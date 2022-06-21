Direct Line Insurance : Number of bike accidents fall as councils invest in cycling infrastructure

Number of bike accidents fall as councils invest in cycling infrastructure

The number of cyclists involved in road traffic accidents fell by 10 per cent between H1 2019 and H1 2021

The number of accidents taking place in cycle lanes fell by 14 per cent over the same timeframe

Council level investment in cycle lanes rose by 36 per cent between 2019 and 2021

The total length of Britain's cycle lane network is twice the length of the Great Wall of China

New research1 from Direct Line Cycling Insurance reveals that the number of cyclists involved in road traffic accidents in Great Britain fell by 10 per cent between 2019 and 2021, as councils invested heavily in cycling infrastructure.

In the first half of last year there were a total of 7,547 accidents involving cyclists, an average of 40 per day. This is 861 fewer however, than were recorded in H1 2019, when there were 8,408 accidents, or 44 per day. Analysis of the location of accidents that took place last year revealed only 255 (three per cent) occurred in a cycle lane. Less than one in 30 incidents occurred in the safety of a designated cycling lane, representing a 14 per cent drop when compared to 2019 (298).

These findings come as an unprecedented number of Britons took up cycling during the pandemic, with research from the insurer showing that nearly 400,000 Britons started cycling regularly, with a total of nearly a fifth (19 per cent or 2.6 million) of regular cyclists having started in the past five years2.

The decrease in the number of accidents comes as local authorities have added 554 new cycle lanes over the past three years, a six per cent increase, spending a total of £869.7 million in the process to make streets more cyclist friendly.

Britain has a total cycling network spanning 12,171 miles, with an estimated 9,200 cycle lanes across Britain, far enough to cycle from one end of the Great Wall of China to the other and back, or to span from Land's End to John o' Groats nearly 14 times. If this doesn't sound far enough, councils are also currently developing more than 1,300 new cycle routes across the country, with nearly 1,900 being planned in future.

Sam Ruddock, paralympic track cycling athlete, said: "The health and environmental benefits of cycling are undisputed, so it is brilliant to see more and more Brits jumping on their bikes, whether it's for leisure, a physical challenge or simply a way of getting from A to B. The research shows that councils are investing more money into cycle lanes and initiatives each year, which not only encourages people to take up the hobby but also allows for a safer way to enjoy the great outdoors too.

"It is a welcome statistic that people can commute, saunter or train by bike, more safely than in previous years. Thanks to the infrastructure changes implemented across the nation, there has never been a better time to get out there and ride."

Vincent Guadagnino, Communications Manager for Direct Line Cycling Insurance said: "It is great to see local authorities investing in cycling infrastructure. As well as encouraging more people to cycle frequently, our analysis suggests that this is also helping to save lives, with the number of accidents occurring in cycle lanes falling considerably in recent years. However, it is still important to consider taking out specialist cycling insurance to cover both the bike itself and also the cyclist, as sadly accidents do still happen."

Direct Line Cycling Insurance provides comprehensive cover for bikes both at and away from home, paying out for theft and accidental or malicious damage. For further information on policies or approved safety measures, please visit https://www.directline.com/cycling-insurance.

