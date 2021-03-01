Direct Marketing MiX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020(Under IFRS)
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020
Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to owners of parent (consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020
Millions of yen
- 100
%
- 4.1
%
- 1.5
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast)
8.0
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021
Millions of yen
26,800
%
19.3
Millions of yen
3,800
%
6.0
Millions of yen
3,700
%
5.6
Millions of yen
2,500
%
3.1
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share
Fiscal year ending December 31, 2021
Millions of yen
2,500
%
3.1
Yen
124.69
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
(i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
(i) Total number of issued shares at end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2020
20,050,500 shares
As of December 31, 2019
20,050,500 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of the period
As of December 31, 2020
25 shares
As of December 31, 2019
- shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
20,050,497 shares
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
20,050,500 shares
Note: The Company conducted a 300-for-1 share split of its common shares on July 28, 2020. "Total number of issued shares at end of the period," "Number of treasury shares at end of the period" and "Average number of shares outstanding during the period" have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
(Reference) Overview of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Millions of yen2,822 1,333
%111.7 137.1
Millions of yen
2,044
818
%149.8 263.6
Millions of yen
1,912
722
%165.0
-
Millions of yen
1,722
576
%199.0
-
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Yen85.88 28.72
Yen72.80 -
Note: The Company conducted a 300-for-1 share split of its common shares on July 28, 2020. "Basic earnings per share"
and "Diluted earnings per share" have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Information on diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, is omitted as the shares of the Company are unlisted shares and the average share price during the period cannot be calculated although there were potentially dilutive shares.
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Millions of yen16,422 15,102
Millions of yen5,495 3,741
%33.0 24.4
Yen269.91 184.02
Reference:
Equity
As of December 31, 2020:
¥5,412 million
As of December 31, 2019:
¥3,690 million
< Reason for changes in non-consolidated financial results from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 >
There are changes in the non-consolidated earnings results of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, due to higher consulting fee income incurred for reassessing operations, etc. to provide management advice to the subsidiaries, together with an increase in dividends received from the subsidiaries, during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
(Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future. The impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Group's business results is expected to be immaterial. On the other hand, matters surrounding the impact of COVID-19, such as when it will be resolved, remains unclear. Accordingly, if it becomes necessary to revise the business earnings forecast in light of future business trends, we will disclose such revisions promptly.
(Method of accessing contents of financial results presentation meeting)
On Thursday, February 18, 2021, the Company plans to hold a presentation meeting for analysts. The Company plans to post a video of this presentation meeting on its website promptly after the review is held.
(The adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS))
The Group has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The financial figures provided under the overview of non-consolidated financial results are prepared in accordance with Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (Japanese GAAP.)
(2) Adjusted profit before tax = Profit before tax + Listing preparation expenses
(3) Adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent = Profit attributable to owners of parent + Listing preparation expenses - Adjustment to income tax expense
(4) Adjusted EBITDA = Profit + Income tax expense - Finance income + Finance costs + Depreciation and amortization + Listing preparation expenses
(5) The listing preparation expenses include advisory and external consultant fees related to listing preparation, such as legal fees and support cost for the introduction of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), expenses related to listing examinations, and one-time expenses related to listing.
(6) The adjustment to income tax expense represents the income tax expense associated with the increase in taxable income due to the adjustment of listing preparation expenses.
(7) Adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent and adjusted EBITDA are not subject to audit in accordance with Article 193-2, paragraph (1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
(8) Adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent and adjusted EBITDA are not indicators prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). They are financial indicators that the Company believes are useful to investors in assessing the Group's performance. These financial indicators exclude the impact of listing preparation expenses, such as legal fees and support costs for the introduction of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are not expected to be incurred after the listing (i.e., items that are not considered to be indicative of the results of normal operating activities or that do not provide an appropriate indication of the Group's performance in comparison with its competitors).
(9) Adjusted operating profit, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain items that affect profit and have significant limitations as analytical tools. Therefore, they should not be considered as alternative indicators to other indicators presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial indicators may not be comparable to the same or similar financial indicators used by other companies in the same industry because the calculation methods may differ from those of other companies, and as a result, their usefulness may be reduced.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1)
Assets
Consolidated statement of financial position
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,669,486
3,692,215
Trade and other receivables
2,339,819
3,029,397
Other current assets
137,754
155,520
Total current assets
4,147,059
6,877,132
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
609,415
832,160
Right-of-use assets
1,160,133
1,706,159
Goodwill
10,984,224
10,984,224
Other intangible assets
97,391
80,127
Deferred tax assets
230,474
298,256
Other financial assets
359,119
467,345
Other non-current assets
10,639
5,686
Total non-current assets
13,451,394
14,373,958
Total assets
17,598,453
21,251,090
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,222,449
3,339,384
Borrowings
556,091
613,040
Income taxes payable
387,370
829,209
Other financial liabilities
458,889
581,624
Other current liabilities
561,954
709,302
Total current liabilities
4,186,754
6,072,559
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
7,032,411
5,886,873
Provisions
161,681
193,491
Other financial liabilities
670,304
1,093,196
Other non-current liabilities
3,630
4,622
Total non-current liabilities
7,868,026
7,178,182
Total liabilities
12,054,780
13,250,741
Equity
Share capital
1,600,000
1,600,000
Capital surplus
1,609,578
1,609,578
Retained earnings
2,282,807
4,707,624
Treasury shares
-
(69)
Other components of equity
51,288
83,216
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
5,543,673
8,000,349
Total equity
5,543,673
8,000,349
Total liabilities and equity
17,598,453
21,251,090
(2)Consolidated statement of profit or loss and consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of profit or loss)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Revenue
17,213,256
22,461,405
Operating expenses
(14,986,953)
(18,902,490)
Other income
39,728
39,216
Other expenses
(28,313)
(12,055)
Operating profit
2,237,718
3,586,077
Finance income
1,176
40,121
Finance costs
(96,477)
(121,836)
Profit before tax
2,142,417
3,504,362
Income tax expense
(683,699)
(1,079,545)
Profit
1,458,718
2,424,817
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
1,458,718
2,424,817
Profit
1,458,718
2,424,817
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
72.75
120.94
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
61.32
102.51
(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Profit
1,458,718
2,424,817
Comprehensive income
1,458,718
2,424,817
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
1,458,718
2,424,817
Comprehensive income
1,458,718
2,424,817
(3)Consolidated statement of changes in equityShare capitalBalance as of January 1, 2019
Profit
Total comprehensive income
Share-based remuneration transactions
Dividends of surplus
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of December 31, 2019
Profit
Total comprehensive income
Share-based remuneration transactions
Purchase of treasury shares
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of December 31, 2020
1,600,000- - - - -1,600,000- - - - -1,600,000
Other components of equity
Balance as of January 1, 2019
Profit
Total comprehensive income
Share-based remuneration transactions
Dividends of surplus
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of December 31, 2019
Profit
Total comprehensive income
Share-based remuneration transactions
Purchase of treasury shares
Total transactions with owners
Balance as of December 31, 2020
22,273- -
29,015
-29,015 51,288- -
31,928
-31,928 83,216
Capital surplus
1,609,578- - - - -1,609,578- - - - -1,609,578
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
4,055,940 4,055,940
1,458,718 1,458,718
1,458,718
29,015
-
29,015
5,543,673
2,424,817
2,424,817
31,928
(69)
31,859 8,000,349
Retained earnings
824,089 1,458,718 1,458,718
- - -2,282,807 2,424,817 2,424,817
- - -4,707,624
(Thousands of yen)Total equity
1,458,718
29,015
-
29,015
5,543,673
2,424,817
2,424,817
31,928
(69)
31,859 8,000,349
Treasury shares
- - - - - - - - - -
(69)
(69)
(69)
(4)Consolidated statement of cash flows
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
2,142,417
3,504,362
Depreciation and amortization
600,585
734,627
Loss on sale and retirement of fixed assets
5,156
7,587
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(523)
4,050
Finance income
(1,176)
(40,121)
Finance costs
96,477
121,836
Share-based remuneration expenses
29,015
29,333
Accrued paid absences
56,448
58,103
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
(550,421)
(470,191)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
665,378
1,105,885
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
83,651
20,121
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
(14,000)
-
Other
(129,278)
(1,585)
Subtotal
2,983,730
5,074,007
Interest received
11
17
Interest paid
(53,133)
(54,118)
Income taxes paid
(660,534)
(928,926)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,270,074
4,090,980
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(196,814)
(331,264)
Purchase of intangible assets
(81,669)
(9,580)
Payments of leasehold and guarantee deposits
(75,331)
(109,478)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
14,000
-
Other
(557)
(1,543)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(340,371)
(451,864)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(560,000)
(1,320,000)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
-
260,000
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(69)
Proceeds from issuance of share acquisition rights
-
2,594
Repayments of lease liabilities
(464,725)
(558,912)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,024,725)
(1,616,387)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
