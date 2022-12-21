Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Directa Plus Plc
  News
  Summary
    DCTA   GB00BSM98843

DIRECTA PLUS PLC

(DCTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:11 2022-12-21 am EST
101.24 GBX   +4.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Directa Plus shares up on exclusive agreement with Pigmentsolution

12/21/2022 | 05:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Directa Plus PLC on Wednesday said it has signed a new exclusive agreement with Pigmentsolution GmbH, a European distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients.

Directa Plus shares were up 4.4% to 101.24 pence each in London on Wednesday morning, having hit a high of 108.00p earlier. The stock is down 37% over the past 12 months.

Under the new agreement announced Wednesday, Pigmentsolution will support the development and distribution of Directa Plus's new patented Graphene Plus product, Grafyshield G+, initially in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland, with the potential for further expansion in Europe.

"Directa Plus has invented and patented a granular semi-finished product, Grafyshield G+, which enhances anti-corrosion and flame-retardant properties to a final paint system for both water-based and solvent-based formulations," Directa Plus said.

It added that the product is currently under testing by "different major European paint producers", with the first order of 200kg Grafyshield G+ now received from Pigmentsolution.

The contract, which is initially for 12 months, will launch in January 2023. Directa Plus noted that this will allow the company to assess the markets to build a "solid basis for 2024".

The company added that the global anti-corrosion coating market is estimated to be valued at USD10.1 billion, and the global flame-retardant coating market is estimated to be USD4.83 billion.

Founder & Chief Executive Giulio Cesareo said: "Working with Pigmentsolution will accelerate time to market enabling us to bring Grafyshield G+, a potentially disruptive product, to the EU market at a faster rate and into new geographies in the future."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

