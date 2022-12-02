Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Directa Plus Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCTA   GB00BSM98843

DIRECTA PLUS PLC

(DCTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:31 2022-12-02 am EST
74.00 GBX   -11.69%
05:30aDirecta Plus expects annual revenue to rise amid repeat business
AN
11/29IN BRIEF: Directa Plus gets grant award from Lombardy
AN
11/21Directa Plus plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Directa Plus expects annual revenue to rise amid repeat business

12/02/2022 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Directa Plus PLC on Friday said it expects revenue to rise in 2022 due to a growing proportion of repeat customer business.

London-based Directa Plus is a graphene nanoplatelet products producer and supplier.

Directa Plus expects full-year revenue for 2022 to now be at least EUR10.0 million, up 16% from EUR8.6 million in 2021.

Directa Plus said it will enter 2023 with a "record" order book of EUR8.5 million, having secured a number of new customers and contracts during the period across all key verticals and markets.

The company has seen the fulfilment of a number of signed orders and contract award decisions postponed until 2023 due to supply chain issues across Europe. Directa Plus expects recognition of orders totalling EUR2 million to be deferred into 2023.

Specifically, in the Textiles division, Directa Plus has experienced delays in receiving customer-supplied materials for treatment with its Graphene Plus product. In the Environmental division, environmental permissions have been delayed by local authorities and have delayed expected tender awards, although Directa Plus said it is well positioned to win these tenders.

During the second half of 2022, Directa Plus said it continued its investment in next generation manufacturing equipment that will materially reduce direct production costs.

The company's underlying revenue growth in 2023 will return to at least 25% on a yearly basis, in line with previous periods, it predicted.

"The macro background remains challenging and, whilst it is frustrating that we have seen the fulfilment of a number of orders fall back into 2023, the company remains strongly positioned with building momentum in each of its verticals and will enter the new financial year with a record order book," Founder & Chief Executive Giulio Cesareo said.

Directa Plus shares were down 12% to 74.00 pence on Friday morning in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about DIRECTA PLUS PLC
05:30aDirecta Plus expects annual revenue to rise amid repeat business
AN
11/29IN BRIEF: Directa Plus gets grant award from Lombardy
AN
11/21Directa Plus plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
10/28AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Directa Plus wins deal; Greatland loss widens
AN
10/28IN BRIEF: Directa Plus signs first exclusive supply deal in Colombia
AN
10/28Directa Plus Secures First Commercial Contract In Latin America
MT
10/28Directa Plus plc Announces First Commercial Contract in Latin America
CI
10/21Directa Plus jumps on "first major commercial contract" for Gipave
AN
10/21AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Orosur strikes gold; Hummingbird lowers guida..
AN
10/21Directa Plus Plc Announces First Major Commercial Contract for Gipave
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11,3 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2,45 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,5 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart DIRECTA PLUS PLC
Duration : Period :
Directa Plus Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECTA PLUS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 84,00 GBX
Average target price 210,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cesareo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giorgio Bonfanti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Hickinbotham Chairman
David Gann Independent Non-Executive Director
Wesley Kanne Clark Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECTA PLUS PLC-45.58%66
CINTAS CORPORATION4.35%46 892
EDENRED SE30.19%13 487
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-43.57%13 122
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.33%11 672
LG CORP.3.96%10 061