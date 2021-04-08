Direct Line Insurance : Dog theft increases by 19 per cent during lockdown

Dog theft increases by 19 per cent during lockdown

An estimated 2,438 dogs were reported as stolen to police forces across the UK in 2020, the equivalent of seven dogs stolen every day

2020 saw a rise in Labradors, Cocker Spaniels and Springer Spaniels being stolen but a fall in French Bulldogs and Chihuahuas being targeted

Only just over a fifth (22 per cent) of stolen dogs were reunited with their owners

The Metropolitan Police received the greatest number of reports of all forces in 2020, but the North West is now the regional dog theft hotspot

In the five years Direct Line has been analysing dog theft it has risen by 31 per cent New research1 from Direct Line Pet Insurance reveals that reports of dog theft increased by a fifth in 2020. Last year, an estimated 2,438 dogs were reported as stolen to police forces in the UK, a 19 per cent rise on 2019 numbers (2,026)2. This is the equivalent of seven dogs being reported stolen every day. Dog theft incidents have risen by 31 per cent in five years, from 1,774 in 2016. Staffordshire Bull Terriers continue to be the most popular breed of dog targeted by thieves3, with 97 dogs stolen in 2020. This breed accounted for 21 per cent of all named stolen dogs in 2020 and the number stolen increased by nine per cent on 2019. Crossbreeds remain the second most targeted, with 52 dogs stolen last year, although this was a fall of nearly a third (31 per cent) compared to 2019. Labradors did not make it into the top 10 in 2019 but were fifth in 2020, which may be partly due to their popularity among celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Camilla Cabello and Ant McPartlin sharing images on social media. Cocker Spaniels became the third most commonly stolen in 2020 with 34 dogs and moving up from fourth place in 2019.The same trend is true for Springer Spaniels, which were outside of the top 10 in 2019 but are now among the most popular targets for thieves. Table one: Top 10 most commonly stolen dog breeds in 2020

Rank Breed 2019 2020 Percentage change Position change Proportion of all named stolen breeds in 2020 1 Staffordshire Bull Terrier 89 97 +9 per cent No change 21 per cent 2 Crossbreeds 75 52 -31 per cent No change 11 per cent 3 Cocker Spaniel 27 34 +26 per cent + 1 7 per cent 4 Bulldog 22 27 +23 per cent +1 6 per cent 5 Labrador 9 26 +189 per cent +8 6 per cent 6 Jack Russell 12 23 +92 per cent +5 5 per cent 7 Border Collie 13 20 +54 per cent +3 4 per cent 8 Springer Spaniel 3 16 +433 per cent +12 4 per cent 9 Chihuahua 50 12 -76 per cent -7 3 per cent 10 French Bulldog 18 12 -33 per cent -4 3 per cent All breeds 2,026 2,438 +19 per cent

Source: Direct Line Pet Insurance, 2021 Breeds that have fallen in popularity for thieves include Chihuahuas, which saw a 76 per cent reduction in the number stolen in 2020 and moved from third place in 2019 to 9th place, and French Bulldogs, which moved from 7th to 10th. French Bulldogs peaked at 3rd place in 2018 and have been falling in popularity as a target since then, perhaps indicating that owners have become extra vigilant. The recent high-profile case of Lady Gaga's stolen French Bulldogs is a stark reminder how valuable and easily identifiable these dogs are. The pandemic is likely to have had an impact on cases of dog theft, as ownership has soared since lockdown began in March 2020. Additional research4 found 2.2 million people took ownership of a dog in the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic. The average amount spent on a dog was just over £800, although one in nine (11 per cent) people spent over £1,500. As lockdown restrictions ease and people return to offices, Direct Line is urging owners, especially those who haven't had to leave their dogs before, to be extra vigilant. Madeline Pike, Veterinary Nurse for Direct Line Pet Insurance, said: 'It's incredibly sad to see the number of dog thefts rising by such a large proportion in 2020. Unfortunately, it seems the increase in dog ownership over lockdowns has also translated to a rise in dog thefts, as thieves know how valuable some of these breeds can be and see them as a commodity rather than a beloved member of the family. 'The worry is these numbers will increase even further this year once dogs are left alone more as restrictions ease and we return to a new 'normal'. Taking simple precautions like not leaving your dog tied up outside a shop or keeping it on the lead when in busy areas, will help reduce the likelihood of being targeted, while making sure microchipping contact details are up to date can help identify a dog if it is stolen and handed in.' Regional police force data Last year saw a sharp rise in dog thefts in the North West, a 68 per cent increase, and North East (54 per cent). The North West is now the dog theft hotspot, accounting for 15 per cent of all reported thefts in 2020. London was second, accounting for 13 per cent of all thefts, followed by the South East (12 per cent) and Yorkshire (11 per cent). These four regions combined accounted for over half (52 per cent) of all reported thefts in 2020. The Metropolitan Police Service retains its place as the force with the single greatest number of reported dog thefts, having received 318 reports last year. West Yorkshire Police came in second, with 125 reports, and Kent Police (118) came in third. All three of these forces, however, saw a reduction in the number of dogs reported stolen in 2020 compared to 2019. Lancashire Constabulary came in fourth with 111 dogs reported stolen, a 25 per cent increase on the number reported in 2019 (89). Northumbria Police completes the top five (92) and also saw a significant uplift in dogs stolen compared to 2019 (up 88 per cent). The top five forces alone account for almost a third (32 per cent) of all dogs reported stolen in 2020. Table two: Top 10 police forces by number of dogs stolen in 2020

Rank Police Force Reports of stolen dogs in 2019 Reports of stolen dogs in 2020 Percentage change 1 Metropolitan Police Service 328 318 -3 per cent 2 West Yorkshire Police 167 125 -25 per cent 3 Kent Police 118 100 -15 per cent 4 Lancashire Constabulary 89 111 +25 per cent 5 Northumbria Police 49 92 +88 per cent 6 Devon and Cornwall Police 68 78 +15 per cent 7 Humberside Constabulary 31 69 +123 per cent 8 South Yorkshire Police 45 58 +29 per cent 9 Durham Constabulary 50 52 +4 per cent 10 Essex Police 53 51 -4 per cent