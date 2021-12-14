Direct Line Insurance : Group publishes its 2021 Sustainability Report

Direct Line Group has published its second Sustainability Report, outlining the progress they have made against their five sustainability pillars: customers, people, society, planet and governance, during 2021.

Highlights in the report include:

Enhancing convenience for customers by using digital tools to allow 90% of motor and home claims to be registered online

Move to a mixed model of working giving colleagues the chance to work flexibly, dividing their time between working from home and the office.

Joining the Race to Net Zero campaign, committing to set targets to reduce carbon emissions.

Achieving progress towards the Group's targets to increase the representation in leadership of both women and Black and ethnic minority colleagues by the end of 2022

Supporting customers to go green with a new electric vehicle offer from its Direct Line brand.

Launching an Opportunity Action Plan to improve social mobility

Initiated a Supply Chain Sustainability programme to engage suppliers on how they can make the green transition

Continuation of the Group's Community Fund in 2021, donating £1.5m to charities and good causes.

Penny James, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Line Group said:

"There is now real momentum within our business on pushing forward on our sustainability agenda. As we implement our strategy we are clear-sighted about what will deliver results for us as a Group, and for our various stakeholders, meaning we are embedding sustainability with greater confidence. Embracing sustainable practices is how we keep Direct Line Group moving forward to be an insurance company of the future. Looking after our customers, employing great people and ensuring they flourish, tackling climate change, operating within a strong society and having a reputation for high standards of governance; these are not nice-to-haves, they are foundations for our future success."

Download the report here

ENDS

About Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Direct Line Group (DLG) is one of the UK's leading insurance companies. The Group's vision is to create a world where insurance is personal, inclusive and a force for good. Through its well-known brands which include Direct Line, Churchill, Privilege, Darwin, NIG, Direct Line for Business and Green Flag, DLG helps people to carry on with their lives, giving them peace of mind now and in the future. Its brands offer a wide range of general insurance products across motor, home, commercial, travel, pet and rescue, both direct to customers and through price comparison websites and it underwrites insurance products distributed by its third-party partners. The Group believes that by embracing sustainable practices it creates a better corporate culture able to provide more reliable products and bring long-term rewards for its customers, people and shareholders.

Direct Line Group:

Jade Trimbee

Corporate Communications Manager

Direct Line Group

Mob: 07825 315931

Email:[email protected]