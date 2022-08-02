Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Direct Line Insurance Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:10 2022-08-02 am EDT
207.70 GBX   +0.24%
02:54aMotor insurer Direct Line posts 32% drop in H1 profit
RE
02:26aDirect Line Insurance's H1 Profit Shrinks As Gross Written Premiums Fall 2%
MT
02:20aDIRECT LINE INSURANCE : Group Half Year Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motor insurer Direct Line posts 32% drop in H1 profit

08/02/2022 | 02:54am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British motor insurer Direct Line posted a 32% fall in first half pre-tax profit on Tuesday, hit by high inflation in the cost of paying claims, though the results beat expectations.

Pre-tax profit came in at 178 million pounds ($217.80 million), against 155 million pounds forecast in a company-supplied consensus poll.

Direct Line was also hurt by economic uncertainty and by regulatory changes brought in this year which prevent insurers from charging a so-called "loyalty penalty" to longstanding customers, it said in a statement.

Motor insurers performed strongly during COVID-19 lockdowns, as fewer cars on the roads meant fewer claims.

But Direct Line lowered its profitability forecast last month, saying the motor insurance market saw "significant" levels of claims inflation in the first half, mainly due to higher used car prices, longer repair times and inflation in the cost of spare parts.

"Uniquely complex motor market conditions during the first half due to significant regulatory changes, heightened claims inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, have challenged our short-term profitability," CEO Penny James said.

"However, the longer-term fundamentals of the business remain strong."

Adjusted gross written premium rose 2.1% to 1.52 billion pounds.

The insurer said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.6 pence per share, unchanged from a year ago.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 005 M 3 689 M 3 689 M
Net income 2022 253 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2022 753 M 924 M 924 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 9,88%
Capitalization 2 689 M 3 302 M 3 302 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 786
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Danuta Gray Chairman
Ash Jokhoo Chief Information Officer
Sebastian Richard Edward James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-25.73%3 302
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-8.95%40 433
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.21.46%40 071
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.10%37 085
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.27%31 942
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION15.92%26 061