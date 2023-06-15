Directa Plus : 2023 AGM Poll Results

15 June 2023

Directa Plus plc

("Directa Plus" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"), all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.

Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Shares Resolution Votes Votes Marked As % % Votes (* indicates special resolution) For Against Withheld / Abstentions Resolution 1 - To receive the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 1,500 December 2022 28,146,570 100.00% - 0.00% Resolution 2 - To elect Wesley Clark as a Director 1,500 28,145,570 100.00% 1,000 0.00% Resolution 3 - To elect Sarah Cope as a Director 1,500 28,139,824 99.98% 6,746 0.02% Resolution 4 - To re-elect Richard Hickinbotham as a Director 1,500 28,145,570 100.00% 1,000 0.00% Resolution 5 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditors of the Company 28,140,120 99.98% 6,450 0.02% 1,500 Resolution 6 - To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors 28,144,862 100.00% 1,000 0.00% 2,208 Resolution 7* - That the Company be authorised to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 23,711,186 84.24% 4,435,384 15.76% 1,500

indicates Special Resolution

NOTES:

1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.