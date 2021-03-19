Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Direct Line Insurance Group plc    DLG   GB00BY9D0Y18

DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC

(DLG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 05:58:50 am
307.5 GBX   -0.26%
06:06aNEVER THOUGHT I'D MISS THIS : Covid-19 leads seven million to dream of rush hour commute
PU
03/18BRITS BEWARE : millions believe they have to pay for GHICs
PU
03/08DIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : Infographic
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Never thought I'd miss this: Covid-19 leads seven million to dream of rush hour commute

03/19/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Never thought I'd miss this: Covid-19 leads seven million to dream of rush hour commute
4min read
19 Mar 2021
Share this story:
  • Due to the pandemic, people now miss things they used to hate, such as commuting in rush hour and being in crowds (16 million)
  • 11 million miss the office and even long for enforced workplace 'fun'
  • A third (31 per cent) of people miss crowds and over a quarter (27 per cent) long to fight over sale racks in shops

New research1 from Direct Line Life Insurance reveals lockdown is leading us to miss things we never thought we would, with over seven million people (13 per cent) even longing for the dreaded rush hour commute due to the lost sense of normality caused by Covid-19.

The loss of normality is leading millions of us to also miss normal working life. The research found that one in five (20 per cent), some 11 million people, can't wait to get back to the office and even long for some enforced workplace 'fun' such as team building workshops (18 per cent), as it would be preferable to the feeling of isolation. While many workers enjoyed keeping their PJs on or working in comfy sweats, one in six (17 per cent) now miss having to wear work suitable attire and making an effort with their appearance.

Outside of working life, more than 16 million people (31 per cent) are craving crowds and longing to be jostled about or crammed into an entertainment venue. While trekking round busy shops used to incite annoyance in many, over a quarter (27 per cent) now long to fight over sales now. They even dream of facing the frustration of not being able to find a seat in a crowded bar or pub (27 per cent).

Table one: Things Brits are missing most due to Covid-19

Things Brits are missing due to covid-19

Percentage of people

Number of people

Crowds in entertainment venues

31 per cent

16.2 million

Busy shops

27 per cent

14.4 million

Not getting a seat in a pub or bar

27 per cent

14.1 million

The office

20 per cent

10.6 million

Enforced fun at work

18 per cent

9.6 million

Getting ready for work

17 per cent

8.9 million

The rush hour commute

14 per cent

7.1 million

Source: Direct Line Life Insurance 2021

In terms of daily life, over 14 million people of those missing an activity (47 per cent) say that the effects of lockdown measures have made them crave social interaction, with 13.2 million admitting they simply long to be outside of their home. Over 11 million (37 per cent) miss being able to plan and having something to look forward to, 7.8 million (26 per cent) long to have a routine and over 6.1 million (20 per cent) want the feeling back of being busy.

Although lockdown has made Brits yearn for certain activities that they never expected to, the pandemic has also made people reflect and appreciate the more simple things in everyday life. Over half of the population (28.1 million) now treasure spending time with their family more compared to before the pandemic.

Vincent Guadagnino, Communications Manager at Direct Line Life Insurance, commented: 'The countless changes to work, home and social life that people have experienced over the past year have made many of us feel a lost sense of normality and yearn for the things we previously took for granted.

'It can be hard in lockdown to be active and stay positive, however it is important to remember to talk to friends and family, do things you enjoy and participate in daily exercise in order to maintain good physical and mental health. As we start to head out of lockdown, hopefully we remember to appreciate the small things like seeing our loved ones.'

Direct Line Life Insurance (provided by AIG) gives customers access to the Smart Health online service, allowing them to keep on top of their mental and physical health by providing 24-hour health services such as UK-based GPs and mental health support and access to fitness and nutrition programmes.

For further information please visit https://www.directline.com/life-cover

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors

1 Research conducted by Opinium among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 15th-19th January 2021

For further information please contact:

Chelsey Wheeler

PR Manager

Direct Line Group

Tel: 01651 832 095

Mobile: 07920080956

[email protected]

Alannah Sims

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel: 0207 025 6563

Email: [email protected]

Direct Line

Started in 1985, Direct Line became the first UK insurance company to use the telephone as its main channel of communication. It provides motor, home, travel, pet and life insurance cover direct to customers by phone or on-line.

Direct Line life insurance policies are underwritten by AIG, part of the American International Group UK Limited, registered office: The AIG Building, 58 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 4AB. American International Group UK Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority (FRN number 781109. You can check the FCA register at www.fca.org.uk/register or call the FCA on 0800 111 6768.

Customers can find out more about Direct Line products or get a quote by calling 0800 077 8297 or visiting www.directline.com/life-cover.

Disclaimer

Direct Line Insurance Group plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 10:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
06:06aNEVER THOUGHT I'D MISS THIS : Covid-19 leads seven million to dream of rush hour..
PU
03/18BRITS BEWARE : millions believe they have to pay for GHICs
PU
03/08DIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : Infographic
PU
03/08Banks, mining stocks lift UK shares as lockdown begins to ease
RE
03/08DIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : annual profit drops as weather costs offset fewer motor..
RE
03/08DIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : Records Lower Profit in 2020 as Expenses Rise
MT
03/08DIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : Preliminary Results 2020
PU
03/08DIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : Earnings Flash (DLG.L) DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP Repo..
MT
03/05DIRECT LINE INSURANCE  : £300 million wasted on forgotten subscriptions and aban..
PU
03/05LOST IN TRANSIT : Four million items lost, damaged or stolen during home moves i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 095 M 4 318 M 4 318 M
Net income 2021 338 M 472 M 472 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 7,90%
Capitalization 4 163 M 5 805 M 5 809 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 807
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Direct Line Insurance Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 364,06 GBX
Last Close Price 308,30 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Penelope Jane James Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil David Manser Chief Financial Officer
Danuta Gray Chairman
Steven Maddock Chief Operating Officer
Jane Carolyn Hanson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-3.35%5 835
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC26.31%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.50%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.56%35 518
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.18%35 132
SAMPO OYJ6.45%24 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ