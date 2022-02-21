Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Direct Line Insurance Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Direct Line Insurance : Brits now hit by flooding, following the third storm in a week

02/21/2022 | 07:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brits now hit by flooding, following the third storm in a week
4min read
21 Feb 2022
Share this story:
  • Following multiple red and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office across parts of the UK, now select areas are facing further red flood warnings, with 300 total warnings in place
  • Direct Line is already receiving calls from customers following the damage from Storm Dudley and Eunice this past week, now Storm Franklin is bringing the threat of rising flood waters, which could have a significant impact on many homes
  • Direct Line's fast response teams will be assisting customers who have been affected, with experts and extreme weather vehicles on standby to support our most vulnerable customers
  • Home insurance experts available for interview across the UK

Following multiple red and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office1 this past week for parts of the UK, now select areas have been issued with red warnings related to flood concerns. A total of 300 warnings2 are in place across the UK, causing a concern for many. Direct Line Home Insurance provides advice for householders on how to protect their homes from the ongoing weather conditions and what to do if their home has been affected by the rising flood waters.

The impact of a flood can be devastating, especially following two major storms. Flood waters can cause significant damage to flooring, furniture, and contents around your home in a matter of minutes, which is why acting quickly can be most effective.

David Geddes, Response Operations Lead said: "With homes being affected by rising flood water, and many still with significant storm damage, following both Storm Dudley and Eunice last week, householders should monitor weather warnings and take a few extra precautions to keep themselves and their properties safe from the ongoing weather conditions."

Direct Line has the following advice for householders at risk of flooding:

  • Ensure any drains and gutters are clear of debris so rainfall can drain from your property effectively
  • Place valuables, electrical items and important documents in high cupboards or take them upstairs to reduce the impact of any flood damage
  • Ensure outdoor furniture and other items likely to float away are safely stored in your shed or garage, or secure them to reduce the risk of these items causing secondary damage or being lost
  • Establish an evacuation plan for your family. This will reduce the risk of injury to your loved ones and give you more time to save items of sentimental and material value
  • While it is safe to use electrical equipment, keep up to date with the latest weather and flood warnings by monitoring local television, radio services and the Met Office website - https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
  • Store important documents, including insurance policy details and useful contact numbers in a watertight bag in a dry accessible place, preferably upstairs
  • Make a list of useful numbers you may need - your insurer, your local council, the emergency services, and the number of Floodline: 0345 988 1188
  • Buy and fit air brick covers and flood boards to block doorways.

Direct Line has the following advice for householders if flooding occurs:

  • Direct Line customers: If your property is damaged, please contact our 24-hour emergency helpline on 0345 878 5081 as soon as possible
  • If you need to move to alternative accommodation, the cost is normally covered under your insurance policy, but please check this when speaking to the claims team
  • When possible, take photographs of the damage to your building and contents or film it; this may help streamline the settlement of your claim
  • Don't throw away possessions without first discussing it with your claim's adviser, as they will need to be assessed
  • Do not use electrical equipment or the gas supply until it has been checked by a qualified tradesman.

Geddes continues: "We take every weather warning extremely seriously, and have emergency action plans into place, as well as teams on the ground and on the phones ready to assist customers if they need to make a claim. Our priority is reassuring householders and getting them back in their home as quickly as possible."

Ends

Notes to editors:

  1. https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
  2. https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/

For further information please contact:

Chelsey Wheeler

PR Manager - Direct Line

[email protected]

01651 832 095

Direct Line

Started in 1985, Direct Line became the first UK insurance company to use the telephone as its main channel of communication. It provides motor, home, travel and pet insurance cover direct to customers by phone or on-line.

Direct Line general insurance policies are underwritten by U K Insurance Limited, Registered office: The Wharf, Neville Street, Leeds LS1 4AZ. Registered in England and Wales No 1179980. U K Insurance Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Direct Line and U K Insurance limited are both part of Direct Line Insurance Group plc.

Customers can find out more about Direct Line products or get a quote by calling 0345 246 3761 or visiting www.directline.com

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
07:51aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Brits now hit by flooding, following the third storm in a week
PU
02/18DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : ‘Just taking a friend's car for a spin' - 6.7 million motori..
PU
02/18DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : UK braces itself as it's hit by Storm Eunice
PU
02/16DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Nearly one in three tradespeople have taken days off work to focus..
PU
02/16DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Lost property on public transport worth £2.2 billion
PU
02/11DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Brits set to shed 99 millions pounds
PU
02/11DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : 1.7 billion miles set to be driven this half term
PU
02/07DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Group makes pledge to support new external apprenticeship opportun..
PU
02/01DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Group launches new flagship car technology centre
PU
01/25DIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Hybrid working drives higher turnover for micro-businesses
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 004 M 4 082 M 4 082 M
Net income 2021 341 M 463 M 463 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 7,78%
Capitalization 3 954 M 5 373 M 5 373 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 807
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 300,00 GBX
Average target price 364,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Chairman
Ash Jokhoo Chief Information Officer
Sebastian Richard Edward James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC7.53%5 373
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.56%50 538
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.11%41 660
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.08%41 156
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION7.00%35 325
SAMPO OYJ-1.59%26 660