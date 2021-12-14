Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Direct Line Insurance Group plc
  News
  Summary
    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Direct Line Insurance : Group publishes its 2021 Sustainability Report

12/14/2021 | 08:28am EST

12/14/2021 | 08:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Direct Line Group has published its second Sustainability Report, outlining the progress they have made against their five sustainability pillars: customers, people, society, planet and governance, during 2021.

Highlights in the report include:

  • Enhancing convenience for customers by using digital tools to allow 90% of motor and home claims to be registered online
  • Move to a mixed model of working giving colleagues the chance to work flexibly, dividing their time between working from home and the office.
  • Joining the Race to Net Zero campaign, committing to set targets to reduce carbon emissions.
  • Achieving progress towards the Group's targets to increase the representation in leadership of both women and Black and ethnic minority colleagues by the end of 2022
  • Supporting customers to go green with a new electric vehicle offer from its Direct Line brand.
  • Launching an Opportunity Action Plan to improve social mobility
  • Initiated a Supply Chain Sustainability programme to engage suppliers on how they can make the green transition
  • Continuation of the Group's Community Fund in 2021, donating £1.5m to charities and good causes.

Penny James, Chief Executive Officer of Direct Line Group said:

"There is now real momentum within our business on pushing forward on our sustainability agenda. As we implement our strategy we are clear-sighted about what will deliver results for us as a Group, and for our various stakeholders, meaning we are embedding sustainability with greater confidence. Embracing sustainable practices is how we keep Direct Line Group moving forward to be an insurance company of the future. Looking after our customers, employing great people and ensuring they flourish, tackling climate change, operating within a strong society and having a reputation for high standards of governance; these are not nice-to-haves, they are foundations for our future success."

Download the report here

ENDS

About Direct Line Insurance Group plc

Direct Line Group (DLG) is one of the UK's leading insurance companies. The Group's vision is to create a world where insurance is personal, inclusive and a force for good. Through its well-known brands which include Direct Line, Churchill, Privilege, Darwin, NIG, Direct Line for Business and Green Flag, DLG helps people to carry on with their lives, giving them peace of mind now and in the future. Its brands offer a wide range of general insurance products across motor, home, commercial, travel, pet and rescue, both direct to customers and through price comparison websites and it underwrites insurance products distributed by its third-party partners. The Group believes that by embracing sustainable practices it creates a better corporate culture able to provide more reliable products and bring long-term rewards for its customers, people and shareholders.

Direct Line Group:

Jade Trimbee

Corporate Communications Manager

Direct Line Group

Mob: 07825 315931

Email:[email protected]

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 018 M 4 000 M 4 000 M
Net income 2021 342 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 9,08%
Capitalization 3 572 M 4 725 M 4 733 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 807
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 271,00 GBX
Average target price 352,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Chairman
Steven Maddock Chief Operating Officer
Sebastian Richard Edward James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-15.05%4 725
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.42.21%44 703
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.13%37 684
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.15.88%36 964
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.57%31 018
SAMPO OYJ26.82%27 158