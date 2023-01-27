Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Direct Line Insurance Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-01-26 am EST
178.80 GBX   +3.65%
02:38aDirect Line Insurance Group CEO To Step Down
MT
02:37aBritish motor insurer Direct Line's CEO Penny James steps down
RE
02:15aDirect Line Insurance : Group Chief Executive to step down and Appointment of Acting Chief Executive
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Line Insurance : Group Chief Executive to step down and Appointment of Acting Chief Executive

01/27/2023 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Direct Line Insurance Group plc ("the Group") announces that Penny James has agreed with the Board that she will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director with immediate effect.

The Board is initiating a process to identify and appoint a successor CEO. Until that process is complete, Jon Greenwood, currently Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer, and is to join the Board, subject to any additional regulatory approvals. Penny will assist with the process of transition to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Danuta Gray, Chair of Direct Line Group, said:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Penny James for her contribution, dedication and commitment to the company since joining to be CFO in late 2017 and subsequently as CEO from May 2019.

During her time as CEO, Penny has overseen significant strategic progress, transforming the technology and capability across the business, accelerating the digitalisation of customer journeys and helping to set the company up for the future. She also deserves great credit for the way she led the business through the pandemic, in a very challenging market, ensuring that we continued to serve our customers.

The Board and I are grateful to Jon Greenwood for agreeing to serve as Acting Chief Executive Officer. Jon has a successful track record in leading our Commercial business and as Chief Commercial Officer has a deep understanding of the Group. The Board and I will work closely with Jon as he focuses on our priorities of driving our performance and restoring balance sheet resilience, following the significant headwinds the business faced in recent months.

Yesterday we announced new strategic reinsurance arrangements, which are expected to increase the Group's year-end 2022 solvency capital ratio by around 6 percentage points, and we will continue to focus on rebuilding our capital position."

Penny James, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Line Group, said:

"It has been a privilege to lead Direct Line Group for nearly four years and to work with such an amazing group of colleagues. While the business was impacted by significant headwinds at the end of 2022, the Group has continued to make strategic progress.

I am proud of what the business has delivered for customers, where our technology transformation has seen improved digital capability in our core business areas, setting the Group up for the future. I wish Jon and the team every success and have no doubt they will build on the underlying strengths of the business."

ENDS

For more information please contact:

Paul Smith

Director of Business Performance,

Reporting and Investor Relations

Mobile: +44 (0)7795 811263

Will Sherlock

Group Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director

Mobile: +44 (0)7786 836562

Biography for Jon Greenwood, Acting CEO

About Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Direct Line Group (DLG) is one of the UK's leading insurance companies. The Group's vision is to create a world where insurance is personal, inclusive and a force for good. Through its well-known brands which include Direct Line, Churchill, Privilege, Darwin, NIG, Direct Line for Business and Green Flag, DLG helps people to carry on with their lives, giving them peace of mind now and in the future. Its brands offer a wide range of general insurance products across motor, home, commercial, travel, pet and rescue, both direct to customers and through price comparison websites and it underwrites insurance products distributed by its third-party partners. The Group believes that by embracing sustainable practices it creates a better corporate culture able to provide more reliable products and bring long-term rewards for its customers, people and shareholders.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
02:38aDirect Line Insurance Group CEO To Step Down
MT
02:37aBritish motor insurer Direct Line's CEO Penny James steps down
RE
02:15aDirect Line Insurance : Group Chief Executive to step down and Appointment of Acting Chief..
PU
01/26Direct Line stock recovers some lost ground on reinsurance deal
AN
01/26Direct Line Insurance's Principal Underwriter Signs Strategic Reinsurance Deals
MT
01/25Berenberg Downgrades Direct Line to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
01/25Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterCo..
MS
01/25Goldman likes UK banks; HSBC cuts Dr Martens
AN
01/25UK producer price inflation cools in December
AN
01/16Moody's Lowers Direct Line Insurance's Outlook to Negative on Deteriorating Profitabili..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 999 M 3 707 M 3 707 M
Net income 2022 147 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 753 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 7,54%
Capitalization 2 323 M 2 872 M 2 872 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 786
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 178,80 GBX
Average target price 222,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Chairman
Ash Jokhoo Chief Information Officer
Sebastian Richard Edward James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-19.20%2 872
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.17%47 179
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.73%44 271
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.89%42 883
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.15%34 111
SAMPO OYJ-1.43%26 857