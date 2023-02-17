Advanced search
Direct Line picks former Moneysupermarket CEO Mark Lewis as non-exec
AN
02/10 Shell, Glencore, Smurfit and abrdn ratings cut
AN
02/03Barclays Downgrades Direct Line to Underweight from Equalweight
MT
Direct Line picks former Moneysupermarket CEO Mark Lewis as non-exec

02/17/2023 | 03:12am EST
(Alliance News) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC on Friday named former Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC chief executive officer Mark Lewis as an independent non-executive director.

Lewis will join the board of the Bromley, England-based insurance company on March 30.

Direct Line said Lewis's career has spanned financial services, retail, e-commerce, management consultancy and advertising.

Most recently, Lewis was CEO of price-comparison website Moneysupermarket.com. Lewis took over in 2017 and stepped down in 2020.

Prior to that, Lewis was retail director of John Lewis Partnership. Lewis joined John Lewis in early 2013 as online director and was made responsible for running both shop and online operations at the retailer in 2015.

Chair Danuta Gray said: "Mark will contribute his deep understanding of the regulated aggregator marketplaces in which DLG's brands operate, as well as his experience of digital marketing strategy and driving improved multichannel customer experience in retail and financial services."

Shares in Direct Line were down 1.7% at 181.95 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Income Statement Evolution
