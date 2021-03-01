Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Direct Marketing MiX Inc.    7354   JP3500170000

DIRECT MARKETING MIX INC.

(7354)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/26
3300 JPY   +1.23%
01:02aDIRECT MARKETING MIX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020(Under IFRS)
PU
02/19DIRECT MARKETING MIX : Attributable Profit Climbs 66% in FY20
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Direct Marketing MiX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020(Under IFRS)

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

(Under IFRS)

February 12, 2021

Company name:

Direct Marketing MiX Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

7354

URL:

https://dmix.co.jp/

Representative:

Yuki Kobayashi, Representative Director and President, CEO

Inquiries:

Motoyoshi Doi, Executive Officer, CFO

TEL:

+81-6-6809-1615

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

March 25, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

March 11, 2021

Scheduled date of the submission of annual securities report:

March 26, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and

analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded to the nearest million, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

22,461 17,213

%

30.5 27.4

Millions of yen

3,586 2,238

%

60.3 33.4

Millions of yen

3,504 2,142

%

63.6 68.1

Millions of yen

2,425 1,459

%

66.2 77.2

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Total comprehensive income

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

2,425 1,459

%

66.2 78.2

Millions of yen

2,425 1,459

%

66.2 77.2

Yen

120.94 72.75

Yen

102.51 61.32

Return on equity attributable to owners of parent

Ratio of profit before tax to total assets

Ratio of operating profit to revenue

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

%

35.8 30.4

%

18.0 12.9

%

16.0 13.0

Ratio of operating profit

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method:

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020: ¥ - million

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019: ¥ - million

Note: The Company conducted a 300-for-1 share split of its common shares on July 28, 2020. "Basic earnings per share"

and "Diluted earnings per share" have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

(Reference) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Adjusted operating profit

Adjusted profit before tax

Adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent

Adjusted EBITDA

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

3,676 2,300

%

59.8 31.9

Millions of yen

3,594 2,204

%

63.1 64.5

Millions of yen

2,484 1,499

%

65.7 74.1

Millions of yen

4,411 2,900

%

52.1 31.1

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent

Equity attributable to owners of parent per share

As of

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

21,251 17,598

Millions of yen

8,000 5,544

Millions of yen

8,000 5,544

%

37.6 31.5

Yen

399.01 276.49

to owners of parent

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Millions of yen

4,091 2,270

Millions of yen

(452) (340)

Millions of yen

(1,616) (1,025)

Millions of yen

3,692 1,669

2. Cash dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Annual total

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020

Yen

- -

Yen

0.00 0.00

Yen

- -

Yen

0.00 5.00

Yen

0.00 5.00

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast)

-

0.00

-

10.00

10.00

Total cash dividends (annual)

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to owners of parent (consolidated)

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020

Millions of yen

- 100

%

- 4.1

%

- 1.5

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast)

8.0

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021

Millions of yen

26,800

%

19.3

Millions of yen

3,800

%

6.0

Millions of yen

3,700

%

5.6

Millions of yen

2,500

%

3.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021

Millions of yen

2,500

%

3.1

Yen

124.69

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

  • (i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None

  • (ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None

  • (iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)

(i) Total number of issued shares at end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2020

20,050,500 shares

As of December 31, 2019

20,050,500 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of the period

As of December 31, 2020

25 shares

As of December 31, 2019

- shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

20,050,497 shares

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

20,050,500 shares

Note: The Company conducted a 300-for-1 share split of its common shares on July 28, 2020. "Total number of issued shares at end of the period," "Number of treasury shares at end of the period" and "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

(Reference) Overview of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Millions of yen 2,822 1,333

% 111.7 137.1

Millions of yen

2,044

818

% 149.8 263.6

Millions of yen

1,912

722

% 165.0

-

Millions of yen

1,722

576

% 199.0

-

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Yen 85.88 28.72

Yen 72.80 -

Note: The Company conducted a 300-for-1 share split of its common shares on July 28, 2020. "Basic earnings per share"

and "Diluted earnings per share" have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Information on diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, is omitted as the shares of the Company are unlisted shares and the average share price during the period cannot be calculated although there were potentially dilutive shares.

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Millions of yen 16,422 15,102

Millions of yen 5,495 3,741

% 33.0 24.4

Yen 269.91 184.02

Reference:

Equity

As of December 31, 2020:

¥5,412 million

As of December 31, 2019:

¥3,690 million

< Reason for changes in non-consolidated financial results from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 >

There are changes in the non-consolidated earnings results of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, due to higher consulting fee income incurred for reassessing operations, etc. to provide management advice to the subsidiaries, together with an increase in dividends received from the subsidiaries, during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special items

(Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)

The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future. The impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Group's business results is expected to be immaterial. On the other hand, matters surrounding the impact of COVID-19, such as when it will be resolved, remains unclear. Accordingly, if it becomes necessary to revise the business earnings forecast in light of future business trends, we will disclose such revisions promptly.

(Method of accessing contents of financial results presentation meeting)

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, the Company plans to hold a presentation meeting for analysts. The Company plans to post a video of this presentation meeting on its website promptly after the review is held.

(The adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS))

The Group has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The financial figures provided under the overview of non-consolidated financial results are prepared in accordance with Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (Japanese GAAP.)

(Notes regarding (Reference))

  • (1) Adjusted operating profit = Operating profit + Listing preparation expenses

  • (2) Adjusted profit before tax = Profit before tax + Listing preparation expenses

  • (3) Adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent = Profit attributable to owners of parent + Listing preparation expenses - Adjustment to income tax expense

  • (4) Adjusted EBITDA = Profit + Income tax expense - Finance income + Finance costs + Depreciation and amortization + Listing preparation expenses

  • (5) The listing preparation expenses include advisory and external consultant fees related to listing preparation, such as legal fees and support cost for the introduction of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), expenses related to listing examinations, and one-time expenses related to listing.

  • (6) The adjustment to income tax expense represents the income tax expense associated with the increase in taxable income due to the adjustment of listing preparation expenses.

  • (7) Adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent and adjusted EBITDA are not subject to audit in accordance with Article 193-2, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  • (8) Adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent and adjusted EBITDA are not indicators prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). They are financial indicators that the Company believes are useful to investors in assessing the Group's performance. These financial indicators exclude the impact of listing preparation expenses, such as legal fees and support costs for the introduction of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are not expected to be incurred after the listing (i.e., items that are not considered to be indicative of the results of normal operating activities or that do not provide an appropriate indication of the Group's performance in comparison with its competitors).

  • (9) Adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain items that affect profit and have significant limitations as analytical tools. Therefore, they should not be considered as alternative indicators to other indicators presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial indicators may not be comparable to the same or similar financial indicators used by other companies in the same industry because the calculation methods may differ from those of other companies, and as a result, their usefulness may be reduced.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)

Assets

Consolidated statement of financial position

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,669,486

3,692,215

Trade and other receivables

2,339,819

3,029,397

Other current assets

137,754

155,520

Total current assets

4,147,059

6,877,132

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

609,415

832,160

Right-of-use assets

1,160,133

1,706,159

Goodwill

10,984,224

10,984,224

Other intangible assets

97,391

80,127

Deferred tax assets

230,474

298,256

Other financial assets

359,119

467,345

Other non-current assets

10,639

5,686

Total non-current assets

13,451,394

14,373,958

Total assets

17,598,453

21,251,090

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,222,449

3,339,384

Borrowings

556,091

613,040

Income taxes payable

387,370

829,209

Other financial liabilities

458,889

581,624

Other current liabilities

561,954

709,302

Total current liabilities

4,186,754

6,072,559

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

7,032,411

5,886,873

Provisions

161,681

193,491

Other financial liabilities

670,304

1,093,196

Other non-current liabilities

3,630

4,622

Total non-current liabilities

7,868,026

7,178,182

Total liabilities

12,054,780

13,250,741

Equity

Share capital

1,600,000

1,600,000

Capital surplus

1,609,578

1,609,578

Retained earnings

2,282,807

4,707,624

Treasury shares

-

(69)

Other components of equity

51,288

83,216

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

5,543,673

8,000,349

Total equity

5,543,673

8,000,349

Total liabilities and equity

17,598,453

21,251,090

(2)Consolidated statement of profit or loss and consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of profit or loss)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Revenue

17,213,256

22,461,405

Operating expenses

(14,986,953)

(18,902,490)

Other income

39,728

39,216

Other expenses

(28,313)

(12,055)

Operating profit

2,237,718

3,586,077

Finance income

1,176

40,121

Finance costs

(96,477)

(121,836)

Profit before tax

2,142,417

3,504,362

Income tax expense

(683,699)

(1,079,545)

Profit

1,458,718

2,424,817

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

1,458,718

2,424,817

Profit

1,458,718

2,424,817

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

72.75

120.94

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

61.32

102.51

(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Profit

1,458,718

2,424,817

Comprehensive income

1,458,718

2,424,817

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

1,458,718

2,424,817

Comprehensive income

1,458,718

2,424,817

(3)Consolidated statement of changes in equityShare capitalBalance as of January 1, 2019

Profit

Total comprehensive income

Share-based remuneration transactions

Dividends of surplus

Total transactions with owners

Balance as of December 31, 2019

Profit

Total comprehensive income

Share-based remuneration transactions

Purchase of treasury shares

Total transactions with owners

Balance as of December 31, 2020

1,600,000 - - - - - 1,600,000 - - - - - 1,600,000

Other components of equity

Balance as of January 1, 2019

Profit

Total comprehensive income

Share-based remuneration transactions

Dividends of surplus

Total transactions with owners

Balance as of December 31, 2019

Profit

Total comprehensive income

Share-based remuneration transactions

Purchase of treasury shares

Total transactions with owners

Balance as of December 31, 2020

22,273 - -

29,015

- 29,015 51,288 - -

31,928

- 31,928 83,216

Capital surplus

1,609,578 - - - - - 1,609,578 - - - - - 1,609,578

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

4,055,940 4,055,940

1,458,718 1,458,718

1,458,718

29,015

-

29,015

5,543,673

2,424,817

2,424,817

31,928

(69)

31,859 8,000,349

Retained earnings

824,089 1,458,718 1,458,718

- - - 2,282,807 2,424,817 2,424,817

- - - 4,707,624

(Thousands of yen)Total equity

1,458,718

29,015

-

29,015

5,543,673

2,424,817

2,424,817

31,928

(69)

31,859 8,000,349

Treasury shares

- - - - - - - - - -

(69)

(69)

(69)

(4)Consolidated statement of cash flows

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

2,142,417

3,504,362

Depreciation and amortization

600,585

734,627

Loss on sale and retirement of fixed assets

5,156

7,587

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(523)

4,050

Finance income

(1,176)

(40,121)

Finance costs

96,477

121,836

Share-based remuneration expenses

29,015

29,333

Accrued paid absences

56,448

58,103

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

(550,421)

(470,191)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

665,378

1,105,885

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

83,651

20,121

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

(14,000)

-

Other

(129,278)

(1,585)

Subtotal

2,983,730

5,074,007

Interest received

11

17

Interest paid

(53,133)

(54,118)

Income taxes paid

(660,534)

(928,926)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,270,074

4,090,980

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(196,814)

(331,264)

Purchase of intangible assets

(81,669)

(9,580)

Payments of leasehold and guarantee deposits

(75,331)

(109,478)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

14,000

-

Other

(557)

(1,543)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(340,371)

(451,864)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(560,000)

(1,320,000)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

-

260,000

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(69)

Proceeds from issuance of share acquisition rights

-

2,594

Repayments of lease liabilities

(464,725)

(558,912)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,024,725)

(1,616,387)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

904,979

2,022,729

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

764,507

1,669,486

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1,669,486

3,692,215

Disclaimer

Direct Marketing MIX Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DIRECT MARKETING MIX INC.
01:02aDIRECT MARKETING MIX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended ..
PU
02/19DIRECT MARKETING MIX : Attributable Profit Climbs 66% in FY20
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 000 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2020 2 380 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 66 167 M 620 M 621 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 595
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart DIRECT MARKETING MIX INC.
Duration : Period :
Direct Marketing MiX Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECT MARKETING MIX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3 400,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 300,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 3,03%
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuki Kobayashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomonori Yamada Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Tetsuichi Taniguchi Independent Outside Director
Masami Mishima Independent Outside Director
Daisuke Uehara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT MARKETING MIX INC.25.81%620
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.20%14 778
WPP PLC6.73%14 459
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA19.09%14 086
AUTOHOME INC.14.48%13 580
WEIBO CORPORATION34.59%12 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ