advice for householders at risk of flooding:

Ensure any drains and gutters are clear of debris so rainfall can drain from your property effectively

Place valuables, electrical items and important documents in high cupboards or take them upstairs to reduce the impact of any flood damage

Ensure outdoor furniture and other items likely to float away are safely stored in your shed or garage, or secure them to reduce the risk of these items causing secondary damage or being lost

Establish an evacuation plan for your family. This will reduce the risk of injury to your loved ones and give you more time to save items of sentimental and material value

While it is safe to use electrical equipment, keep up to date with the latest weather and flood warnings by monitoring local television, radio services and the Met Office website - https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Store important documents, including insurance policy details and useful contact numbers in a watertight bag in a dry accessible place, preferably upstairs

Make a list of useful numbers you may need - your insurer, your local council, the emergency services, and the number of Floodline: 0345 988 1188

Buy and fit air brick covers and flood boards to block doorways.

Direct Line has the following advice for householders if flooding occurs:

Direct Line customers: If your property is damaged, please contact our 24-hour emergency helpline on 0345 878 5081 as soon as possible

If you need to move to alternative accommodation, the cost is normally covered under your insurance policy, but please check this when speaking to the claims team

When possible, take photographs of the damage to your building and contents or film it; this may help streamline the settlement of your claim

Don't throw away possessions without first discussing it with your claim's adviser, as they will need to be assessed

Do not use electrical equipment or the gas supply until it has been checked by a qualified tradesman.

Geddes continues: "We take every weather warning extremely seriously, and have emergency action plans into place, as well as teams on the ground and on the phones ready to assist customers if they need to make a claim. Our priority is reassuring householders and getting them back in their home as quickly as possible."

