  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Directa Plus Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCTA   GB00BSM98843

DIRECTA PLUS PLC

(DCTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:29:04 2023-06-08 am EDT
70.90 GBX   +0.57%
09:18aDirecta Plus hails product launch of denim textile Graphito
AN
05/18Directa Plus Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
05/10Directa Plus annual revenue grows, outlook builds on 2022 momentum
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Directa Plus hails product launch of denim textile Graphito

06/08/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Directa Plus PLC - London-based graphene product maker - Launches eco-denim textile Graphito in Milan in partnership with Candiani Denim, which calls itself a producer of sustainable denim. Graphito consists of Directa's patented G+ graphene technology which aims to enhance fabrics with antimicrobial and thermal properties, and Candiani Denim's polymer Kitotex, which replaces liquid plastic in textile production processes.

Current stock price: 70.90 pence, up 0.6% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 30%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 11,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net income 2023 -2,71 M -3,37 M -3,37 M
Net cash 2023 0,03 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 46,6 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
EV / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart DIRECTA PLUS PLC
Duration : Period :
Directa Plus Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIRECTA PLUS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,50 GBX
Average target price 159,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giulio Cesareo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giorgio Bonfanti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Hickinbotham Chairman
David Gann Independent Non-Executive Director
Wesley Kanne Clark Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DIRECTA PLUS PLC-27.69%58
CINTAS CORPORATION5.63%48 518
BUREAU VERITAS SA-0.89%11 813
LG CORP.15.49%11 025
RB GLOBAL, INC.-3.98%10 095
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-36.26%8 884
