  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Direct Line Insurance Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:46:51 2023-01-26 am EST
177.73 GBX   +3.03%
04:58aDirect Line stock recovers some lost ground on reinsurance deal
AN
03:37aDirect Line Insurance's Principal Underwriter Signs Strategic Reinsurance Deals
MT
01/25Berenberg Downgrades Direct Line to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Line stock recovers some lost ground on reinsurance deal

01/26/2023 | 04:58am EST
(Alliance News) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC on Thursday said its underwriting unit has struck a reinsurance pact with an unnamed party.

UK Insurance Ltd, Direct Line's principle underwriting arm, has entered into a three-year structured 10% quota share arrangement. UK Insurance is a Direct Line subsidiary which underwrites the parent's policies for motor, pet and home insurance.

Direct Line said the deal will boost its 2022 year-end solvency capital ratio by around six percentage points.

The stock was up 3.1% at 177.80 pence each in London on Thursday morning. It is still down 22% so far this year, however. The stock tumbled earlier in January after Direct Line announced it would scrap its final payout for 2022. The insurer's fourth quarter was marred by an increase in claims due to cold December weather.

Ahead of that market update earlier in January, analysts at German bank Berenberg said a reinsurance pact could be a catalyst for Direct Line shares to rise.

A quota share reinsurance deal, like the one struck by UK Insurance Ltd, is a risk-sharing pact by which insurers and reinsurers split gains and losses on written premiums at an agreed-on percentage.

Direct Line was advised by reinsurance broker Gallagher Re, the company said.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 999 M 3 705 M 3 705 M
Net income 2022 147 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 753 M 930 M 930 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 7,82%
Capitalization 2 241 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 786
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 172,50 GBX
Average target price 222,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Chairman
Ash Jokhoo Chief Information Officer
Sebastian Richard Edward James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-22.05%2 769
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.41%47 179
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.73%44 271
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.89%42 883
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-6.15%34 111
SAMPO OYJ-1.43%26 857