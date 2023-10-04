(Alliance News) - Directa SIM Spa announced Wednesday that Mi.Mo.Se Spa, linked to board chairman Massimo Segre, has purchased 6,000 shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at a price of EUR3.6267 per share for a total consideration of EUR21,760.20.

Directa SIM closed Wednesday in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR3.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

