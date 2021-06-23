Directa Plus : 2021 AGM Results

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held today (the "Meeting") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.
Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
Shares
Votes
Votes
Marked As
Resolution
%
%
Votes
For
Against
Withheld /
Abstentions
Resolution 1 - To receive the
Company's annual financial
statements for the financial
16,059,527
64.30
8,918,047
35.70
2,444,500
year ended 31 December
2020
Resolution 2 - To re-elect
David Gann as a Director of
22,084,081
80.54
5,334,333
19.46
3,660
the Company
Resolution 3 - To re-elect Neil
Warner as a Director of the
22,084,081
80.54
5,334,333
19.46
3,660
Company
Resolution 4 - To re-appoint
BDO LLP as the Company's
27,411,964
99.97
6,450
0.03
3,660
auditor
Resolution 5 - To authorise
the Audit Committee to
determine the remuneration
27,417,414
99.99
1,000
0.01
3,660
of the Auditor
Resolution 6 - That the
Company be authorised to
make market purchases of
27,421,139
99.99
935
0.01
0
Ordinary Shares
The Board notes the significant minority vote against resolution 1 and will engage with shareholders to understand their views and to explain why the Board considered the resolution to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In accordance with the QCA Corporate Governance
Code, to which the Company adheres, any action proposed by the Board following such engagement will be included in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website.
NOTES:
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at:http://www.directa-plus.com/
About Directa Plus
Our focus is principally on the two sectors in which we have strong commercial advantage through developed and launched products and a technological lead: environmental (based on our Grafysorber® product), textiles (based on our G+® products) and, more recently, lithium-sulphur batteries. In addition, we will continue to pursue opportunities in elastomers and composites (including tyres and asphalt), also using our G+® products. All our products are hypoallergenic, non- toxic and sustainably produced.