Directa Plus hails product launch of denim textile Graphito

Directa Plus PLC - London-based graphene product maker - Launches eco-denim textile Graphito in Milan in partnership with Candiani Denim, which calls itself a producer of sustainable denim. Graphito consists of Directa's patented G+ graphene technology which aims to enhance fabrics with antimicrobial and thermal properties, and Candiani Denim's polymer Kitotex, which replaces liquid plastic in textile production processes.

Current stock price: 70.90 pence, up 0.6% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 30%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.