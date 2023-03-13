Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Direct Line Insurance Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:27:35 2023-03-13 am EDT
156.93 GBX   -6.40%
05:52aFTSE 100 hits two-month low as banks stretch losses in SVB aftermath
RE
03:56aHSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03:37aDirect Line Insurance Swings to Attributable Loss for FY22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Line swings to loss as UK winter increases claims

03/13/2023 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC on Monday reported a swing to loss last year, as it suffered the highest weather catastrophe costs since its listing.

The Bromley, England-based motor and home insurer reported a pretax loss in 2022 of GBP45.1 million, swinging from a pretax profit of GBP446.0 million in 2021.

Gross earned premiums fell by 1.1% to GBP3.13 billion from GBP3.17 billion a year ago.

The company said its combined operating ratio was 106%, up from 90% in 2021. The company said combined operating ratio normalised for weather was 103%. A combined operating ratio above 100% means a loss on underwriting.

Direct Line noted that 2022 saw the highest weather event costs since the company's listing, with GBP149 million in claims, well above the company's budget assumption of GBP73 million. The company said prolonged periods of sub-zero temperatures in Scotland and North West England accounted for GBP95 million of these claims.

No final dividend was declared by the company, resulting in a total dividend of 7.6 pence per share in 2022, down 67% from 22.7p per share a year ago.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Jon Greenwood said: "2022 was a tough year for Direct Line Group. Motor and Home market conditions were challenging, with high claims inflation and regulatory reforms creating substantial headwinds for the business, and we did not navigate these challenges as effectively as we would have wished. Exceptional weather and difficult investment markets also significantly impacted our results.

"Motor, in particular, was affected by high claims inflation, which remained ahead of our expectations throughout the year, as well as the impact of regulatory changes. We have taken pricing actions that will support restoration of margins in Motor and mitigate the impact of further claims inflation."

In 2022, the company saw 14% claims inflation in its Motor insurance business.

Looking ahead, Greenwood said: "Whilst our 2022 performance was disappointing, the fundamentals of our business remain strong and we are now fully focused on rebuilding our margins, further improving our capital strength and generating attractive sustainable returns for shareholders."

Direct Line shares fell 6.2% to 157.25 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
05:52aFTSE 100 hits two-month low as banks stretch losses in SVB aftermath
RE
03:56aHSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03:37aDirect Line Insurance Swings to Attributable Loss for FY22
MT
03:04aEarnings Flash (DLG.L) DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP Reports FY22 Loss GBX-4.30
MT
02:58aFTSE 100 called down; SVB collapse fallout
AN
03/10Stocks sharply lower after US payrolls report
AN
02/20RBC Downgrades Direct Line to Sector Perform from Outperform, Cuts PT
MT
02/20Berenberg lowers Spectris; RBC cuts Direct Line
AN
02/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% After Record-Breaking Week
DJ
02/17Coca-Cola's Costa Coffee Gets New Chief
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 986 M 3 601 M 3 601 M
Net income 2022 69,4 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net Debt 2022 753 M 908 M 908 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,2x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 2 178 M 2 627 M 2 627 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 9 786
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 167,65 GBX
Average target price 204,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Paul Greenwood Chief Executive & Commercial Officer
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Chairman
Ash Jokhoo Chief Information Officer
Sebastian Richard Edward James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-24.24%2 627
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.89%42 683
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-6.30%40 774
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-15.96%39 185
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-12.83%31 126
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.6.10%24 581