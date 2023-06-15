|
Directa Plus : 2023 AGM Poll Results
15 June 2023
Directa Plus plc
("Directa Plus" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"), all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.
Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Resolution
|
Votes
|
|
Votes
|
|
|
|
Marked As
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
Votes
|
(* indicates special resolution)
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withheld /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstentions
|
Resolution 1 - To receive the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's annual financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements for the year ended 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
December 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,146,570
|
100.00%
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Resolution 2 - To elect Wesley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clark as a Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,145,570
|
100.00%
|
1,000
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Resolution 3 - To elect Sarah
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cope as a Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,139,824
|
99.98%
|
6,746
|
|
|
0.02%
|
|
Resolution 4 - To re-elect Richard
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hickinbotham as a Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,145,570
|
100.00%
|
1,000
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Resolution 5 - To re-appoint BDO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLP as Auditors of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,140,120
|
99.98%
|
6,450
|
|
|
0.02%
|
1,500
|
Resolution 6 - To authorise the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee to determine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the remuneration of the Auditors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,144,862
|
100.00%
|
1,000
|
|
|
0.00%
|
2,208
|
Resolution 7* - That the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company be authorised to make
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
market purchases of Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
23,711,186
|
84.24%
|
4,435,384
|
|
|
15.76%
|
1,500
-
indicates Special Resolution
NOTES:
1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
-
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
-
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
-
The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at: http://www.directa-plus.com/
For further information, please contact:
|
Directa Plus plc
|
+39
|
02 36714458
|
Giulio Cesareo, CEO/Giorgio Bonfanti, CFO
|
|
|
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
|
+44
|
131 220 6939
|
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae
|
|
|
|
+44
|
20 7496 3069
|
Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited (Joint Broker)
|
|
|
Rick Thompson / Phil Davies
|
|
|
|
+44
|
20 3405 0205
|
Alma PR (Financial PR Adviser)
|
|
|
Justine James/ Hannah Campbell
|
directaplus@almapr.co.uk
Disclaimer
Directa Plus plc published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 16:54:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about DIRECTA PLUS PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
11,4 M
14,4 M
14,4 M
|Net income 2023
|
-2,66 M
-3,38 M
-3,38 M
|Net cash 2023
|
0,11 M
0,14 M
0,14 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-17,1x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
45,6 M
57,9 M
57,9 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,00x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,16x
|Nbr of Employees
|191
|Free-Float
|22,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DIRECTA PLUS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|69,00 GBX
|Average target price
|159,00 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|130%