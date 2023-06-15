Advanced search
Directa Plus : 2023 AGM Poll Results

06/15/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
15 June 2023

Directa Plus plc

("Directa Plus" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"), all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.

Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Shares

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Marked As

%

%

Votes

(* indicates special resolution)

For

Against

Withheld /

Abstentions

Resolution 1 - To receive the

Company's annual financial

statements for the year ended 31

1,500

December 2022

28,146,570

100.00%

-

0.00%

Resolution 2 - To elect Wesley

Clark as a Director

1,500

28,145,570

100.00%

1,000

0.00%

Resolution 3 - To elect Sarah

Cope as a Director

1,500

28,139,824

99.98%

6,746

0.02%

Resolution 4 - To re-elect Richard

Hickinbotham as a Director

1,500

28,145,570

100.00%

1,000

0.00%

Resolution 5 - To re-appoint BDO

LLP as Auditors of the Company

28,140,120

99.98%

6,450

0.02%

1,500

Resolution 6 - To authorise the

Audit Committee to determine

the remuneration of the Auditors

28,144,862

100.00%

1,000

0.00%

2,208

Resolution 7* - That the

Company be authorised to make

market purchases of Ordinary

Shares

23,711,186

84.24%

4,435,384

15.76%

1,500

  • indicates Special Resolution

NOTES:

1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.

  1. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
  2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
  3. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at: http://www.directa-plus.com/

For further information, please contact:

Directa Plus plc

+39

02 36714458

Giulio Cesareo, CEO/Giorgio Bonfanti, CFO

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44

131 220 6939

Neil McDonald / Adam Rae

+44

20 7496 3069

Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Rick Thompson / Phil Davies

+44

20 3405 0205

Alma PR (Financial PR Adviser)

Justine James/ Hannah Campbell

directaplus@almapr.co.uk

Disclaimer

Directa Plus plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 16:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
