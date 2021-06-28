Direct Line Insurance : Garden desire drives Brits out of towns and away from workplaces

-
2.4 million people are moving in the next year so they can buy a house with a garden
-
Being close to a workplace is important to just half (50 per cent) of people
-
Rates of crime and access to green spaces are the most important factors influencing a decision to move, listed by 81 per cent of people
-
The countryside is growing in popularity, with one in six (17 per cent) suburbanites planning to relocate from suburban to rural spots
New research from Churchill Home Insurance1 reveals that the desire for a garden is driving Brits out of towns and cities and into more affordable areas where they can buy a home with outside space. The single biggest factor for half of those planning to buy a home in the next year, some 2.4 million people, is to have a garden.
Showing how much life has changed since the pandemic hit, one in six (18 per cent) people plan to move further away from their place of work as they will no longer need to do the five-day commute of pre pandemic times. Being close to a workplace is important to just half (50 per cent) of Brits and over a quarter (28 per cent) admit it was not important to them when considering moving plans.
As people do return to work and leave homes empty, there is a worry that household crime will start to increase. An area's crime rates is the joint most important factor for people when deciding where to relocate to, with 81 per cent of prospective movers looking closely at local crime statistics before moving.
Due to Covid-19 there has been a shift to people's lifestyle too, with nearly one in six people (17 per cent) having already, or planning to relocate from suburban areas to rural areas, and access to green spaces listed as the join most important factor when considering a move (81 per cent). The proportion of those living in rural areas is expected to grow from 16 per cent to 22 per cent over the next 12 months. On average, home movers will relocate 35 miles away from their previous home and those aged 55-64 are likely to make the biggest move, at an average of 41 miles.
Table one: Most important factors for moving home
Source: Churchill Home Insurance 2021
The pandemic has also shifted priorities for many people who may have felt isolated during lockdowns if they didn't live close to family and friends. Moving closer to a family member is a key consideration for 71 per cent of movers.
Along with outside space, extra living area is another key consideration for movers, having a larger space within their home, such as a bigger kitchen, is important to over two thirds of Brits generally (67 per cent). With house prices 10 per cent higher in March 2021 than March 20202, it is understandable that to afford a bigger house with a garden means people need to move further out of towns and cities.
Churchill's research also found that nearly two thirds (61 per cent, 5.4 million) of those moving have had their purchasing decision influenced by the Stamp Duty holiday, with over a quarter (28 per cent, 2.5 million) only buying because of the reduced rates.
Steven Williams, Head of Churchill home insurance, said: 'Despite economic uncertainty, our research shows that people are continuing to move home and are prioritising more rural, greener spaces and upsizing their properties. Since the pandemic it's clear that lifestyles have changed, with a garden and being close to family more important than proximity to a workplace. With many not expecting to return to offices full time, people are understandably wanting a better quality of home life, rather than choosing somewhere with a short commute.
'Whether people are looking to move out to greener areas or staying put in towns and cities, it's important to remember to insure the new property and make sure your new home and belongings are protected.'
