Direct Line Insurance : Garden desire drives Brits out of towns and away from workplaces

2.4 million people are moving in the next year so they can buy a house with a garden

Being close to a workplace is important to just half (50 per cent) of people

Rates of crime and access to green spaces are the most important factors influencing a decision to move, listed by 81 per cent of people

The countryside is growing in popularity, with one in six (17 per cent) suburbanites planning to relocate from suburban to rural spots

New research from Churchill Home Insurance1 reveals that the desire for a garden is driving Brits out of towns and cities and into more affordable areas where they can buy a home with outside space. The single biggest factor for half of those planning to buy a home in the next year, some 2.4 million people, is to have a garden.

Showing how much life has changed since the pandemic hit, one in six (18 per cent) people plan to move further away from their place of work as they will no longer need to do the five-day commute of pre pandemic times. Being close to a workplace is important to just half (50 per cent) of Brits and over a quarter (28 per cent) admit it was not important to them when considering moving plans.

As people do return to work and leave homes empty, there is a worry that household crime will start to increase. An area's crime rates is the joint most important factor for people when deciding where to relocate to, with 81 per cent of prospective movers looking closely at local crime statistics before moving.

Due to Covid-19 there has been a shift to people's lifestyle too, with nearly one in six people (17 per cent) having already, or planning to relocate from suburban areas to rural areas, and access to green spaces listed as the join most important factor when considering a move (81 per cent). The proportion of those living in rural areas is expected to grow from 16 per cent to 22 per cent over the next 12 months. On average, home movers will relocate 35 miles away from their previous home and those aged 55-64 are likely to make the biggest move, at an average of 41 miles.

Table one: Most important factors for moving home