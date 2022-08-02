Motor insurer Direct Line posts 32% drop in H1 profit

Pre-tax profit came in at 178 million pounds ($217.80 million), against 155 million pounds forecast in a company-supplied consensus poll.

Direct Line was also hurt by economic uncertainty and by regulatory changes brought in this year which prevent insurers from charging a so-called "loyalty penalty" to longstanding customers, it said in a statement.

Motor insurers performed strongly during COVID-19 lockdowns, as fewer cars on the roads meant fewer claims.

But Direct Line lowered its profitability forecast last month, saying the motor insurance market saw "significant" levels of claims inflation in the first half, mainly due to higher used car prices, longer repair times and inflation in the cost of spare parts.

"Uniquely complex motor market conditions during the first half due to significant regulatory changes, heightened claims inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, have challenged our short-term profitability," CEO Penny James said.

"However, the longer-term fundamentals of the business remain strong."

Adjusted gross written premium rose 2.1% to 1.52 billion pounds.

The insurer said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.6 pence per share, unchanged from a year ago.

($1 = 0.8173 pounds)

