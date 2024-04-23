(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa announced Tuesday that the shareholders' meeting appointed the new board of directors, which is made up of Massimo Segre, Antonio Spallanzani, Andrea Busi, Noemi Mondo, Mario Fabbri, Irene Ballini, Cataldo Piccarreta, and Alessandra Cavagnetto.

At the end of the meeting, the board met and appointed Massimo Segre as chairman, Antonio Spallanzani as vice chairman, and Andrea Busi as managing director.

In addition, the board approved a new corporate organizational chart that marks the entry of Stefano D'Orazio as commercial director.

Directa SIM is up 1.8 percent to EUR3.88 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.