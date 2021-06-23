Log in
Directa Plus : 2021 AGM Results

06/23/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
23 June 2021

Directa Plus plc

("Directa Plus" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held today (the "Meeting") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were passed by the requisite majority.

Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Shares

Votes

Votes

Marked As

Resolution

%

%

Votes

For

Against

Withheld /

Abstentions

Resolution 1 - To receive the

Company's annual financial

statements for the financial

16,059,527

64.30

8,918,047

35.70

2,444,500

year ended 31 December

2020

Resolution 2 - To re-elect

David Gann as a Director of

22,084,081

80.54

5,334,333

19.46

3,660

the Company

Resolution 3 - To re-elect Neil

Warner as a Director of the

22,084,081

80.54

5,334,333

19.46

3,660

Company

Resolution 4 - To re-appoint

BDO LLP as the Company's

27,411,964

99.97

6,450

0.03

3,660

auditor

Resolution 5 - To authorise

the Audit Committee to

determine the remuneration

27,417,414

99.99

1,000

0.01

3,660

of the Auditor

Resolution 6 - That the

Company be authorised to

make market purchases of

27,421,139

99.99

935

0.01

0

Ordinary Shares

The Board notes the significant minority vote against resolution 1 and will engage with shareholders to understand their views and to explain why the Board considered the resolution to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In accordance with the QCA Corporate Governance

Code, to which the Company adheres, any action proposed by the Board following such engagement will be included in the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website.

NOTES:

  1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
  2. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution.
  3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
  4. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at: http://www.directa-plus.com/

For further information please visit http://www.directa-plus.com/or contact:

Directa Plus plc

+39

02 36714458

Giulio Cesareo, CEO

Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44

131 220 6939

Neil McDonald / Pete Lynch

N+1 Singer (Joint Broker)

+44

20 7496 3069

Rick Thompson / Phil Davies

Tavistock (Financial PR and IR)

+44

20 7920 3150

Simon Hudson / Heather Armstrong

About Directa Plus

Our focus is principally on the two sectors in which we have strong commercial advantage through developed and launched products and a technological lead: environmental (based on our Grafysorber® product), textiles (based on our G+® products) and, more recently, lithium-sulphur batteries. In addition, we will continue to pursue opportunities in elastomers and composites (including tyres and asphalt), also using our G+® products. All our products are hypoallergenic, non- toxic and sustainably produced.

-ends-

Disclaimer

Directa Plus plc published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
