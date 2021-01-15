Log in
Direct Line Insurance Group plc    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
Direct Line Insurance : Green Flag offer helping hand with free recovery for NHS workers

01/15/2021 | 10:20am EST
Green Flag offer helping hand with free recovery for NHS workers
15 Jan 2021
  • As NHS staff continue to work tirelessly for the nation's recovery, breakdown cover provider, Green Flag offers thanks and support
  • NHS workers can call upon Green Flag's smart network for roadside assistance during this difficult time, regardless of membership
  • Green Flag provided this free service during the first nationwide lockdown and in view of the current restrictions and increased pressure on the NHS, Green Flag is offering support again

With the health service continuing to work tirelessly to help the UK respond to Covid-19, breakdown cover provider, Green Flag is offering support in the form of free assistance for all NHS workers.

From today, any NHS worker in need of roadside recovery, when travelling to and from work, can present their NHS identity card, to receive free of charge assistance.

Green Flag is offering this service to NHS workers in order to express thanks and support during this difficult time, and to acknowledge the extraordinary and selfless work that those in our National Health Service are committed to.

Those in need of this service can call our dedicated phone line on 0800 051 0009 to request a call out or visit https://www.greenflag.com/nhs for more information about Green Flag's cover.

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors: Green Flag offered free recovery to NHS Staff during the first nationwide lockdown from April 17th until October 18th, 2020.

This temporary support package will remain in place whilst the Government's current Coronavirus lockdown continues.

About Green Flag

With over 40 years' experience, Green Flag provides customers with breakdown cover 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Customers have access to a network of breakdown operators across the UK and mainland Europe (Euro Plus cover required).

Customers can find out more about Green Flag products or get a quote by calling 0345 246 1557, connecting via the Green Flag Rescue Me Application, or visiting www.greenflag.com

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 15:19:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
