Directa Plus : 2021 AGM Results

23 June 2021

Directa Plus plc

("Directa Plus" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held today (the "Meeting") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.

Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Shares Votes Votes Marked As Resolution % % Votes For Against Withheld / Abstentions Resolution 1 - To receive the Company's annual financial statements for the financial 16,059,527 64.30 8,918,047 35.70 2,444,500 year ended 31 December 2020 Resolution 2 - To re-elect David Gann as a Director of 22,084,081 80.54 5,334,333 19.46 3,660 the Company Resolution 3 - To re-elect Neil Warner as a Director of the 22,084,081 80.54 5,334,333 19.46 3,660 Company Resolution 4 - To re-appoint BDO LLP as the Company's 27,411,964 99.97 6,450 0.03 3,660 auditor Resolution 5 - To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration 27,417,414 99.99 1,000 0.01 3,660 of the Auditor Resolution 6 - That the Company be authorised to make market purchases of 27,421,139 99.99 935 0.01 0 Ordinary Shares

The Board notes the significant minority vote against resolution 1 and will engage with shareholders to understand their views and to explain why the Board considered the resolution to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In accordance with the QCA Corporate Governance