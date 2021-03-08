Log in
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/08 11:30:00 am
315 GBX   -1.69%
03:21pDIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : Infographic
PU
12:06pBanks, mining stocks lift UK shares as lockdown begins to ease
RE
02:46aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : annual profit drops as weather costs offset fewer motor claims
RE
Direct Line Insurance : Infographic

03/08/2021 | 03:21pm EST
A year like no other where despite Covid we...

to support our customers, our people and our communities

Customers

450k+

People

£350

customers supported through a range of measures and further measures in store in 2021

of free shares for all employees, and those who aren't usually paid bonuses or incentives will also receive a £400 bonus

Society

donated to charities last year and a further £1.5m for 2021

£7m+

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 20:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 975 M 4 117 M 4 117 M
Net income 2020 337 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 10,7%
Capitalization 4 336 M 5 990 M 6 000 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 10 762
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 367,47 GBX
Last Close Price 320,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer
Danuta Gray Chairman
Steven Maddock Chief Operating Officer
Jane Carolyn Hanson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC0.44%5 985
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC24.06%40 619
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.54%38 427
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.39%34 505
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION1.54%33 807
SAMPO OYJ5.00%24 016
